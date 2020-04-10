A leader, teammate and the only senior on the Norfolk Catholic boys golf team, Eric Anderson was looking forward to his final competitive golf season, but it was all cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anderson had high hopes of not only making the state tournament again, but also making a run for a state title.
"All of the work that I put in over the last year basically went down the drain," Anderson said. "I didn't get to compete and see where that would have taken me."
Last year, Anderson placed 13th at the state tournament and was poised for another top 15 finish this season.
"I was hoping to do better, and who knows going into it?" Anderson said. "We would see how I was doing and hopefully win a state championship, but obviously that can't happen now."
Anderson is the only Norfolk Catholic golfer graduating this year, but he was one of four starters returning this year.
"We have really started to build a program the last two seasons," fourth-year Norfolk Catholic boys golf coach Dusty Korth said.
In 2019, Anderson was the oldest on the team as a junior, so he had already taken on the role of a leader as the only upperclassman.
"He's a little bit unique. As a junior he had to learn how to lead not only with actions but also with words," Korth said. "It proved to help in his development as a leader. He's a quiet kid by nature, but by the end of the year last year, he started to show people how to handle the golf season."
Along with his leadership over the summer, Anderson was working on his irons, as well as his short game and long ball out of the tee box.
"Eric put in a lot of extra time this year. He made a lot of growth from the beginning of the year last year to the end," Korth said. "He was prepared and ready to make another good jump, possibly to make a top five finish at state."
The returning letter winners who put in a lot of work over the summer and would have returned to the starting lineup included juniors Jacob Cerny and Aden Dominisse and sophomore Ethan Schwichtenberg.
"They are really solid kids. They had a chance of doing some really good things," Korth said.
The other returner this year was sophomore Thomas Wetjen, and the Knights welcomed five freshmen to the program, including Caden Arens, Clayton Christensen, Drew Colton, Ashten Cunningham and Gavin Yosten.
"We had good numbers and were excited to get started," Korth said.
With the mature team the Knights had, Anderson and the rest of the squad were ready to play well enough to get a state tournament bid.
"Last year we were disappointed that we didn't make state as a team. We underperformed at districts, and I know the rest of the guys worked really hard over the summer," Anderson said. "We wanted to win one of those bids to state this year."
This was going to be Anderson's final year of competitive golf.
Anderson plans to study engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln next year, but he's going to bring his golf clubs along with him to Lincoln and play in a local golf league.