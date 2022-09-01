PIERCE – By taking a few steps back, Channatee Robles helped Norfolk Catholic take a big step forward on Thursday.
An adjustment at the service line helped spur Robles to 11 ace serves to go along with 23 kills during the Class D No. 1-rated Knights’ battle at Class C No. 2 Pierce.
That aided Norfolk Catholic in claiming a big early-season victory by rallying past the Bluejays 25-14, 20-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-8.
“I just made sure that I made it flow, and I made sure that I got back a little bit more because my serves were going out,” Robles said. “So, it’s better when I stand back more and hit it harder so then it flows more.”
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said that although Robles had a nice match at the net, it was her aces that gave the team a bigger lift.
“I think I was more impressed with her serving,” she said. “She hit the zones I called and she serves aggressive. We really rely on her serving, and her serving was a huge momentum swing.
“I thought a lot of girls like Addi Corr served well for us, too.”
A kill and ace by Robles back-to-back helped the Knights break a 7-all tie in the fifth set and start an 8-1 run to close out the match.
“We really wanted it,” Robles said. “I told them at the beginning of the fifth set to work on our training. We know what we train to do. We’ve been through these tough situations in practices and stuff. Coach does a great job putting us through situation drills. That was something we’re used to.”
Pierce coach Zach Weber said Robles was a difference maker.
“We didn’t do a good job containing Channatee,” he said. “She had a heck of a night. I don’t want to look at her stats, but I know they’re going to be good. She hurt us obviously all the way throughout her front rotations, and she hurt us again when she went back there and served.”
Robles had five kills and six aces as the Knights (2-0) rolled to a first-set victory.
But Pierce turned things around to win the next two. Maggie Painter and Jaya Wachholtz had 18 of their combined 33 kills in the two sets won by the Bluejays (1-1).
“What ultimately made the difference was serve and serve receive,” Weber said. “I think we got them in sets two and three. We were hitting our spots a lot better. We were serving to the seams and being a lot more aggressive. They responded extremely well.
“They served extremely aggressively. I haven’t calculated it yet, but between one-passes and errors we had 31. Too many of those came in the fourth and fifth sets. We just couldn’t get ourselves in system.”
Bellar said a better job by Norfolk Catholic’s block turned things back around in the final two sets.
“Credit to Pierce – Pierce attacked, attacked, attacked, and we couldn’t get a touch on them,” she said. “That was frustrating for our defense and our block.
“We really focused in that fourth set on getting touches on our block and lining it up and really pressing because Wachholtz and Painter have a really hard swing. If you don’t block it correctly, it gets down. We adjusted to that well.”
Bellar said that although some players will stand out statistically, it was a nice team win. The Knights combined for 21 aces and 14 blocks.
Sidonia Wattier had 20 set assist and Saylor Fischer added 17.
“It’s a good win for us because Pierce is a really good team this year,” Bellar said. “They’re going to win a lot of volleyball games. It’s good to see we can play in those five-set matches after being down 2-1 and it shows a lot of our heart.
“I got on some girls, and they responded really well. It was a good one to wake us up for the season, and we knew it was going to be a bloodbath that could go either way.”
Brielle Unseld recorded 42 set assists for Pierce, which can’t afford to get too down after one match, Weber said.
“A lot of credit goes to Norfolk Catholic,” he said. “They’re obviously a very, very good team, and for large stretches it was really good volleyball – low error, both teams swinging and playing good defense, transitioning and attacking. It was really fun.”
Both teams have a quick turnaround to Saturday’s Columbus Scotus invite where they are on opposite sides of the bracket. Norfolk Catholic opens against Bishop Neumann while Pierce faces Stanton.
Norfolk Catholic 25 20 23 25 15
Pierce 14 25 25 21 8
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Sidonia Wattier 2-1-0, Saylor Fischer 3-3-3, Addison Corr 5-3-5, Allison Brungardt 4-2-0, Channatee Robles 23-11-2, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0, Jacey Wolf 0-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 2-0-3, Morgan Miller 0-0-1. Totals 39-21-14.
PIERCE (kills-aces-blocks): Claudia Riggert 8-0-1, Skylar Scholting 3-2-0, Jaya Wachholtz 15-1-2, Ciara Garcia 3-0-2, Brielle Unseld 0-5-0, Morgan Moeller 0-3-0, Maggie Painter 18-2-0, Scarlett Babl 0-0-0. Totals 47-13-5.
Set assists: Norfolk Catholic 37 (Wattier 20, Fischer 17), Pierce 46 (Unseld 42, Moeller 4).