WINNEBAGO — Norfolk Catholic traveled nearly straight east Tuesday to take on Winnebago on the Indians’ home court.
The Knight boys’ basketball team withstood a furious Winnebago rally to bring back a 70-67 win while the Knight girls dropped their game, 53-35.
Norfolk Catholic enjoyed a big lead in the opening half on the boys’ side.
In fact, after a couple of Ben Hammond free throws late in the second frame, the Knights went to the locker room with a 14-point advantage.
“We had some good moments throughout the game,” NC coach Kevin Manzer said. “And we had some moments we kind of let them back in the game — some of that was them and some of that was us.”
The Indians whittled away at the Knight lead in the third quarter and got back to within three on a three-pointer from Kellen Crossbear.
“They are the kind of team that is always dangerous,” Manzer said. “They get some momentum, make some shots and you’re in a game.”
The Knights reacted to the Winnebago run with a run of their own early in the final eight minutes.
Norfolk Catholic went on a 12-3 run to open the fourth to establish a 65-53 lead after Christian Mickelson hit Kade Pieper inside with a nifty pass and Preston Burbach canned a three.
“We responded well after Winnebago made their run at us,” Manzer said. “We just needed to close out the game when we had them.”
Timothy LaPointe scored his lone bucket of the night for the Indians to bring his team back to with a single basket with under a minute left in the game.
Mason Timmerman calmly toed the line with 22.2 seconds left and converted both ends of a one-and-one opportunity for Norfolk Catholic and the Knight defense got a stop on the next Winnebago possession.
The Indians got the ball back and Anthony Earth fired a three from 30-feet to make it 68-67, and Winnebago fouled Norfolk Catholic with a single tick left on the clock.
Mickelson hit a couple of charity tosses and the game was over.
“This game will help us a lot,” Manzer said. “A game like this should give us some momentum.”
In the girls’ game, the Knights had a terrible time finding an offense in the second half as the Indians outscored them 32-14 in the final 16 minutes to take the 53-35 win.
“We just couldn’t find the basket,” NC coach Tim Kassmeier said. “It was that simple. We couldn’t score the basketball.”
After the teams went to the halftime locker room tied 21-21, Norforfolk Catholic went frigid in the second half and Winnebago pulled away.
Mary Fennessy paced the Knights with a dozen points.
Boys’ Game
NC 25 19 9 17 - 70
W 12 18 20 17 - 67
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (5-2): Brennen Kelly 5 0-0 14; Preston Burbach 2 2-4 8; Ben Hammond 3 2-5 10; Christian Mickelson 3 7-8 13; John Clausen 1 0-0 3; Kade Pieper 8 1-3 17; Mason Timmerman 1 2-2 5.
WINNEBAGO (3-3): Kellen Crossbear 4 1-2 12; Asaias Bernie 1 0-0 2; Anthony Earth 8 2-4 21; Dyami Berridge 5 1-1 12; Caleb Kearnes 6 2-4 16; Gabe Bassette 0 0-2 0; Timothy LaPointe 1 0-0 2; Jarius Bass 1 0-3 2.
Girls’ Game
NC 11 10 6 8 — 35
W 9 12 16 16 — 53
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (2-5): Carly Marshal 1 1-2 4; Anna Neuhalfen 1 1-2 3; Avery Yosten 5 1-1 12; Mary Fennessy 2 4-8 8; Taylor Kautz 1 0-0 2; Channatee Robles 1 0-0 2; Kalea Fischer 0 0-2 0; Elly Piper 0 0-2 0.
WINNEBAGO(3-4): Natasha Deal 1 2-4 5; Sinya Harlan 2 2-2 7 Madeline Cleveland 4 0-0 12; Keisha Snyder 8 5-6 22; Sylvia Valentino 3 0-0 7.