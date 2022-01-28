Earlier this week, the Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team lost for the first time since the opening night of the season.
"I thought it was going to be really important how we responded," coach Kevin Manzer said. "Not necessarily emotionally, but on the floor. What did we learn? We worked really hard in practice for a couple of days on what we needed to get better at, and they demonstrated some of those things."
The first indication should have been when senior Ben Hammond hit back-to-back 3-pointers on the Knights' first two possessions. Or the team combining for seven 3-pointers in a 30-point first quarter. Or a 54-13 halftime lead.
When the dust settled, Norfolk Catholic scorched the nets for better than 63% shooting in a 70-33 victory against Goldenrod Conference champion Humphrey St. Francis in a battle of fifth-ranked teams Friday night at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
"The main thing was getting back to elite defense, playing hard, intensity, communicate with each other, and then offensively, don't hold the ball, get post touches, and get a great shot every single time down," Manzer said. "We say that if you don't take a bad shot, if you don't get a turnover, the only alternative is a great shot, so let's do that every possession."
In the first half alone, Hammond and junior Mason Timmerman combined for 12 of 16 shooting from the field, including 9 of 12 from 3-point range. Hammond finished with a game-high 19 points — and he didn't even attempt a field goal in the second half. Likewise, Timmerman had 14 points while attempting just one shot in the second half.
As a team, Norfolk Catholic was 13 of 21 for 61.9% from 3-point range and 26 of 41 total from the field.
"We knew how to attack the 1-3-1, and that was the result," Hammond said.
The recent Goldenrod Conference Tournament champions entered the night ranked fifth in Class D and with four-straight wins. St. Francis hadn't been held to below 40 points in a game since the Crofton Holiday Tournament, and the Flyers had averaged 60.5 points in their four-game win streak.
St. Francis also had won three-straight against the Knights dating back to Jan. 26, 2018 — and the Flyers had eclipsed 70 points in each of the last two contests. In the previous three meetings, St. Francis averaged 68.7 points per game.
That all came crashing to a halt thanks to a Norfolk Catholic defense which held St. Francis to 5 of 16 shooting in the first half. The Flyers did finish 46.4% (13 of 28) from the field, but by the time they found a rhythm in the fourth quarter, the damage had already been done.
Norfolk Catholic led 13-2 exactly 3-1/2 minutes into the game thanks to two 3s by Hammond and another from Timmerman, and then the Knights scored the final nine points of the quarter for a 30-9 advantage.
"My teammates played really good defense, and that just transitions to offense," Hammond said. "I think it really set the tone for us."
The defense then put on a clinic in the second quarter, holding the Flyers scoreless for the final 5:15 of the first half to spearhead a 14-0 run that included 3-pointers from Brennen Kelley and Karter Kerkman. That run turned what was a 40-13 lead into a running clock for the entire second half.
Norfolk Catholic next hosts first-round action in the Mid-State Conference tournament on Tuesday. It will play either Crofton or Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 6 p.m., with the semifinals and finals to be played in Wayne on next Friday and Saturday, respectively.
"It's nice to have a game where you shoot well and play well (and) go into conference with a lot of confidence," Manzer said. "That's really big for us."
HSF 9 4 8 12 — 33
NC 30 24 11 5 — 70
HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS (11-6): Eli McPhillips 1-2 4-4 6; Tristen Classen 0-2 0-0 0; Jaden Kosch 2-6 0-0 5; Tanner Pfeifer 7-13 0-0 15; Colten Wietfeld 3-5 0-0 6; Isaac Classen 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 13-28 5-6 33.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (14-2): Mason Timmerman 1-4 0-0 3; Brennen Kelley 4-14 2-2 11; Preston Burbach 2-3 5-6 9; Ben Hammond 5-7 0-0 15; Kade Pieper 4-5 2-3 10; Karter Kerkman 2-6 1-2 6; Eli Pfeifer 1-1 0-0 2; Tyler Gaspers 0-0 0-2 0; Nolan Fennessy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 20-41 10-15 58.