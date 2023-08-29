With a few major contributors graduated from last year’s Class D1 runner-up, the Norfolk Catholic volleyball team looks to quickly rebuild and maintain its recent run of success.
Coach Michaela Bellar likes the potential of the Knights, but there are plenty of question marks entering the season, and not just because of the departed talent.
“The offseason was interesting for us, especially this summer, because we never had our full group together,” Bellar said. “So the first day of practice was the first day of me seeing what everyone could do with each other.
“So far, I’m seeing what I have right now. There are things I’m nit-picking here and there, but overall I’m excited about this group.”
Gone are the top two hitters, Channatee Robles (519 kills) and Addison Corr (224), who combined for 743 of the team’s 1,110 kills last season (66.9%).
No one returns with more than the 75 kills recorded by Sidonia Wattier, who was a freshman setter in a 6-2 offense.
However, one big addition is the return of Avery Yosten. Two years ago, Yosten led the Knights with 333 kills as a sophomore, but she missed all of last season with a torn ACL.
“Her leadership skills help on and off the court,” Bellar said. “She does a really good job of being a great example of what I want for this program and what a good role model is for the younger girls. Having her on and off the court is huge for the whole team, not just our varsity team.
“She also builds energy for other teammates and is a great teammate, so it’s huge to have her back.”
The 6-foot-1 senior is thrilled to return.
“Obviously it was unfortunate that I had to sit out last season, but I couldn’t wait to get back on the court with my teammates and coaches,” Yosten said. “We’re really excited for the season and what we can accomplish.”
She remained highly involved with the Knights during their 30-5 season even though she couldn’t step on the court.
“Just being here every day and being part of the team, I still had a role even though it was from the bench,” Yosten said. “It helped me a lot mentally knowing I was still needed in some places, and I was hyping my teammates up from the bench. It was a new role, but it was a good role to have.”
While Yosten returns, it will be in a new role on the court as Bellar adjusts the team to find the best rotations.
“We’re still tinkering some position wise, but Avery Yosten will move from middle to an outside this year,” she said. “We have a new girl, Anslee Watters, who came in from Winside, who will primarily play our other outside position. Aubrey Barnes, who was an outside on JV, is moving more to a right side this year.”
Watters finished with 321 kills and a .289 hitting percentage as a freshman at Winside.
After finishing with 483 set assists last year — just eight behind Saylor Fischer, who was a senior — Wattier also could see a bit of a different role for her sophomore season.
“We have Sid Wattier back, who is doing some great things for us setting wise but also hitting wise, so we might move her around in the front row depending on where we need her the most,” Bellar said.
Senior Jacey Wolf returns at libero while junior Kenzie Janssen is back as a middle blocker.
Junior Hannah Hoesing played in a server/defensive specialist role last year, but Bellar is looking for her to mainly be a setter this year. Junior Dani Carney should see time at middle blocker.
“My goal is for us to be a better blocking team,” Bellar said. “We’re pretty tall and pretty athletic up at the net, so I hope blocking and defense are strengths for us. I want us to take a lot of pride in defense because when balls don’t die, teams get frustrated.
“Hitting, I think, comes with the game as you get more comfortable. We have some strong hitters, more so this year than last year when we were primarily relying on one person. That will be good to have.”
Wolf said the team’s chemistry is at the level it needs to be for the team to have a successful season.
“We’re super close, and our communication is really good right now,” she said. “It’s at a high level, and our energy is, too. We’re not fearing our opponents this year. We’re playing to win.
“I love our team. Our team is super close and super fun. It’s fun to play in a big environment when we have a bunch of people watching us and we’re able to play for each other.”
Yosten added: “I think we’re really aggressive. We have aggressive swings, and our back row is really scrappy. We’re just really close. We’re all really good friends off the court, and we play with and for each other.
“A big thing that we’ve been hitting on is consistency. Staying consistent whether that’s on our attacks or another part of our game is important. Then we need to keep confident that we’re a good team and we can accomplish what we set our minds to.”
As usual, plenty of challenges loom while playing in the Mid-State Conference.
“The conference looks stacked,” Bellar said. “When I really look at it, there’s a lot of good teams, and I don’t think any game is going to necessarily be easy for us, especially with us trying to reload from last year.
“Battle Creek has a lot of great players coming up, and they’re younger. Pierce returns two of their best outsides. Hartington (Cedar Catholic) is reloading, too. (Guardian Angels Central Catholic) will be good. We saw them a bunch this summer and they’re going to be as scrappy as ever. Crofton is another one. They didn’t graduate a single big senior from last year. The conference isn’t going to be easy this year by any means.”
The nonconference opponents on the schedule also provide strong competition.
“It’s going to be a tough season for us,” Bellar said. “We are going to (Columbus) Scotus’ (invitational), and they added Malcolm and North Bend (Central). Scotus and (Columbus) Lakeview are in that tournament, so it’s a big tournament. All of our tournament are not going to be easy.
“We added Elgin (Public)/Pope John to our schedule. We’ll see a lot of good volleyball throughout the season, so it’ll be important to focus on one game at a time and not what’s up ahead.”
When the postseason rolls around, things may look more like they did in the past for Norfolk Catholic before last year’s brief stay in Class D1. This year the Knights return to Class C2 and are in a subdistrict with Elkhorn Valley, Lutheran High Northeast, Stanton and Summerland.
Bellar said there are plenty of tough C2 teams in the area.
“Clarkson/Leigh is going to be good this year,” Bellar said. “We’re with Lutheran High (in subdistricts) since we always are. Crofton is going to be strong in C2. Wisner-Pilger, too. We’ll see a lot of good teams that are C2 this year. (Defending C2 state champion) Lincoln Lutheran opted up to C2 (from D1) this year, too, but that’s not something we can worry about.”
Norfolk Catholic has qualified for the state tournament for four consecutive seasons, the longest streak in program history. The Knights want to extend that.
“Our main (goal) at the end is to make it to state and do well down there because that’s always a goal,” Wolf said. “We’ve made it there for the past four years, so we’re going to strive to make it there again. But we’re also taking it one game at a time and one win at a time.”
Yosten said it’s special being able to help lift Norfolk Catholic volleyball to a new level.
“It’s a powerful experience knowing we have that legacy behind us, and it motivates us to try to keep this program on top and make it down to state every year,” she said. “It’s something to play for and inspiring to know that in the past few years everyone was able to work hard enough to make our goals happen.”
Bellar also wants that success, but she also wants to team to focus on the near term.
“Obviously your goals are to excel in the postseason, but I’m hoping the girls can take it game by game and can win the games they should win while having fun along the way,” she said. “That’s what it’s about — having fun — and these girls jell really well together.
“Their theme this year is ‘having faith over fear.’ Avery has some faith over fear things to overcome with her knee, and this team losing a big piece with our senior group last year has to have some faith in themselves that they can do this just as well as the last group did.”
Norfolk Catholic doesn’t start its season until Tuesday at Guardian Angels Central Catholic. But with that match, hosting Pierce on Thursday and participating in the Columbus Scotus invite on Saturday, the squad will quickly become battle-tested.
But, especially for the seniors, the Knights can’t wait to get those types of matches underway.
“I’ve been waiting for this since last season and even while getting reps during the summer,” Wolf said. “We’ve all been super excited when we’ve gotten together and realized this is going to be our last one. It’s really special to us.”
Norfolk Catholic volleyball roster
Seniors: Aubrey Barnes, Hanna Brummer, Jacey Wolf, Avery Yosten.
Juniors: Danielle Carney, Aspen Fischer, Hannah Hoesing, Kenzie Janssen.
Sophomores: Hayden Brummer, Sidonia Wattier, Anslee Watters.,Mallory Wolf.