The Norfolk Catholic girls track and field squad finished 23rd in state meet in 2019 but has so much talent in 2021 that coach Tim Kassmeier commented, “Maybe it’s their turn.”
The team also finished fourth in the conference meet in 2019 and tied for second at the district.
The Knights have 26 girls out for the sport, with several state qualifiers from 2019 coming back to help.
“We’ve got a really good group of young kids, so hopefully we can just continue to find out what we can do as we go along,” Kassmeier said.
Emily Faltys, who qualified in the pole vault and ran a leg of the 4x800 relay returns, as does fellow senior Mary Fennessy, who earned a sixth-place medal in the shot put and also qualified in the discus — and holds the NCHS school record in that event. Another senior, Carly Marshall, earned a state medal in the 300 hurdles as a freshman and also qualified in that event as a sophomore. A pair of juniors who qualified as freshmen are Jozy Piper (discus) and Charli Fischer (4x800 relay).
Along with the return of the state qualifiers, the girls squad will benefit from its depth in the throws, where Elly Piper will be a third quality thrower, and Kassmeier expects the throwers to provide plenty of points for the Knights.
“Freshman Avery Yosten is another thrower who could probably compete at the varsity level, but since only three can participate in an event, she may not get to. She’s very athletic, though, and is capable of doing a lot of stuff for us,” Kassmeier said. “Channatee Robles could be really good in the high jump, but as athletic as she is, we’re hoping to find another event for her to be successful in as well.”
The Knights also have potential in the sprints, where Kassmeier mentioned freshmen Allison Brungardt, Saylor Fischer and Aubrey Barnes as young athletes who could join with senior Kalee Gilsdorf in those events.
“With a number of kids, we’re going to just keep mixing and matching until we find a group that works well together,” Kassmeier said.
The Knights’ season opened the season last Friday at the Wayne State meet, which was altered from an indoor meet to outdoors.
Norfolk Catholic girls track roster
Seniors: Kalee Gilsdorf, Emily Faltys, Mary Fennessy, Taylor Kautz, Carly Marshall and Reilly Schlomer.
Juniors: Charli Fischer, Tiffany Peitz, Elly Piper and Jozy Piper.
Sophomores: Myah Barrett, Piper Craig, Saylor Fischer, CC Kann, Quinlyn Kennel, Grace Koch, Lauren Preister, Morgan Miller, Josy Mrsny and Channatee Robles.
Freshmen: Jordan Aschoff, Aubrey Barnes, Allison Brungardt, Grace Fanta and Avery Yosten.