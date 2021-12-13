The Norfolk Catholic and Hartington Cedar Catholic girls basketball teams squared off Monday night with both young teams looking for their first win of the season.
After trailing at the end of the first quarter, then leading by a single point at halftime, Norfolk Catholic opened the third period with an 8-0 run that led to a double-figure lead that the Knights were able to hold on to the rest of the game en route to a 46-31 win.
Both squads struggled with turnovers throughout the game, with Cedar Catholic accumulating seven of its first-half total of 12 turnovers before attempting a field goal and added another 10 miscues in the second half.
Meanwhile, Norfolk Catholic totaled 24 turnovers in the game, although the Knights were able to avoid stringing mistakes together–especially against the Trojans' press in the third and fourth quarters.
“We’re an inexperienced team, with the exception of Avery (Yosten) and Kalea (Fischer),” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “All the other girls are growing up right now.”
“I wish we’d take care of the basketball better than what we did at times; sometimes we force it into a spot where it shouldn’t go,” he said. “I think we kept our composure as the game went on and played within ourselves more. We’re improving.”
Part of the Knights' growth in this contest came from protecting the lead they established to begin the second half–a lead that began with a Fischer 3, followed by three points from Yosten on a free throw and basket inside on an inbounds play, and ended with a fastbreak bucket by Fischer that had Norfolk Catholic up 27-18. Moments later, Yosten scored again following a Cedar Catholic free throw and the Knights lead entered double-digits at 29-19.
The Knights had trailed at the end of the first quarter following Katy Jones’ 3 from the wing but–after five more lead exchanges to open the second–back-to-back 3s by Fischer and Addison Corr, along with a pair of free throws by Yosten and another by Aubrey Barnes put Norfolk Catholic up 19-11.
The Trojans cut that deficit to 19-18 by the half on another 3 from Jones, a drive by Makenna Noecker, and a Laney Kathol layup in transition before the Knights big start to the third period.
Cedar Catholic’s press midway through the third helped the Trojans cut the deficit to six points with three drives by Noecker and an offensive rebound-putback by Grace Wortmann bringing Cedar Catholic back to within 33-27 entering the final period.
“I thought we had some really good looks in the second half,” Kassmeier said. “We had a 10-point lead, but then we had five turnovers in a row. We did a great job of getting a stop on ‘D’ and had some transition opportunities but we didn’t complete passes that would have stretched the lead a little more.”
The fourth quarter belonged to the Knights when, after a pair of Yosten free throws, two consecutive Corr 3s–the second after players pursued a loose ball until it ended up in Corr’s hands at the right wing–and a drive by Yosten established a 43-29 Norfolk Catholic advantage.
The Knights made just 3 of 7 free throws down the stretch, but that was enough to counter Cedar Catholic’s single field goal in nine fourth quarter shot attempts as Norfolk Catholic wrapped up its 46-31 victory.
“We were fortunate that they missed some shots late, but I thought we got some pressure to them and then rebounded it,” Kassmeier said. “We got some good contributions from Avery, Kalea had some good shots, and I thought Addison hit a couple really big shots for us late–I think that last one was kind of the dagger in the game.”
That trio led Norfolk Catholic in scoring, with Yosten finishing with 15 points, Corr totaling 12, and Fischer 10 as the Knights improve to 1-2 on the season.
Noecker’s 16 points paced Hartington Cedar Catholic which slips to 0-3.
Hartington Cedar Catholic 7 11 9 4 – 31
Norfolk Catholic 5 14 14 13 – 46
Hartington Cedar Catholic (0-3): Makenna Noecker 7-15 2-2 16, Katy Jones 2-9 0-0 6, Cady Uttecht 0-2 0-0 0, Jordyn Steffen 2-6 1-4 3, Samantha Pick 0-1 0-0 0, Laney Kathol 1-2 0-2 1, Grace Wortmann 1-2 -0 2. Totals: 13-37 3-8 31.
Norfolk Catholic (1-2): Avery Yosten 4-9 7-9 15, Addison Corr 4-6 1-2 12, Aubrey Barnes 0-1 2-4 2, Tiffany Peitz 2-5 1-5 5, Kalea Fischer 4-10 0-0 10, Hanna Brummer 0-1 0-0 0, Saylor Fischer 1-2 0-1 2. Totals: 15-35 11-22 46.