If the phrase "defense wins championships" comes to fruition for the Norfolk Catholic boys basketball team, Thursday's game might be the first noteworthy example.
The Knights, ranked seventh in Class C coming into the week, shut down second-ranked and previously undefeated Wayne 38-26 at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
"We did great defensively," Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. "I'm just so proud of the effort, the time, how invested they are, how they've just embraced that defensive identity. Just so proud of the effort and execution."
It was a night when offensive production was difficult to come by for both teams. After all, Norfolk Catholic led 12-7 — at halftime. Neither team cracked 20 points until the Knights' first bucket of the fourth quarter.
If you like tough defensive 🏀, this is the place to be.@NCHSKnightsBB scored all 10 points of the second quarter. It leads @WayneBasketbal1 12-7 at halftime. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/uHw96Uqqow— Nick Benes (@njbenes) January 7, 2022
"You've got to play good to beat a good team on their home floor," Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. "We can't let this loss turn into a loss tomorrow at practice. ... We've got to learn from it and come back and get better tomorrow."
Norfolk Catholic was held to a lone Brennen Kelley layup off a Preston Burbach assist for the entire first quarter, but it wasn't until Sedjro Agoumba's buzzer-beating putback that Wayne led by more than a possession. The Knights more than returned the favor by holding the visiting Blue Devils scoreless for the entire second quarter.
Sweetland said offensive woes such as that doomed the Blue Devils.
"Our defense is capable, but to shut down a good team ... you're not going to hold a great team or a good team like Norfolk Catholic under 26 points," he said.
When Ben Hammond hit his first of four 3-pointers on the night with 4:14 left in the second quarter, it gave Norfolk Catholic a lead it wouldn't give up. Hammond finished with a game-high 12 points to go with seven rebounds, including a pair of crucial 3-pointers midway through the fourth quarter.
"It was nice to have Ben Hammond step up," Manzer said. "He hit some really big shots."
Wayne seemed as though it had grabbed the momentum back from Norfolk Catholic when Carter Junck and Brandon Bartos hit back-to-back 3s in the final 29 seconds of the third quarter, putting the Blue Devils within 19-16. Instead, Norfolk Catholic scored seven straight points in the first 3½ minutes of the fourth quarter, capped by Kelley feeding Hammond for a 3-pointer off a Wayne turnover to take a 26-16 advantage.
It seemed like @NCHSKnightsBB might have gotten control with a 19-10 lead with 41 seconds left in the third quarter. But @WayneBasketbal1 responded with back-to-back 3s, including this one at the buzzer to pull within 19-16. #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/9dFb0Wu2af— Nick Benes (@njbenes) January 7, 2022
Mason Timmerman briefly put the Knights up by a dozen, only to see Tanner Walling — who led Wayne with seven points — answer with a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils, but Hammond got free for another 3-pointer to push the lead back to 31-19 with 3:33 to go. Hammond found Kade Pieper wide open under the basket with a minute left, and Norfolk Catholic proceeded to hit 5 of 6 free throws in the final 57.4 seconds to lead by as many as 14 in the final seconds.
As it turned out, Norfolk Catholic matched its entire scoring production from the first three quarters combined (19 points) in the fourth quarter alone.
"It's just what we've come to expect where different guys just step up and do some positive things," Manzer said.
Game notes
— It was a matchup of teams with, at least for this point of the season, long winning streaks. Wayne entered the night having won 10 straight games to begin the campaign, including its own holiday tournament. Norfolk Catholic ended the night with its eighth straight win since a season-opening loss to Omaha Gross Catholic, a Class B opponent.
— Wayne was 3 of 14 from the field in the first half, including 0 for 7 in the second quarter. For the game, the Blue Devils were 27% (10 of 37) from the field and hit just 1 of 5 free throws.
"We talked about how we're vulnerable against a zone right now, and we've got to learn how to attack at the high post," Sweetland said. "Down low, we've got to do a better job of sealing and trying to get some baskets. I think sometimes we fall in love with the 3-pointer, and when that's not going in — which it hasn't lately going against a 2-3 (zone), it's going to make for a tough game. It puts a lot of pressure on the defense."
— Norfolk Catholic wasn't much better, going 4 for 15 in the first half including 1 for 8 in the first quarter. The Knights finished 33% (12 of 36) from the field, and they connected on 10 of 13 free throws. But Manzer pointed out that Thursday's win was all about the team's defense.
"We just focused on doing a few things, and we just do them repetition after repetition, every day — close out, hands in the face, no 3s, no second-chance points, wall up, stay in front of the ball and force it left — and we just repeat that over and over again until the boys are sick of it, and then we do it even more," he said.
Wayne 7 0 9 10 — 26
NC 2 10 7 19 — 38
WAYNE (10-1): Alex Phelps 1-1 0-1 2; Brandon Bartos 1-9 0-0 3; Tanner Walling 2-9 1-4 7; Sedjro Agoumba 2-4 0-0 4; Daniel Judd 2-8 0-0 4; Carter Junck 1-3 0-0 3; Colson Nelsen 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 10-37 1-5 26.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (8-1): Mason Timmerman 1-5 0-0 2; Brennen Kelley 2-9 1-2 5; Preston Burbach 1-5 4-5 6; Ben Hammond 4-7 0-0 12; Kade Pieper 3-5 1-2 7; Carter Janssen 0-0 2-2 2; Karter Kerkman 0-1 2-2 2; Nolan Fennessy 1-4 0-1 2. Totals: 12-36 10-13 38.