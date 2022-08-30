Thanks to an increase in its number of candidates, the Norfolk Catholic girls golf team will be able to do some things this year that weren’t possible last season.
A full complement of six golfers has sixth-year coach Emily Duncan and the Knights excited about being able to compete as a team instead of being limited to individual competition in 2021 when only two players, Kadee Clinch and Lydia Brockhaus, were available.
“We can compete as a team, we can rotate players or change people around if needed in tournaments — providing that extra safety that if we want to switch people around, we can,” Duncan said. “If an injury happens, we will still have a team score, since I just need four to contribute to a team score. In Class C tournaments, four of five players’ scores count in the team total.”
Duncan said performing as part of a team involves less pressure for the individuals in competition but also allows for more creative organization of practices, which makes it more fun for the girls.
“The other nice thing is that all of them have played golf, so I don’t have anyone new to the game this year,” Duncan said. “We’re still focusing on skills and swings and everything, but they do have those concepts already down for the most part.”
Last season, Clinch was new to the game, while Brockhaus had limited experience, which meant a lot of time was spent on the basics.
Duncan said Clinch, a junior, and Brockhaus, a sophomore, learned quickly and both seem to be picking up where they left off after seasonlong improvement last year. Clinch has much-improved confidence, Duncan said, while Brockhaus is much stronger physically.
“They were learning fast last year and, even in the last two days, I’ve seen more improvement,” Duncan said. “They’re eager to play, and I could see a lot of good things coming out, even in their facial expressions, which shows that their confidence has really grown.”
Additional girls on the team are junior Keelyn Bamsey, sophomore Kailyn Mack and two freshmen — Hannah Barr and Kenzie Arens.
“They’re very competitive, which is reflected in their goals. They want to win, to get to state,” Duncan said. “But, overall, their main goal is to come together as a team, to encourage each other and help each other out.”
Duncan said her players realize seeking a spot in the state tournament by finishing among the top three teams at a district tournament is a lofty goal, and they have discussed that it’s possible but will take a lot of work — even outside of practice — which the girls have expressed a willingness to do.
“I think if we can get some things corrected, even though there will be some tough teams in our district, there may be a battle for the third qualifying spot,” Duncan said. “But even if it doesn’t happen, we have no seniors, which means whatever we accomplish is preparation for next year.”
Norfolk Catholic girls golf roster
Juniors: Kadee Clinch and Keelyn Bamsey.
Sophomores: Lydia Brockhaus and Kailyn Mack.
Freshmen: Hannah Barr and Kenzie Arens.