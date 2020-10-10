Knights keep moving forward with 56-6 win

BANCROFT - After opening the season with a very un-Norfolk Catholic beginning witha 1-2 start, the Knights have responded to COVID-19 and all of the teams they’ve played in the past three weeks.
Norfolk Catholic lost to Wahoo Bishop Neumann and a very powerful Ord Chanticleer team, 35-26 and 28-14 before going on a three-game run culminating with a decisive 56-6 win over Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
“We are getting better and better,” coach Jeff Bellar said. “We had some young people in some spots and they are coming along.”
After a slow start, well four minutes to be exact, the Knights heated up and took control of the game.
“Jackson got us started with a great run,” Bellar said. “And we kind of kept going from there.”
Jackson Clausen rambled 45 yards with 8:58 left in the opening quarter and by the end of the half, Norfolk Catholic led 49-0.
“Our kicking game, our offense, our defense, we played pretty well that first half,” Bellar said. “We did a lot of good things and we are getting better with each game we play.”
A little over four minutes after Clausen’s ramble, he went back to the endzone on a 29-yard burst with 4:13 left in the first 12 minutes and after a kick from Alex Prim, the score was 13-0.
Prim picked off a BRLD pass on the Wolverine’s next possession and the Knights were back in business at the BRLD 27.
Cayden Cunningham spotted Brennen Kelley near the end zone and threw a ball up in the air.
Kelley battled for the ball with the Wolverine defender and came down with a 21-yard touchdown, Prim kicked the point-after and the score was already 20-0 in the opening quarter.
Early in the second frame, one minute and two seconds, Clausen scored again from a yard away then Cunningham found Kelley for a two-point conversion to make it 28-0.
Less than a minute later, Norfolk Catholic added to the score with another great catch on a Cunningham aerial, this one to Prim and after another Prim kick, it was 35-0 with 10:15 left in the half.
“Like I said, we did a lot of good things in the first half,” Bellar said. “It wasn’t just offense, our defense played great and our special teams kept them in a hole the entire first half.”
After a sack by Isaac Wilcox, Cunningham stopped a BRLD drive with an interception he returned for an apparent touchdown.
The interception stood but the run was called back for a block in the back.
Three offensive plays later, Cunningham hit Kelley from 16 yards out and the total went to 42-0 after a Prim kick.
“They came at us from all angles the opening couple of quarters,” Wolverine coach Dan Maresh said. “No excuses, we are a bit short-handed and a bit young - but they really took it to us tonight.”
The Knights would score again in the half on another pass from Cunningham to Carter Kerkman.
BRLD looked ready to cut into the lead late in the half after a fake punt got the Wolverines down to the 36 yardline of the Knights.
Another interception, this one by Clausen ended the threat and the 49-0 lead at the half was secured.
The second half involved a continuous clock and a lot of younger players.
“I was happy to get a lot of our players into the game,” Bellar said. “They did pretty well and it was good to get them some experience.”
The Wolverines did manage to get on the board with a pass from Derek Petersen to Caden Hansen from 28 yards with 8:13 left in the contest. The point try failed and the score was 49-6.
John Clausen scored from the three for Norfolk Catholic and Alonso Barajas kicked the point and the final was set.
“We’ll move on from here and try to get better,” Maresh said.
“This was a good game for getting us to where we want to be,” Bellar said. “We need to get a lot better, but we’re going in the right direction.”
NC (4-2) 20 29 0 7 - 56
BRLD (2-4) 0 0 0 6 - 6
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
NC: Jackson Clausen 45 run, kick failed, 8:58.
NC: Clausen 26 run, Alex Prim kick, 4:13.
NC: Brennen Kelley 21 pass from Cayden Cunningham, Prim kick, 2:45.
Second quarter
NC: Clausen 1 run, Preston Burbach pass from Cunningham, 10:58.
NC: Prim 19 pass from Cunningham, Prim kick, 10:15.
NC: Kelley 16 pass from Cunningham, Prim kick, 5:28.
NC: Karter Kerkman 19 pass from Cunningham, Prim kick, 3:22.
Fourth quarter
BRLD: Caden Hansen 28 pass from Derek Petersen, run failed, 8:13.
NC: John Clausen 3 run, Alonso Barajas kick, 3:21.
