CLARKSON — The old phrase goes that defense wins championships, and that was certainly true in the Class C2-6 subdistrict final Thursday night for the Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team.
The Knights used a suffocating defense and a dominant rebounding effort to shut out host Clarkson/Leigh for the entire third quarter, and Norfolk Catholic's 33-13 lead through three was more than enough for a 45-27 victory at Patriot Pavilion.
"We came into this saying we don't have anything to lose," said freshman Avery Yosten, who had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
It was a stunning result considering Clarkson/Leigh entered the contest 20-1 on the season, while Norfolk Catholic needed its current three-game win streak just to nudge its record above .500 at 12-11. But coach Tim Kassmeier said that, in the games leading up, the Knights had been garnering momentum mentally.
"We think we've had a good enough team that can play with anybody; it's just a matter of getting our confidence level up," he said. "For whatever reason, we have some mojo going right now, so hopefully we can keep that going with our group."
And, it certainly helped that his team could play the "underdog" mentality going into the game.
"We came into this game with nothing to lose. We weren't supposed to win it," Kassmeier said. "So, you can play a little more relaxed and just let it go."
The loss put Clarkson/Leigh, which entered the postseason ranked sixth among Northeast Nebraska teams in Class C, in a waiting game to see if they would even receive a coveted wildcard into next week's district final round.
That was caused by Norfolk Catholic holding a 30-14 advantage in rebounding — thanks to four 6-foot players among their primary seven-person rotation — along with Clarkson/Leigh a chilly 26.5% (9 of 34) shooting from the field.
"Their height, their physicality, bothered us. We weren't able to respond to their physicality," Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren said. "And when you don't make shots, it makes it extremely tough. ... It's just a momentum thing. It's a mental thing."
Yosten spearheaded the Knights' effort with her double-double while also adding three assists and blocked a shot. Jozy Piper finished with nine rebounds and six points on 3 for 3 shooting, and Elly Piper had 10 points and six rebounds.
As a team, Norfolk Catholic made 15 of 37 shots from the field for 40.5%. In addition, the Knights hit 14 of 18 free throws, including 10 of 13 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Alissa Kasik had 16 of her team's 27 points on the night, including the first nine ending with a basket at the 3:37 mark of the second quarter to put the Patriots within 19-9. From there, Clarkson/Leigh was held to four points — freshman Chloe Hanel's only points of the night — until Kasik dished to Kayden Schumacher for the first points of the fourth quarter with 6:55 remaining in the entire game.
"I thought our kids really executed what we wanted to do," Kassmeier said. "We wanted to get out to their 3-point shooters and get a hand in their face, and I thought we did a good job of keeping them to one shot every time."
Until that, Norfolk Catholic led by 20 after Carly Marshall's slicing layup.
"Coaches emphasized staying back on them and taking away their drive, because they have a strong drive game, and then getting the rebounds," Yosten said. "We have a really good rebounding team right now."
The Patriots were finally able to get their pressure defense in a rhythm at that point, scoring a 9-2 run in just 1:45 and adding a Kennedy Settje 3-pointer to pull within 37-25 with 3:33 to play. Jozy Piper answered with a putback on the next Norfolk Catholic possession, and the Knights held the Patriots to only a pair of free throws the rest of the contest.
"You can't press if you can't make baskets," Murren said. "We couldn't press in the third quarter. We didn't make baskets. So yeah, in the fourth quarter, we got some things going, but it was too little, too late."
Class C2-6 subdistrict final
Norfolk Catholic 10 15 8 12 — 45
Clarkson/Leigh 5 8 0 14 — 27
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (12-11): Carly Marshall 1-4 3-4 5; Avery Yosten 2-8 9-10 13; Mary Fennessy 2-5 0-1 4; Kalea Fischer 3-5 0-0 7; Elly Piper 4-10 2-3 10; Channatee Robles 0-2 0-0 0; Jozy Piper 3-3 0-0 6. Totals: 15-37 14-18 45.
CLARKSON/LEIGH (20-2): Chloe Hanel 1-4 1-2 4; Kennedy Settje 1-7 0-0 3; Cassidy Hoffman 0-4 2-4 2; Alissa Kasik 6-13 3-5 16; Kayden Schumacher 1-5 0-0 2; Faith Indra 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-34 6-11 27.