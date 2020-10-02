Knights own second half in win over Wayne

The Wayne Blue Devils, 4-1 and ranked No. 6 in Class C1, arrived at Veterans Memorial Stadium Friday night with every intention of defeating Norfolk Catholic for the first time since--well, nobody really knows when, even though various people had scoured the record books trying to find out.
But that didn’t happen. The young Knights squad wouldn’t allow it.
Instead, after three consecutive Wayne touchdowns turned a 10-0 Norfolk Catholic first-quarter lead into a 21-10 Blue Devils advantage at halftime, the second half belonged to the Knights who outscored Wayne 21-0 after intermission to close out a dandy 31-21 victory in a steady rain.
“We played better football in the second half; we talked to our guys at halftime about fundamentally trying to do some things better,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “I told them coming into the game that we could not make mistakes, but we had a fumble and a busted snap on a shotgun (exchange), and you’re not going to win games against a quality team like Wayne when you do that.”
The Knights started strong, getting a 37-yard field goal by Alex Prim on their opening possession, then turning a Brennen Kelley interception into a two-yard touchdown run by Jackson Clausen on the second to lead 10-0.
However, after a second quarter in which the Blue Devils, often in a totally-tight offensive formation, had pounded the ball at the Knights on the ground--totaling 206 rushing yards--paced by running back Reid Korth’s 84 yards and three touchdown runs of 10, 27, and 1 yard; it was apparent that Wayne’s size advantage up front was taking a toll.
All of that changed in the third quarter though, when Wayne possessed the ball for just six offensive plays while the Knights were able to march 80 yards in 20 plays--picking up six first downs along the way--before Clausen plunged into the end zone with only a minute remaining in the period to bring Norfolk Catholic back within a touchdown at 21-17.
“That drive was big for us; I thought our kids really regrouped, because I thought they had whooped on us in the second quarter,” Bellar said. “We’re really young, and I think they realized we can play with these guys.”
The Blue Devils’ next two drives ended in fumbles, with Austin Meikle pouncing on the first one--which set up a 73-yard Norfolk Catholic scoring drive, ending with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Cayden Cunningham to Preston Burbach for a 24-21 lead--and Karter Kerkman recovering the second with 3 ½ minutes left to play.
The Knights’ defense, with the help of halftime adjustments to match the Blue Devils power formation, allowed Wayne just 66 rushing yards, a 12-yard pass completion, and no points in the third and fourth quarters combined. Korth managed 36 yards on eight more carries during the second half.
“We had a better second half, a big stop, and they had a couple turnovers that helped us score,” he said. “The tide kind of turned for us in the second half.”
That second takeaway provided the Knights with a short-field opportunity of 28 yards, and a chance to run time off the clock.
When the drive stalled with a fourth-and-15 with 14 seconds remaining at the Wayne 20, Bellar called for a fade route into the end zone. After Cunningham’s pass dropped into Kelley’s hands in the left corner of the end zone, the Knights had clinched the 31-21 win.
“Our thought process was that we’d take a shot to the house, and if we don’t get it they were going to have very little time and would have to travel the length of the field to win,” Bellar said. “So it was a safer play (than a field goal) because if they block a field goal, we’ve got a problem.”
“When we came into the play they had one-on-one coverage, and I like Brennen Kelley in one-on-one coverage, so we got what we wanted,” he said. “It was a good throw by Cayden.”
The Knights, who entered the game with a 2-2 record and a No. 8 ranking in Class C2, had just 62 yards on the ground in the first half but added 112 in the second--39 of those by Clausen and 33 more on a run by Kerkman. Cunningham completed 6 of 10 passes for 83 yards, along with the two touchdowns to Burbach and Kelley.
“I had told the kids before the game we needed 31 points to win,” Bellar said. “I guess I should’ve went to Vegas last night or something.”
Kelley also ended the game with his second interception of the night.
“It’s a big win, a big win this year for our football team,” Bellar said. “I think we feel better about ourselves and who we are. We’ve played a lot of quality teams. Ord hasn’t lost yet, and Bishop Neumann has just one loss. I think we’re a pretty good football team, and I think tonight showed that.”
Wayne (4-2) 7 14 0 0 -- 21
Norfolk Catholic (3-2) 10 0 7 14 -- 31
Scoring summary
First quarter
NC: Alex Prim 37 field goal, 9:42.
NC: Jackson Clausen 2 run (Prim kick), 3:07.
WA: Reid Korth 10 run (Yair Alcantara), :25.
Second quarter
WA: Korth 27 run (Alcantara kick), 10:42.
WA: Korth 1 run (Alcantara kick), :48.
Third quarter
NC: Clausen 2 run (Prim kick), 1:01.
Fourth quarter
NC: Preston Burbach 27 pass from Cayden Cunningham (Prim kick), 5:20.
NC: Brennen Kelley 20 pass from Cunningham (Prim kick), :14.