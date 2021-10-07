The Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic Knights got off to a strong start and never looked back as they defeated the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast Wolverines 56-3 on Thursday at Memorial Field.
The win was Jeff Bellar's 375th as a high school football head coach. He's spent the past 36 years with the Knights.
"I've been very blessed to have great kids that have played extremely hard and you don't win games unless you've got good players to go with it," Bellar said. "I have great coaches to work with also."
Late in the first quarter, BRLD found itself down 21-0, but had second and goal at Norfolk Catholic’s 14-yard line. Michael Cooney took the shotgun snap, looked to his left and let it fly, but his throw was picked off by Max Hammond.
The interception was the first of five turnovers forced by the Knights’ defense in the contest. They led to a total of 21 points for Bellar’s squad.
Five plays later, Norfolk Catholic had third and one on the Wolverines’ 43. Carter Janssen handed it off to Brandon Kollars, who took it up the middle for a touchdown.
END 1Q: @NCRedZone 28, @BRLDWolverines 0.Brandon Kollars takes it 43 yards to the house just before the break. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/8y48fAXPMC— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 8, 2021
In his third game back from a leg injury that kept him out for the first four games of the season, Kollars had three carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were season-highs for the sophomore fullback.
“I think every game, Brandon gets a little better,” Bellar said. “He’s just kind of starting to hit his flow right now and that’s good for us. I think we have two fullbacks that are very capable.”
Carter Janssen completed five of his six passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns; one to Preston Burbach and one to Brennen Kelley. Kelley also scored on an interception returned for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Karter Kerkman had four carries for 107 yards and a touchdown, which came on Norfolk Catholic’s first play from scrimmage. Kanyon Talton had one carry for a 50-yard touchdown.
Kanyon Talton wants in. The junior fullback for Norfolk Catholic takes it in form 50 yards out.@NCRedZone 14, @BRLDWolverines 0; 6:50 1Q.#nebpreps pic.twitter.com/bYvdWzbyxN— NDN Sports (@NorfolkSports) October 8, 2021
BRLD coach Jon Cerny believed the two quarterbacks he used — Cooney and Gavin Brownell — did a good job of facilitating the running game behind the offensive line. However, it was hard for the team to have much consistency against such a stout Norfolk Catholic unit.
“We just couldn’t sustain anything. We would get a first down or two and then we’d have a turnover or a negative play,” Cerny said. “It’s really hard to be consistent and move the ball against a really good team.
With just two games left on the schedule, the Wolverines are still searching for their first win of the season. This will be their last one as BRLD before splitting back up into Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast for all sports starting next year.
Though their last game wearing a black and gold helmet is getting closer, the team remains focused and continues to stick together.
“The kids, they’re friends. They play hard for each other. They just want to come out there and win a football game,” Cerny said. “It gets harder and harder every week, but that’s what they want to do. They come in, they work hard every week and they just want to win a football game.
Norfolk Catholic travels to face Crofton on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, BRLD returns home to face David City Aquinas on the same day and time.
BRLD (0-7) 0 0 3 0 — 3
Norfolk Catholic (6-1) 28 21 0 7 — 56
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 74 run (Max Hammond kick) 11:41
NC: Kanyon Talton 50 run (Hammond kick) 6:50
NC: Brennen Kelley 30 pass from Carter Janssen (Hammond kick) 5:01
NC: Brandon Kollars 43 run (Hammond kick)
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Preston Burbach 35 pass from Janssen (Hammond kick) 8:50
NC: Kelley 54 interception return (Hammond kick) 6:57
NC: Kollars 14 run (Hammond kick) 1:04
THIRD QUARTER
BRLD: Elliott Nottlemann 37 field goal, 0:25
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Hammond 7 run (Mason Timmerman kick) 8:06