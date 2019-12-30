TILDEN — The Norfolk Catholic boys and girls basketball teams played to their strengths Monday evening while winning their respective championships in the Elkhorn Valley holiday tournament.
The boys took advantage of an “in-the-zone” shooting performance by sophomore Ben Hammond, who finished with 29 points while making 9 of 15 field goals — including 8 of 13 3-point shot attempts — to help the Knights (4-4) overcome a less-than-stellar first-quarter shooting performance and 13-5 deficit to earn a 70-60 win over Battle Creek (6-2).
Earlier, the girls team got 31 total points from its three 6-foot-tall post players — senior Abby Miller and sophomore twins Elly and Jozy Piper — to accomplish a come-from-behind victory of their own, downing the Bravettes 61-45.
Hammond, who scored just six first-half points on a pair of 3s, found his groove after intermission when he made 2 of 3 3-pointers in the third period. Then he added 4 of 5 3s while scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“It just felt like everything I put up was going in,” Hammond said. “I think it came from the flow of our offense and out of the moment. We were working really hard on the defensive end, doing what we wanted to do and getting steals that turned into transition.
“That’s what we work on every day, and it just felt good.”
But Hammond and his teammates didn’t begin the game offensively the way they finished it, as Norfolk Catholic made just 2 of 16 shot attempts in the first period and missed all six 3s.
“People watch us play, and they probably see our percentages and wonder why all these guys are shooting 3s, but we have a lot of guys who can shoot; it’s just getting acclimated to the speed of a varsity game,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “We play some freshmen, some sophomores, some juniors that didn’t play varsity last year. So, yeah, you can shoot, but can you get it off in a varsity game? The only way to learn to do that is to keep firing away.”
Meanwhile, Battle Creek was finding openings in the Knights’ 1-3-1 zone — especially with Slate Kraft operating inside, scoring six points in each of the first three quarters from either block and finishing with 22 points. Payton Frederick was also in double figures for the Braves with 14 points.
Limiting the Braves’ inside scoring was a Norfolk Catholic priority in the second half, and part of the Knights’ strategy was to include trapping from the 1-3-1.
“When we don’t have the ball, our philosophy is that if a team is able to make four or five passes, they’re probably going to get a good look at the basket,” Manzer said. “When you trap, they’re going to get a good look sometimes, but you’re also going to get steals and stuff going the other way.”
“That’s exactly what we wanted to do, use our defense to feed into our offense,” he said. “Kraft’s vertical (jump) is insane, and we really don’t have anybody who can compete with that, so we just kept saying that their post players are really solid, but if we run them up and down the floor, hopefully they’ll tire a little bit.”
As the Knights turned up the intensity on defense in the second half, the pace of the game also increased, and Norfolk Catholic’s offensive production reflected a comfort level — with 24 points in the third quarter and 27 in the fourth.
The Knights took their first lead at 33-32 midway through the third period on a pair of Travis Kalous free throws and, moments later, used an 8-0 run keyed by back-to-back 3s by sophomore Preston Burbach to lead 43-38, only to see the Braves tie the score at 43 entering the final eight minutes.
Meanwhile, Battle Creek’s offense began to turn to the perimeter, with the Braves’ four 3-pointers coming in the second half. After Kraft and fellow post player Luke Stueve had accumulated a combined 27 points, the pair contributed just two points in the crucial final period.
Nate Brungardt, who missed all seven of his field goal tries in the first half, opened that final quarter with two pull-up jumpers in the lane and also kicked the ball out to the perimeter on several other drives to the basket.
“Nate Brungardt (eight points) and Preston Burbach (four 3s, 16 points) both did really well,” Manzer said. “Nate got into the lane all he wanted in the first half, but his shots just didn’t drop. We told him that in the second half he just had to keep going in there, and him consistently doing that opened things up for a lot of our shooters.”
Down the stretch, it was 12 points in a row by Hammond — three free throws when fouled while shooting a 3, then 3s on three consecutive Norfolk Catholic possessions —that put the Knights up 64-51 with just over a minute to play and keyed the 70-60 final score.
IN THE GIRLS contest, Miller experienced foul problems early but still scored six first-half points despite extended time on the bench. In her absence, Elly Piper (six points) and sister Jozy (five points) more than picked up the offensive slack, helping the Knights build a 27-22 halftime lead.
“All three of those girls provide a huge presence inside for us,” Norfolk Catholic coach Tim Kassmeier said. “Jozy, after a 16-point, nine-rebound performance on Friday, is starting to gain some confidence in knowing what she can do, but all of our posts did a really nice job tonight.”
“But Battle Creek does some things that are pretty scary,” he said. “They hit a couple 3s, they can get on fire, and it can really spread the floor — and they run the floor so well. We were kind of chasing a little bit early in the game in defensive transition.”
The Knights used a 10-0 run to go ahead 35-26 midway through the third quarter — a lead that could have been larger had Norfolk Catholic made more than one of its eight free throws during that time — before settling for a 45-31 advantage entering the fourth period.
The two teams played an even final eight minutes, with neither able to string together defensive stops or points, allowing the Knights to maintain a lead of 12 or more points en route to the 61-45 win.
“We talked at halftime that we needed to do a better job of moving our feet against their drives, that they were getting to the basket too easily against our man-to-man,” Kassmeier said. “In the 2-3 zone, it gave us better spots to be in, and I don’t think (Battle Creek) got very many good shots.”
Miller finished the game with 12 points to pace the Knights (4-4) in scoring, while Jozy Piper added 11, and Elly totaled 8. Riley Seifert scored 17 for the Bravettes (6-2).
Boys championship game
Norfolk Catholic 5 14 24 27 — 70
Battle Creek 13 13 17 17 — 60
Norfolk Catholic (4-4): Preston Burbach 5-10 2-3 16, Cayden Cunningham 2-4 0-0 4, Alex Lammers 0-3 0-0 0, Travis Kalous 0-3 2-2 2, Brennen Kelley 0-5 0-0 0, Ben Hammond 9-15 3-3 29, Nate Brungardt 3-13 2-2 8, Jackson Clausen 0-5 1-2 1, Max Wattier 3-4 0-1 6, Cameron Bettenhausen 0-2 0-0 0, Mason Timmerman 2-4 0-0 4. Totals: 24-68 9-12 70.
Battle Creek (6-2): Luke Stueve 3-5 1-1 7, Payton Frederick 5-14 2-4 14, Dylan Mettler 4-7 0-2 10, Reece Bode 1-4 0-0 2, Mason Mink 0-0 2-4 2, Zach Zohner 1-2 0-0 2, Chase Oltmanns 0-7 0-0 0, Slate Kraft 10-15 2-5 22. Totals: 24-54 6-15 60.
Girls championship game
Norfolk Catholic 9 18 18 16 — 61
Battle Creek 12 10 9 14 — 45
Norfolk Catholic (4-4): Carly Marshall 1-2 2-4 4, Anna Neuhalfen 1-6 3-4 5, Hanna Neesen 3-14 0-0 7, Anna Kassmeier 2-5 0-0 4, Emily Faltys 1-4 3-4 5, Hayden Wolf 1-7 2-2 5, Abby Miller 6-7 0-2 12, Elly Piper 3-4 2-2 8, Jozy Piper 5-8 1-6 11. Totals: 23-58 13-24 61.
Battle Creek (6-2): Zoey Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, MaKenna Taake 2-9 0-0 5, Madaline Taake 3-5 0-1 5, Bailey Hurlburt 1-1 0-0 2, Paytyn Taake 1-2 3-4 5, BriAnna Zohner 2-11 2-4 6, Lindsey Bolling 2-4 0-0 4, Riley Seifert 6-12 2-2 17, Reagan Brummels 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 17-46 7-11 45.