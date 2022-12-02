The football team’s extended season had Norfolk Catholic coach Henry Aschoff eagerly awaiting the start of wrestling practice.
“I’m all for the success the football team is accomplishing,” Aschoff said. “When we’re able to get our season going, hopefully that success will carry over for us as well.”
The Knights finished 26th in the Class C state tournament last year, and a lot of those points from state have graduated, but Aschoff said he still expects to have around 20 to 25 boys out for wrestling this season and several have experience.
“We should fill most of the weights,” Aschoff said. “From 138 to 160 (pounds), I have guys, but they may not be specifically those sizes. From 160 on up and on the bottom end, we should be solid.”
Two of those wrestlers are returning state qualifiers, and several others were in the Knights’ starting lineup at various times a year ago.
“Yair Santiago is a returning state qualifier. He went 2-2 at state, so he was one match from medaling last year as a freshman,” Aschoff said. “He had a great summer and was the MVP of the ‘Intensive Camp’ we went to.
“Kanyon Talton, who’s had a great football season, is our other state qualifier. He was 0-2 at the state meet. His technique and his abilities are off the charts, but the only thing holding him back was a lack of confidence, and this football season has given him a lot of confidence. He’ll be a force to reckon with.”
Other wrestlers who were in the Norfolk Catholic lineup last season who return for the Knights are Carter Fisher, Mason Dusek, Noah Morland, Brenden Flood, Sean Clinch and Ben Sousek.
Brandon Kollars and Mason Weidner, who both missed last season because of football injuries, also will be back with the squad. Kollars was one win short of qualifying for state as a freshman.
“We’ve got several wrestlers returning, but we’re still a relatively young team because Kanyon is our only senior,” Aschoff said. “We also have a couple of freshmen who are projected to make the lineup, Zachary Foecking and Oliver Daniel.”
The rest of the candidates will fill reserve slots, although Aschoff said, “Wrestling is a tough sport, so a lot of those reserves will find a way to make a start here or there.”
Although the squad is young, Aschoff said he expects the Knights to be competitive.
“We want to improve on last year’s finish. That’s our goal,” Aschoff said. “But with football going so long, and allowing time for those guys to recuperate and get in wrestling shape, I don’t expect to see our actual starting lineup in place until after Christmas.”
The Knights are looking forward to hosting both the Mid-State Conference meet and the Class C, District 2 boys meet.
Aschoff said he anticipates between eight and 10 members on the girls team.
“Since it’s still such a new sport — the fastest growing sport in the United States right now — we’re letting interested girls try it for a few days before they make a commitment,” Aschoff said. “We’ve got seven that are committed and two or three more that are going to try it and see if they like it. We’re excited about that.”
The Knights return a state qualifier, Quinlyn Kennel, who went 1-2 at the state meet.
“Quinlyn did real well last year,” Aschoff said. “She actually beat the state champion in her weight class during a postseason tournament, which means she’s not far away.”
The goals for the girls team are to “bring the program along, teach the basics, help them be competitive by practicing hard, but also having fun.”
Aschoff said the Norfolk Catholic coaching staff — Travis Fisher and Blake Moen, along with volunteer assistants Mace Kant and Nicole Aschoff — will still be one staff coaching both teams.
“We’ll see how that works this year,” Aschoff said. “If both squads keep growing, I’m not sure that will work in the future.”
Aschoff mentioned that girls wrestling in Nebraska has a couple of changes for the 2022-23 season — the number of weight classes and the scheduling of the district tournaments.
“They’ve adjusted the weight classes, so they’ve added two to have the same number that the boys have,” Aschoff said. “They aren’t the same weight classes, but the same number.”
The motto of the Norfolk Catholic wrestling program this year is "We’re better together."
“Our wrestlers realize that, 'If I work really hard to make you better in practice, that makes me better,' '' Aschoff said. "That’s the attitude we’re promoting this season.”
Norfolk Catholic boys wrestling roster
Senior: Kanyon Talton.
Juniors: Alec Foecking, Daniel Vuchetich, Brandon Kollars, Mason Weidner and Ben Sousek.
Sophomores: Yair Santiago, Carter Fisher, Noah Morland, Mason Dusek, Trevin Sukup, Brenden Flood, Shaun Clinch, Tyson Risinger and Sam Johnson.
Freshmen: Zachary Foecking, Omar Contreras and Oliver Daniel.
Norfolk Catholic girls wrestling roster
Seniors: C.C. Kann and Grace Kochl.
Juniors: Jordan Aschoff and Quinlyn Kennel.
Sophomores: Miranda Headley, Maddie Abler and Dani Carney.