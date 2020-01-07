The Norfolk Catholic and Humphrey St. Francis girls basketball teams participated in a down-to-the-wire thriller Tuesday night.
And both teams will be better later in the season because of it.
Norfolk Catholics’ second quarter shooting produced a 32-26 halftime lead that increased to 12 points midway through the third period, and the Knights did enough to hold off a fourth quarter comeback bid by the Flyers to secure a 57-54 win.
Norfolk Catholic, which has won its last four games, improves to 7-3 on the season, while Humphrey St. Francis, now 8-2, entered the contest ranked second in Class D2, on a five-game winning streak, and averaging over 69 points per game.
“It was a great basketball game, really good for us--a lot of mismatches for us,” St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. “Norfolk Catholic shot the ball really well, which compounded that.”
“What I liked, we were down 12 late in the third quarter but there was no quit in our eyes,” he said. “We battled back against a good team, had an opportunity to tie it, but it didn’t go our way. I’m happy with the way we battled back.”
Norfolk Catholic made a respectable 6 of 14 field goal attempts in the first quarter, followed that with 8 of 12 in the second and led 32-26 at halftime. But also, in the second and third periods, the Knights also successfully slowed the offensive impact of the Flyers’ Allison Weidner and, in the process, established a 40-28 advantage--although that lead melted to eight at 43-35 entering the game’s final quarter.
Weidner, who finished the game with 16 points, had a hand in 14 of the first 16 St. Francis points--scoring six and assisting on four other field goals. The junior would go on to total eight assists in the first half, but added just two more after halftime.
“Allison has great court vision and draws a lot of attention,” Reichmuth said. “I don’t know if we gave her a lot of help tonight; we missed a lot of stuff inside that we normally make. We didn’t have a lot of outside looks, but credit Norfolk Catholic’s great defense--always somebody in our face.”
With Hayden Wolf drawing the defensive assignment on Weidner for Norfolk Catholic, with help from her teammates, Weidner scored a single point in the second period and went scoreless in the third. Meanwhile, the Knights’ team defense limited the Flyers to just two third-quarter field goals and, following a basket by Jozy Piper to open the fourth quarter, led 45-35.
The Flyers’ offensive rebounding and attempted putbacks resulted in 26 free throw attempts, but St. Francis only capitalized on 16 of those.
“Hayden was on (Weidner) most of the night, and when Hayden was out of the game we tried to rotate different players on her; beyond that we just wanted to get some help to her without leaving our person too much,” Knights coach Tim Kassmeier said. “They do a great job of running their transition; when we got our defense set I thought we did a great job.”
But Weidner promptly sparked a St. Francis comeback effort by scoring nine of the Flyers’ 19 points and assisting on a Kaylee Stricklin basket that reduced the Knights’ lead to 54-52 with 40 seconds remaining then, following free throws by Wolf and Hanna Neeson that once again had Norfolk Catholic up 56-52, scored on a drive to the basket to return the deficit to two points.
Stricklin helped the Flyers’ cause with 12 points, including six in the final period.
The Knights finally got their chance at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, but made just 6 of 15, although a Piper free throw with seven seconds remaining forced a 3-point attempt by Weidner from the left wing that rimmed out at the buzzer, clinching the Knights’ 57-54 victory.
“I wish we would have shot free throws a little better in that fourth quarter; we had opportunities to keep that lead at four or five,” Kassmeier said. “But I liked our fight and our resolve.”
Neesen paced the Knights offense with 20 points, which included four 3s, while Carly Marshall added 11 points, but Kassmeier also noted the play of Anna Kassmeier.
“Hanna is a good offensive player, and when she’s in the flow of the game she can also create some things for other kids,” Kassmeier said. “And I thought Anna had a really good game for us tonight on both ends of the floor; I thought she played one of her best games of the year.”
Kassmeier also said he thinks the win will benefit his team later in the season.
“To find a way to win against a very good team, I think, will help our confidence level and we can build off of it,” Kassmeier said. “We didn’t play our best game yet, which is good, that we’ve still got some things to work on.”
“We want to learn from what we did in the game--I thought in the second quarter we played outstanding; we moved the ball well on offense, and I thought we got back on defense, which was probably the separation of the game,” he said.
Humphrey St. Francis 10 10 9 19 -- 54
Norfolk Catholic 14 18 11 14 -- 57
Humphrey St. Francis (8-2): Allison Weidner 7-18 2-7 16, Jalyssa Hastreiter 1-1 0-0 2, Peighton Eisenmenger 1-5 2-2 4, Kyleigh Sjuts 2-4 0-0 4, Lauren Pfeifer 2-9 0-0 4, Kaylee Stricklin 2-4 8-12 12, Alissa Kosch 1-9 1-2 3, Caitlin Jarosz 3-5 3-4 9. Totals: 19-49 15-26 54.
Norfolk Catholic (7-3): Carly Marshall 4-5 2-2 11, Anna Neuhalfen 4-5 0-0 8, Hanna Neesen 7-16 2-6 20, Anna Kassmeier 3-8 0--0 6, Emily Faltys 0-2 0-0 0, Hayden Wolf 1-2 3-5 5, Abby Miller 2-4 0-2 4, Elly Piper 0-1 0-0 0, Jozy Piper 1-3 1-2 3. Totals: 22-42 8-17 57.