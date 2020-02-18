Survive and advance. That's what counts in the post season.
Norfolk Catholic didn't play its best game on Tuesday, but it was good enough to hold off a determined, young Wayne squad 43-31 in the opening round of the C1-7 subdistrict at Norfolk High.
“I thought Wayne played extremely hard,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “I thought they put themselves in some good positions and made plays, but I thought we had good balance on our team and I thought we did the things we needed to do to win the game.”
The Knights attacked the basket early. Hayden Wolf drew a pair of shooting fouls and drained three of four free throws in the game's first minute and a half.
On the other end of the court, Wayne was finding 6-foot-2 center Brooklyn Kruse in the low post for some easy buckets.
Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic's Abby Miller was ferocious on the offensive boards, scoring six points on three put-backs.
In fact, the Knights' dominance on the offensive glass was a key to their victory. Norfolk Catholic grabbed 22 offensive rebounds, and took 20 more shots than Wayne – 59 to 39.
“We let them have too many second shots,” Wayne coach Rocky Ruhl said. “It's kind of like a dagger; they keep sticking it in you. Offensive rebounds are kind of a tough thing to get by.”
Norfolk Catholic led 11-8 after one quarter and scored the first eight points of the second. Emily Faltys assisted Jozy Piper on a bucket with 3:53 to go in the half to put the Knights on top 19-8.
Wayne was held scoreless during the first five and a half minutes of the second quarter before Frances Klausen's 3-ball finally broke the ice.
The Knights led 22-13 with seconds to go before halftime when Wayne's Kiara Krusemark launched a shot from half-court at the buzzer that banked home to pull the Blue Devils within six at the break.
Norfolk Catholic opened up a 10-point lead in the third quarter. Anna Kassmeier's baseline jumper put the Knights on top 28-18.
But the Blue Devils responded. Kruse's put-back and one made the score 28-22. The freshman later used an impressive post move to bank in a shot with the left hand to pull the Blue Devils within four at 31-27.
Neesen opened the fourth quarter with a bucket while on the other end the Knights were putting the clamps on the Blue Devil offense, holding them to just four points in the final eight minutes.
But the Knights had trouble pulling away as they were able to make just 4 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
However, the Norfolk Catholic defense shut out the Blue Devils in the final 3:44 and held on for the 43-31 win.
Kassmeier was pleased the Catholic girls committed just eight turnovers while forcing 27 Blue Devil miscues.
“We had under 10 turnovers for the game,” Kassmeier said. “Anytime you can do that, it's extremely good when you're taking good care of the ball and getting shots every time.”
The Knights shot just over 25% from the field – 15 for 59 – and missed all five shots from the beyond the 3-point arc.
The Blue Devils also made a little more than a quarter of their shots while hitting 4 of 16 from 3-point land.
“I think games like this teach you more in the long run to maintain your composure stretch and to make the plays when you need to,” Kassmeier said.
With the win Norfolk Catholic improved to 16-7 on the season and will tangle with Pierce on Thursday for the subdistrict championship. The Bluejays upset Battle Creek in the other semifinal, 34-31.
Wayne closes its season with a record of 5-18 but will have everyone back next season except for senior Frances Klausen, whom Ruhl called a great leader and team player.
But the future looks bright for the Blue Devils. “We were playing sophomores and a freshman or two, and had a lot of inexperience out there that got better throughout the year, now we just have to get over the hump and try to figure out how to win games.”
Wayne 8 8 11 4 – 31
Norfolk Catholic 11 11 11 10 – 43
WAYNE (5-18): Kiara Krusemark 1-1 0-0 3; Mikaela McManigal 0-3 0-0 0; Frances Klausen 3-13 2-3 10; Rubie Klausen 2-7 0-0 5; Sydney Redden 0-3 0-0 0; Brooklyn Kruse 4-8 2-3 10; Emily Longe 1-4 1-2 3; Totals 11-39 5-8 31.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (16-7): Carly Marshall 1-9 0-0 2; Anna Neuhalfen 2-3 0-0 4; Hanna Neesen 3-11 5-8 11; Anna Kassmeier 3-12 1-2 7; Emily Faltys 0-3 0-0 0; Hayden Wolf 0-4 5-9 5; Abby Miller 4-8 1-6 9; Channatee Robles 0-3 0-0 0; Elly Piper 1-5 1-2 3; Jozy Piper 1-4 0-0 2; Totals: 15-59 13-27 43.
3-POINT FIELD GOALS: WAY 4 (Krusemark, F. Klausen 2, R. Klausen); NC 0.