Norfolk Catholic cross country coach Jon Krings realizes the history of success behind the program he inherited from longtime Knights coach Doug Zoucha.
“I’ve been so fortunate to inherit such a successful program,” Krings said. “I’m just trying my best to continue the legacy while also having it become my coaching style.”
Last season, in his first year, Krings took a big step in that direction with both the boys and girls teams qualifying for the state cross country meet.
Not only that, but the boys finished as the Class D state runners-up, while the girls made it into the top 10 by finishing eighth. The boys also earned a district championship and the Mid-State Conference championship along the way. The girls finished in a tie for the district title but placed second based on tiebreaker criteria.
“We did well the first few meets, but we hit our stride toward the back half of the year. We peaked at the right time,” Krings said.
This year Krings — along with assistants Josh Springer, Travis Willnerd, Nicole Aschoff and Morgan Timmerman — are looking forward to continued success in their second year as a coaching staff.
“The boys team has three returning state medalists back — seniors Ben Hammond (seventh) and Dalton Brunsing (ninth), and also sophomore Dominic Liess (15th),” Krings said. “I’m excited to have those three back; they were my top three runners last year, and I hope they can do something special again this year.”
In addition to those three state qualifiers, Norfolk Catholic brings back senior Trey Foecking; as well as juniors Owen Ash, Ty Lammers and Nolan Thramer; sophomores Alec Foecking and Sam Speidel; and the team adds freshmen Nathan Kalous and Yair Santiago.
“It’s going to be really up in the air (who will fill in the other varsity spots). We have some really good talent back, and the boys look good right now,” Krings said. “Our five through 10 slots were all within a minute of each other by the end of last year, so it’s just who works the hardest. We’re expecting that it might vary week to week.”
With so many runners being so close in ability, not only in competition within the team, the concept of “pack running” will be a strength for the Knights.
“We want all of our runners to try to PR (personal record) at every single meet, and we would like to return to state,” Krings said. “We have high hopes for our top five runners. Being among the top five teams is well within our reach, and if things would go well, we feel that we’d have a chance for the Class D title.”
The girls team returns four girls, the same number on the team last season. Senior Charli Fischer, junior CC Kann and sophomore Jordan Aschoff all ran at state, although none medaled. The squad adds freshman Miranda Headley, who is new to the sport but is being welcomed to the team by the returning runners and, according to Krings, is “meshing well within the team.”
“With the girls we focus a lot on ‘personal bests’ and getting better each day as a runner, a leader, a person,” Krings said. “Last year we only had four girls as well, and we found that to be the way to success. Instead of focusing on far-reaching goals, we really focused on what was the next attainable goal, and that shows them they can and will reach that next step.”
“I think the girls still have a good shot to qualify for state as a team,” he said. “I’m excited to see what these girls can do. They all want to win, and all are willing to push themselves to do so.”
The Norfolk Catholic cross country program’s motto for the season is “aspiring for greatness.”
“Every day we strive to become a better person than we were the day before, to give our best to so that we can go from ‘good’ to ‘great’ to, hopefully, the ‘greatest,’ ” Krings said. “If that happens, that’s awesome, but at the least we want to look back and say, ‘That was our best.’ ”
NORFOLK CATHOLIC BOYS CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER
Seniors: Dalton Brunsing, Trey Foecking and Ben Hammond
Juniors: Owen Ash, Ty Lammers and Nolan Thramer
Sophomores: Alec Foecking, Dominic Liess and Sam Speidel
Freshmen: Nathan Kalous and Yair Santiago
NORFOLK CATHOLIC GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER
Senior: Charli Fischer
Junior: CC Kann
Sophomore: Jordan Aschoff
Freshman: Miranda Headley