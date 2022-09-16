For what longtime coach Jeff Bellar thought was the first time ever, Norfolk Catholic faced off against Louisville on the football field.
It was homecoming night, and fresh off a 49-7 win, it might have been easy for outsiders to think that there might be a possibility of a letdown for the Knights.
Instead, Norfolk Catholic locked down Louisville for its second-straight 49-7 triumph.
"Our goal was to come out and try to really make things happen early," Bellar said. "I thought we did a good job of that. And then, as the game went on, we got to play a lot of people, so that's very good for us in terms of building depth."
For the second-straight week, the Knights' top units put together an efficient yet stellar night on both sides of the ball.
Norfolk Catholic's starting offense accounted for 42 points and 293 yards — on just 13 plays. That gave them averages of more than 3.2 points and 22.5 yards every time they snapped the ball. As a team, the Knights had 331 yards of total offense, 237 of it rushing.
On the flip side, Louisville gained just three yards in the first quarter and finished with 169 yards of total offense, most of which was gained against the Knights' reserve units.
"They're a really good team, and it's hard to do anything against them," Louisville coach Matt Shelsta said. "When we had positive plays against them, we just wanted to build on that."
Kanyon Talton had just three touches, but all three went for touchdowns — a 7-yard carry on the second play of the game, a 21-yard footrace up the middle, and turning a short pass into a 16-yard touchdown after a blocked punt. Karter Kerkman enjoyed another night at the office, rushing for 148 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. Carter Janssen completed 4 of 5 passes for 83 yards and another two touchdowns.
"A lot of it is built with the offensive line," Bellar said. "They make something happen, and then we've got some backs who can hit some things, and our quarterback can make plays when he needs to, so overall, I thought we executed extremely well offensively."
One week after Cameron Borgmann returned an interception 40 yards to the house, Mason Timmerman matched with his own 40-yard pick-six. Timmerman's defensive score came on the first play of the second quarter, and on the next possession, the Knights broke through and blocked the Lions' punt to set up the starting offense's final play with 9:30 left in the second quarter.
"If there's any concern, it's sometimes about conditioning of our older kids, where they may have to play a 48-minute game at some point," Bellar said, "but those are things you can't control. ... I told our kids they've got to work hard and practice. This team should just want to get better and keep improving."
Louisville moved the ball much better against Norfolk Catholic's non-starters, but still failed to put points on the board. Quarterback Quincy Trent was 6 of 20 passing for 103 yards and two interceptions — a pick-six and a pick in the end zone. The Lions rushed 31 times for 66 yards, an average of just 2.1 yards per carry.
Aiden Kosch picked off a pass in the end zone late in the first half, and the Knights stopped the Lions on fourth down twice in the second half. Louisville's only touchdown came on the opening kickoff of the second half.
"We understand we're going to play the No. 1 team in the state," Shelsta said. "They're on a roll. They are who they are. We're in a spot where we're trying to build our program."
Norfolk Catholic (4-0) travels to Atkinson to battle West Holt (0-4) next Friday night.
Game notes
* Norfolk Catholic is currently outscoring its opponents 42.5-10.0 through four games this season. The Knights' next opponent, West Holt, is averaging just more than a touchdown (8.25 points) per game offensively.
* Bellar said that, although it was likely the first-ever meeting between the programs, it's a different era that mitigates the advantages that a new opponent like Louisville might have.
"This day and age is so much different than it used to be, I mean, with Hudl and with trading film, it's so easy to get material," he said. "They get it on us. We get it on them. Obviously, we haven't played, so that was different."
* It was a return of sorts for Shelsta, who was the Norfolk High head boys basketball coach for the previous two seasons. He was hired prior to the 2020-21 school year and left the Panthers' program prior to this school year.
* It was a continuation of a difficult start for Louisville, which had just 31 players on its entire roster. The Lions had scored just 13 points in its first three games combined while giving up an average of 36.3 points a game.
"They're on the schedule, so we've got to play them," Shelsta said. "I'm not real happy about being in this position, but it is what it is. But we're hopefully building a culture where we're going to fight no matter what."
Louisville 0 0 7 0 — 7
NC 35 14 0 0 — 49
FIRST QUARTER
NC: Kanyon Talton 7 run, Max Hammond kick, 11:15.
NC: Karter Kerkman 11 run, Hammond kick, 8:03.
NC: Kerkman 65 run, Hammond kick, 5:41.
NC: Sam Speidel 9 pass from Carter Janssen, Hammond kick, 3:51.
NC: Talton 21 run, Hammond kick, 0:44.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Mason Timmerman 40 interception return, Kerkman kick, 11:43.
NC: Talton 16 pass from Janssen, Hammond kick, 9:30.
THIRD QUARTER
LOU: Cody Hrdy 75 kickoff return, Nick McCaul kick, 11:42.