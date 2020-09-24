Knights earn team win over Ponca

Norfolk Catholic returned to the field Friday night after last week’s game against Oakland-Craig was canceled by Covid concerns.
The Knights put together a 38-20 ‘team win’ over Ponca, getting contributions in special teams, defense, and an offensive effort that scored in a variety of ways.
A 78-yard game-opening kickoff return by Jackson Clausen on a sideline return got things started for Norfolk Catholic, and kicker Alex Prim provided a 41-yard field goal, five successful PAT kicks, and sent 6 of 7 kickoffs into the end zone--challenging the Indians’ offense to repeatedly sustain long drives.
“That was a point of emphasis for tonight; we thought we could be strong on special teams play and win field position,” Knights coach Jeff Bellar said. “Jackson had a great return and scored a touchdown for us. He’s a good football player for us; he has great speed and can make people miss. He played really well.”
“And I thought Alex had his best night kicking the football. I’m not surprised; he had a great week of practice. We’ve told him he could be a weapon for us, and he did a good job tonight,” he said. “Any time you can make a team go 80 (yards)--which they were able to do a couple times--and continue to do that over time, I think you have a chance to win the football game.”
Until Norfolk Catholic’s Dillon Barnes’ four-yard touchdown run with just under three minutes left in the game, Clausen’s return and Prim’s field goal were a large part of the difference in the 31-20 score of the game.
“Based off the film we knew that they didn’t kick it very deep, so we thought we had a chance to break one,” Clausen said. “All week we talked about ‘let’s break this first one.’ We practiced it all week--it was a sideline return, and when I caught it there was only one guy there that I had to make miss.”
Offensively, Clausen also added touchdown runs of two and 65 yards while accumulating 100 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Ponca’s ability to pick up first downs--at one point the Indians had converted 13 of 15 third down attempts to continue drives--kept the game close, but ultimately, the run-heavy offense wasn’t able to incorporate the pass when time as well as down and distance required it.
A 31-yard scoring strike from Bryar Bennett to his favorite target, Aden Anderson, tied the score at 7-all before Prim’s field goal returned Norfolk Catholic to a 10-7 first-quarter advantage.
Ponca held the lead once more at 14-10 after Hunter Bennett, the Indians’ work horse offensively with 127 rushing yards on 33 attempts, scored on a two-yard run.
However, after totaling 95 yards on 3 of 4 first-half passing success, Bryar Bennett connected on just 4 of 14 passes in the second half, along with one interception--a pick-off by the Knights’ Mason Timmerman, who added a 15-yard return to the Indians’ 39 that not only ended Ponca’s first possession of the second half, but also set up a nine-play Norfolk Catholic scoring drive ending in Clausen’s two-yard run and a 24-14 lead.
Timmerman got the start at quarterback for the Knights in place of Cayden Cunningham who was held out due to Covid precautions, and the sophomore completed both of his pass attempts--one for a five-yard touchdown to Preston Burbach, and the second a 25-yard connection with Clausen.
“Mason played well on both sides of the ball; it’s a lot to ask when he’s played the receiver positions,” Bellar said. “But he’s been a quarterback, so he knows what to do. I thought overall he played extremely well for us.”
Burbach’s touchdown catch allowed Norfolk Catholic to go in at the half leading 17-14.
The Knights’ running game was more effective in the second half, accounting for 127 yards--after gaining just 81 in the first two quarters--and all three of Norfolk Catholic’s touchdowns after intermission came on the ground, with the last two answering Bryar Bennett’s one-yard run that had brought Ponca back to within 24-20 with five and a half minutes remaining in the game.
“I feel good about what we did as a team tonight, but I think this will be a good film for us to learn from,” Bellar said. “I think we’ve got to show some people what they did when they got doubled, or show the outside linebackers how they’ve got to step down harder and get more done against the run game.”
The Knights improve to 2-2 on the season, while Ponca slips to 1-3.
Ponca (1-3) 7 7 0 6 -- 20
Norfolk Catholic (2-2) 10 7 7 14 -- 38
Scoring summary
First quarter
NC: Jackson Clausen 78 yd KO return (Alex Prim kick), 11:45.
PO: Aden Anderson 31 pass from Bryar Bennett (Brady Carnell kick), 5:03.
NC: Prim 41 yd FG, 2:38.
Second quarter
PO: Hunter Bennett 2 run (Carnell kick), 7:38.
NC: Preston Burbach 5 pass from Mason Timmerman (Prim kick), 5:22.
Third quarter
NC: Clausen 2 run (Prim kick), 3:21.
Fourth quarter
PO: Bryar Bennett (pass failed), 5:33.
NC: Clausen 65 run (Prim kick), 5:16.
NC: Dillon Barnes 4 run (Prim kick), 2:56.