Difficulty defending the Trojans’ high pick-and-roll was a problem for the Norfolk Catholic girls basketball team.
And that problem led to another--fouls, which provided Hartington Cedar Catholic with repeated trips to the free throw line where the Trojans cashed in enough to hold off three separate comeback attempts from the Knights and earn a 46-40 win, their first of the young season.
“Since our last game on Friday we’ve really stressed details and decision-making,” Cedar Catholic coach Craig Wortmann said. “So, some of the things we’re doing we’re trying to make better choices, and I think the girls did that tonight.”
One area that Wortmann felt his team handled better was Norfolk Catholic’s man-to-man defense and its press. Doing so helped the Trojans build an early lead of 5-0 that grew to 13-2 midway through the first period and, by making 5-of 8 free throws, remained an 18-7 advantage entering the second quarter.
“The team’s we’ve been playing have been good teams, so being able to come through this and some of our young players to be able to handle that pressure was really big for us tonight,” he said.
Norfolk Catholic trailed 23-11 after an Abby Hochstein field goal and three more free throws by the Trojans before mounting its first come-from-behind effort, outscoring Cedar Catholic 11-1 during the last five minutes of the half to reduce the deficit to 24-22 on Hayden Wolf’s no dribble, catch-and-layup of Hanna Neesen’s three-quarter court pass.
But, once again, the Trojans used free throws, this time three from Brynn Wortmann, to expand Cedar Catholic’s halftime lead to 27-22.
“We didn’t move our feet very well early in the game, collectively, as a group,” Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said. “They did a better job of getting the ball to the basket and getting to the free throw line than we did.”
By halftime, the Trojans had converted 12-of-18 free throw opportunities, while Norfolk Catholic had made all three of its chances--numbers that would grow to 17-of-24 for Cedar Catholic and 7-of-7 for the Knights by game’s end.
“Making 7-of-7 is really good for us, but we’ve got to get to the free throw line more. We just settled for taking too many jumpers early in the game,” Kassmeier said. “We got ourselves back in it; we’ve just got to make more shots.”
The Knights got to within two points in the third quarter as well, when a pass from Anna Neuhalfen to Jozy Piper inside after breaking the Cedar Catholic press made the score 30-28, but the Trojans managed to return the lead to 36-30 on a drive by Makenna Noecker and two more baskets by Hochstein.
Norfolk Catholic’s final opportunity to catch the Trojans occurred late in the fourth quarter, when an 8-2 run that ended with a Neesen deflection that Carly Marshall turned into an assist on a Neesen lay-in cut Cedar Catholic’s lead to 42-40 with less than a minute left in the game.
However, a pair of free throws by Hochstein and two more by Wortmann in the final 40 seconds closed out the Trojans’ 46-40 victory.
The Knights made 16 of 57 field goal attempts (28 percent) in the game, while Cedar Catholic--led by Hochstein’s 13 points and 12 more from Wortmann--sank 14 of 39 shots (36 percent). Wolf, Marshall, and Anna Kassmeier, all with eight points each, were Norfolk Catholic’s top scorers.
“We wanted to pressure them a little more and use our depth, but when you don’t make shots it’s hard to set the press,” Kassmeier said. “Their rebounding advantage was 31-19, with 25 of those defensive rebounds, so you have to give them credit for what they did on the defensive glass.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic 18 9 7 12 -- 46
Norfolk Catholic 7 15 8 10 -- 40
HCC (1-3): Makenna Noecker 4-9 0-0 8, Abby Hochstein 5-6 3-4 13, Aiden Wortmann 3-12 2-4 8, Megan Heimes 0-2 2-2 2, Brynn Wortmann 1-6 9-12 12, Brooklyn Kuehn 1-4 1-2 3. Totals: 14-39 17-24 46.
NC (2-2): Carly Marshall 2-8 4-4 8, Anna Neuhalfen 1-5 0-0 2, Hanna Neesen 2-12 0-0 5, Anna Kassmeier 4-11 0-0 8, Emily Faltys 1-5 0-0 2, Hayden Wolf 3-6 2-2 8, Jozy Piper 2-7 1-1 5. Totals: 16-57 7-7 40.