Knights rally from 10-point deficit; Cavs split

If the Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team was ever going to make good on its preseason expectations, some big-time wins would be in order.
How about a come-from-behind 73-68 triumph over perennial power Wahoo Neumann?
“For these guys to get down and then come back, that’s a huge step for us because it’s something that hasn’t happened a ton,” Norfolk Catholic boys coach Kevin Manzer said.
In the girls game, Norfolk Catholic never led in the second half as Wahoo Neumann dealt the Knights their third straight defeat to begin the season, this time 51-44 at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
“Offensively, I think we started to figure some things out,” Norfolk Catholic girls coach Tim Kassmeier said. “We had some looks that we just need to finish."
Going into Friday's boys game, the numbers illustrated how much the recent history tilted in favor of the visitors.
Wahoo Neumann had won five straight seven of its last eight regular-season meetings over Norfolk Catholic. Since a 54-43 victory on Dec. 12, 2014, the Knights hadn’t scored more than 38 points against the Cavaliers in suffering five straight losses by at least 25 points each. Just last season, Wahoo Neumann beat Norfolk Catholic 61-33.
“I didn’t know how long it had been since we beat Bishop Neumann, but it had been a long time,” Manzer said.
This time around, the Knights had the firepower to match the Cavaliers with four players finishing in double figures as Norfolk Catholic connected on 16 of 32 of its 3-point attempts.
“We knew they had a high-powered 3-point shooting team,” Wahoo Neumann coach John Kreikemeier said.
The final one was a dagger dropped by Brennen Kelley from the opposite corner to put Norfolk Catholic ahead 69-65 with 54 seconds left on a possession in which the Knights grabbed three offensive rebounds.
From there, Preston Burbach and Mason Timmerman each hit both ends of a one-and-one opportunity, and the Knights’ defense held the Cavaliers to just a single free throw over the final 40 seconds to seal the win.
“You can’t really point to a play normally in a game, because there are a lot of plays, but if you had to, it would be that one,” Manzer said of Kelley's 3. “We just stress constantly that, if we’re going to shoot, our teammates have to have our back, and they do that by crashing, and we were just relentless in that. And then shooting that 3, that’s just what we do.”
Timmerman led all Knights with 17 points, including 5 of 7 beyond the arc, and four steals. Burbach tacked on 13 points and four rebounds, Kelley came off the bench for 12 points — including 4 of 7 from deep — and senior transfer Christian Mickelson added 11 points and a game-high six assists.
“That’s required in today’s game,” Manzer said. “You can’t have guys on the floor who are not an offensive threat. We’ve worked very hard to develop offensive threats so we can have the spacing we need to attack.”
Norfolk Catholic needed every one of those 3-pointers after Wahoo Neumann turned a halftime tie into a 44-35 advantage with 4:10 left in the third quarter. The Knights rallied to within two, but then Karson Sander — who had a game-high 23 points for the Cavaliers — dished consecutive assists to Sam Stuhr, and Michael Lynch’s putback with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Knights started rallying almost immediately, and Kelley’s 3 put them within 59-58 with 4:56 to go. Mickelson then found Kade Pieper down low to again put Norfolk Catholic within one, this time with 3:54. Fifty seconds later, Timmerman fired a pass to Pieper, who made a strong move in the paint to score and give Norfolk Catholic its first lead since the 1:15 mark of the first quarter. That set up Kelley’s 3 that seemed to put the game away.
"We had a couple bad possessions where we went from up a couple to down a couple that fast," Kreikemeier said. "It was going back and forth from the beginning."
THE GIRLS GAME was about as even as it could have been in the first half. Both teams scored 12 points in the first quarter and 11 in the second.
“I think sometimes we might be trying too hard to make something happen,” Kassmeier said, “and we just have to relax and trust ourselves and trust our teammates as we keep moving forward.”
Norfolk Catholic had the early momentum, scoring the game’s first six points — four from freshman Avery Yosten, who had a team-high 16 points, on a pair of midrange jumpers — and Anna Neuhalfen’s pass to an open Kalea Fischer on an inbounds play made it 12-7 with 2:24 to go in the first quarter.
“From where she (Yosten) was at game one to game three, she’s made a big jump,” Kassmeier said. “Hopefully we can get some other people to make that big jump now from game three to game four Monday with a tough Hartington Cedar Catholic team.”
Wahoo Neumann scored a 10-0 run between the end of the first and start of the second quarters to lead 17-12, but Norfolk Catholic responded by blanking the Cavaliers for more than three minutes — enough time for the Knights to score six straight points, capped by an Elly Piper free throw for a 20-19 lead with 1:57 left in the first half. But that was the last time Norfolk Catholic would lead.
The visitors built a 10-point lead in the third quarter and eventually led 41-30 with 6:57 left, but
Yosten pieced together a pair of 3-point plays to put the Knights within five with 2:50 to go. Lauren Thiele, who had a game-high 17 points, followed with her fifth 3-pointer of the game, and then a Kinslee Bosak layup pushed the lead back to 49-39 in just 45 seconds.
“I told them in the locker room that the win came from Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday practices,” Wahoo Neumann coach Jason Simons said. “We hadn’t been practicing that well. We’re a new group, but we’ve really increased and enhanced our enthusiasm in practice. I think that is what led us to victory tonight against a very good, well-coached Norfolk Catholic team.”
Girls game
WN 12 11 14 14 — 51
NC 12 11 7 14 — 44
WAHOO NEUMANN (1-2): Paisley Douglas 2-4 0-0 5; Bailey Maly 2-7 0-1 5; Kinslee Bosak 3-4 0-1 6; Lauren Thiele 5-10 2-2 17; Kali Jurgensmeier 6-8 2-3 14; Julia Ingwersen 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 20-36 5-7 51.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (0-3): Carly Marshall 1-4 0-0 3; Anna Neuhalfen 0-2 0-0 0; Avery Yosten 6-12 2-2 16; Mary Fennessy 3-7 0-2 6; Channatee Robles 0-3 0-0 0; Taylor Kautz 0-1 0-0 0; Kalea Fischer 2-6 0-0 5; Allison Brungardt 0-1 0-0 0; Elly Piper 3-5 4-5 10; Jozy Piper 2-3 0-0 4. Totals: 17-44 6-9 44.
Boys game
WN 18 13 23 14 — 68
NC 13 18 16 26 — 73
WAHOO NEUMANN (0-3): Patrick Kenney 2-4 0-0 4; Karson Sander 8-11 5-7 23; Michael Lynch 4-7 3-4 11; Kolten Cada 5-14 0-0 12; Sam Stuhr 4-7 1-2 9; Spencer Wiese 0-1 0-0 0; Jude Polacek 2-2 0-0 4; Ezra Vedral 2-2 1-5 5. Totals: 14-48 10-19 68.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (2-1): Preston Burbach 5-7 2-2 13; Ben Hammond 3-6 0-3 8; Christian Mickelson 4-11 0-0 11; Jackson Clausen 1-4 0-0 2; Mason Timmerman 5-8 2-2 17; Brennen Kelley 4-8 0-0 12; Karter Kerkman 2-3 1-2 6; Kade Pieper 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 27-51 5-9 73.
