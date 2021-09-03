Trailing 10-7 at halftime and his team already banged up early in the season, Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar made it a point to put Friday's game at Memorial Field on the shoulders of his offensive line and the rushing attack.
The renewed focus, along with a timely takeaway, resulted in a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over Wahoo Neumann in a battle of traditional powers that had dropped their respective season openers a week prior.
"I think we ran the football effectively, and I think that's what, going into the year, we thought we would be able to do," Bellar said. "We want to continue and try to build on that."
Juniors Karter Kerkman and Kanyon Talton benefited.
Kerkman, a wingback, was thrust into the starting I-back role due to injuries, and he thrived in that role. Kerkman pounded his way to 163 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, while the more dimunitive Talton at fullback jetted to 101 yards on just 10 carries.
"Our line blocked," Kerkman said. "We had an assignment to do all week. We performed well in practice all week — a good week of practice — and we came out and performed well in the game. That's all you can really ask for."
And now Kerkman may have a permanent position switch.
"We may have found his spot," Bellar said. "He would've got the ball at the other (wingback) position too, and he's got very good hands to catch. He's a good I-back. We saw that tonight, rushing for 160 yards against a good football team."
In the first half, it became apparent that Norfolk Catholic was winning the line of scrimmage. In the second half, that advantage paid off.
The Knights ran the ball on its entire opening drive of the second half, including Talton's 36-yard scamper down to the 1, leading to Kerkman's second touchdown of the night and a 13-10 lead after a fumbled snap on the extra-point try. Four plays later, Preston Burbach made the momentum-swinging defensive play when the 6-foot-5 linebacker leaped and intercepted a pass at his own 37.
Norfolk Catholic then went on a 13-play, 63-yard touchdown drive that featured two fourth-down conversions — a 9-yard pass from Carter Janssen to Talton in the flat for a first down on fourth-and-5 at the Cavaliers' 33, and then Kerkman's 3-yard plunge on fourth-and-1 at the Neumann 15. On the next play after Kerkman's dive, Janssen floated a pass to Brennen Kelley on a fade route for a 12-yard touchdown. At that point, the Knights led 20-10 with just more than two minutes left in the third quarter.
"Everyone tries to make it more than it has to be," Neumann coach Ron Pavlik said. "At the end of the day, you have to get off blocks, and you have to tackle. If I were them, I would have done the same thing."
Neumann would pull to within three points twice — after a 54-yard touchdown run by Calvin Sassaman early in the fourth quarter and again thanks to a 15-yard run by Silas Mongar with 1:54 left — but Norfolk Catholic answered the challenge both times.
Kerkman capped an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive with his third touchdown with 6:21 to go. Neumann answered with an 18-play, 75-yard drive, but Norfolk Catholic recovered the ensuing onside kick and got a first down to successfully run out the clock.
Bellar said that, especially toward the end of the game, the Knights were having to reach into their depth due to injuries. They were down to their "third or fourth" linebacker on Neumann's final drive.
"We've got to try to get healthy," Bellar said. "We had a lot of guys watching tonight late in the game."
Game notes
* Norfolk Catholic finished with 68 more offensive yards than Wahoo Neumann (410-342), including a 306-184 advantage in rushing yards. Additionally, the Knights held Cavalier quarterback Connor Schutt to 11 of 23 passing for 158 yards and intercepted two passes.
* Sophomore quarterback Carter Janssen, making his second career start, shook off an interception on the Knights' first drive of the game to finish 12 of 16 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown. Senior Brennen Kelley was his top target, catching six passes for 55 yards and the TD.
* A year ago, Norfolk Catholic lost 35-26 as part of a 1-2 start — and the Knights hadn't forgotten that, either. "Every year we play them, it's a close game, and that's what we had this year," Kerkman said. "Last year, we gave up a big play at the end of the game and we lost, so we wanted to come and get them this year."
* Wahoo Neumann had the halftime lead thanks to a rather unique-looking field-goal attempt. John Lilly kicked it from 38 yards out, and the ball bounced off of the crossbar and almost directly horizontal. But the ball sailed just inches inside of the left upright to go through with 16 seconds left in the first half.
* Wahoo Neumann is off to an 0-2 start under its first-year head coach Pavlik. But he hasn't had an easy start to his tenure, opening with a 27-0 loss to David City Aquinas prior to Friday's contest. "I played Aquinas in Week 1 and Norfolk Catholic in Week 2. Two coaches who have been winning a lot longer than I've been alive," he said, referencing Bellar and Aquinas coach Ron Mimick.
WN 7 3 0 14 — 24
NC 0 7 13 7 — 27
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
WN: Connor Schutt 33 run (John Lilly kick), 3:09
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 3 run (Max Hammond kick), 10:57.
WN: Lilly 38 field goal, 0:14.
THIRD QUARTER
NC: Kerkman 1 run (PAT failed), 9:49.
NC: Brennen Kelley 12 pass from Carter Janssen (Hammond kick), 2:09.
FOURTH QUARTER
WN: Calvin Sassaman 54 run (Lilly kick), 11:44.
NC: Kerkman 1 run (Hammond kick), 6:21.
WN: Silas Monger 15 run (Lilly kick), 1:54.