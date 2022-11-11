The Norfolk Catholic offense rolled to five touchdowns and added a field goal as well, then turned back the Chanticleers’ attempt in the third quarter to get back in the game, before finishing off a 38-6 win in the Class C2 semifinal Friday night.
The victory sends Norfolk Catholic back to the state championship game where the Knights will face Hartington Cedar Catholic–a 6-0 winner over Battle Creek.
Four plays into the game Norfolk Catholic’s Kanyon Talton, lined up as a fullback, broke loose up the middle for a 52-yard touchdown run and, when Ord fumbled the kickoff on its own 19, the Knights added a 34-yard Max Hammond field goal for an early 10-0 lead.
Three more touchdowns in the second quarter–the first a one-yard run by quarterback Carter Janssen, the second a two-yard plunge by Trevin Sukup, and the third a 13-yard reception by Max Hammond on a double-pass from Janssen to John Clausen to Hammond–created a 31-0 advantage.
A large part of the Knights’ offensive workload came from Talton, who topped the 100-yard mark in the first half on just eight carries and added a 41-yard sprint for the only Norfolk Catholic score of the second half.
Janssen contributed 46 first-half yards and completed 7 of 8 passes for 81 more as lengthy possessions kept the ball away from Ord.
Although running back Karter Kerman played, gaining 23 yards on seven rushing attempts, Bellar sidelined the senior after the Knights went ahead
“We thought he looked good early, but he’s had a little bit of a leg and also an ankle issue,” Bellar said. “Maybe it was hard to keep it warm in these conditions, so once we got a lead up to 17 points I just said why don’t we give it five more days and maybe it’ll feel good after 10 limited days.”
Talton, who rushed for over 200 yards a week ago, finished with 162 against the Chanticleers.
“I had a big night, and since Karter has been struggling with some injuries, I’ve been getting some opportunities the past couple weeks,” Talton said. “I’ve just been taking advantage of those and finishing each and every play I can to benefit my team. This is a great victory for us on the way to the state championship game. We’ve been working hard all season for this, so I’m just glad to be a part of it.”
“Our linemen have been playing outstanding, blocking for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it without them.”
Part of Talton’s effectiveness stems from his ability to play from different locations–as a fullback, wingback, or in the slot–in the offense.
“Kanyon had a tremendous half; our guys have really blocked well for him, and he’s been playing well–he had 200 yards last week against Lincoln Lutheran and a big night tonight,” Bellar said. “He’s turned into a guy we need to give the football to; he’s quick enough that he can make you miss and gives us a different look.”
Meanwhile, the Norfolk Catholic defense did its part by limiting a Chanticleer offense that had averaged 400 yards per game to just 71 yards of total offense in the first half.
But the Knights, despite a conversation during intermission about “finishing” by coach Jeff Bellar and the Norfolk Catholic coaching staff, Ord mounted a stout come-back effort in the third quarter.
“We talked at halftime about really trying to finish, but I think it was just a pretty light mode–being up 31-0–in the locker room,” Bellar said. “(As coaches) you’re trying to get their attention, and it just didn’t work–then (Ord) comes out and they’re just too good to think they’re just going to lay down. So we had to answer the bell a little bit, and we were able to do that.”
The Chanticleers marched 78 yards with their opening possession, with only two of eight plays gaining less than seven yards, and also overcame a combined tackle for loss of three yards by Nolan Fennessy and Kade Pieper, before quarterback Blake Hinrichs completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Trent McCain. The point-after-touchdown pass attempt was complete but failed to reach the end zone, leaving Ord trailing 31-6, but 10 minutes still remained in the third period and the Chanticleers kept battling.
When its defense stopped a Norfolk Catholic drive at midfield, senior lineman Ryan Gabriel blocked a Mason Timmerman punt attempt and began an Ord possession at the Knights’ 22.
Four plays later, on 2nd-and-goal from the 3-yard line, the Chanticleers ran an option play–the first of two option plays that Ord would attempt during the game, and both had the same result.
When McCain fumbled the pitch, Norfolk Catholic defensive backTriston Hoesing pounced on the ball at the four-yard line to end the threat.
The Chanticleers’ defense held, forcing a punt which gave Ord a short field chance at the Knights’ 40-yard line.
Seven plays later, with Ord on the 35, a corner blitz by Janssen separated Hinrichs from the ball, and Fennesy recovered to end the threat.
The Chanticleers had the wind at their backs in the final period, but with a limited passing attack (three completions in the game), chose to run the ball repeatedly with McCain–a senior who topped the 2,000-yard milestone during the contest.
Once again, however, a botched option pitch, this one on 4th-and-1 at the Norfolk Catholic 38-yard line, ended up on the ground and the Knights recovered.
Two minutes later, Talton’s 41-yard touchdown run and a Timmerman interception on Ord’s ensuing possession established the final score of 38-6.
“Late, with three or four minutes left, we started getting guys in and out–just to be sure we had people healthy for down in Lincoln,” Bellar said. “I thought that would be an even game between Battle Creek and Cedar Catholic and, at 6-0, it sounds like it must have been. Whoever it is, we know they’re all good at that level, so we’ll just get ready to play.”
Class C2 semifinal
Ord (10-2) 0 0 6 0 – 6
Norfolk Catholic (11-0) 10 21 0 7 – 38
Scoring summary
First quarter
NC: Kanyon Talton 52 run (Max Hammond kick), 10:04.
NC: Hammond 34 field goal, 8:16.
Second quarter
NC: Carter Janssen 1 run (Hammond kick), 10:24.
NC: Trevin Sukup 2 run (Hammond kick), 7:04.
NC: Hammond 13 pass from John Clausen (Hammond kick), :21.
Third quarter
OR: Trent McCain 14 pass from Blake Hinrichs (pass failed), 10:01.
Fourth quarter
NC: Talton 41 run (Hammond kick), 7:55.