The Norfolk Catholic boys golf team, according to fifth-year head coach Dusty Korth, will be built throughout the year.
“If we develop some good leadership and practice habits, I feel like we could really improve individually and as a team throughout the year,” Korth said. “I can’t wait to see how this team improves over the course of the season. I think we have four golfers that can score well for us right now, and I see a couple others joining the mix if we practice and prepare the right way.”
Korth is planning on three seniors — Jacob Cerny, Aden Dominisse and Austin Meikle —and junior Ethan Schwichtenberg to lead the Knights into the season. Those four have all earned letters in the past, but Korth added that “we have some younger talent that will push them as the season goes along.”
Korth said Thomas Wetjen, a junior, “seems like a golfer that will make big strides this year,” while mentioning that sophomores Ashten Cunningham and Gavin Yosten, who didn’t have a golf season last year, “will see how far their games will grow over the course of the year.”
Korth also sees improvement ahead for freshman Aiden Kosch and junior Carter Barrett, both of whom are new to the team this year.
“I want us to enjoy getting to play, because we didn’t get to compete last year; I hope we enjoy practicing, getting better and competing with every shot,” Korth said. “If we develop great mental focus and toughness, we could make big strides as a team, and if we continue to get better every meet we compete in, I think we will do very well when it comes to districts.”
The Knights have adopted Korth's mantra for the season: "Relax, focus, have fun!"
Norfolk Catholic boys golf roster
Seniors: Jacob Cerny, Aden Dominisse and Austin Meikle.
Juniors: Carter Barrett, Ethan Schwichtenberg and Thomas Wetjen.
Sophomores: Ashten Cunningham and Gavin Yosten.
Freshman: Aiden Kosch.