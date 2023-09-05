In a city clash between teams going through their own respective growing pains early this season, Norfolk Catholic displayed one lesson it is learning on Tuesday.
How to finish out sets.
Despite not leading at the midway point of any set during its crosstown trip to Lutheran High Northeast, the Knights found a way to close out a 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 sweep.
“We played to win,” Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said of her team’s play down the stretch of all three sets. “I feel like we kind of lost focus in the middle of those sets, and we just needed to do what we need to do and play our tempo. I felt like the girls put a little chip on their shoulder and decided to kick it in gear. I thought they played well to finish out each set.”
The sweep by the Knights (2-4) included a big rally in the third set after the Eagles (2-10) took a 13-5 lead and were still up 22-20.
“I’m glad we got it done in three,” Bellar said. “Obviously that put a statement on things. I wish we were a little more consistent and confident in what we’re doing at times, and that kind of showed tonight in the inexperienced part of it.
“But we’ve come a long way from where we were at the beginning of the season, so the important thing is that we continue to grow from each game.”
Senior Avery Yosten recorded three of her match-high 13 kills during Norfolk Catholic’s 5-0 run to end the match. Sophomore Sidonia Wattier, who had 13 set assists and six kills, kept feeding the ball to Yosten down the stretch, and it paid off.
“We expect a lot out of Avery, and she did a good job tonight about being smart with her hits and also swinging and attacking and transitioning,” Bellar said. “That’s something she’s worked on, especially going from the middle to the outside. She did a great job today, and Sid did a great job of getting her the ball.”
Lutheran High Northeast coach Katie Wright Oswald hoped her team continued to learn some lessons from this loss.
“I was really proud of what I saw,” she said. “Norfolk Catholic is a good team, and they’re very competitive. They have a go-get-it, aggressive attitude. That’s something we’ve talked about.
“Our team chemistry is really good on our floor. Everyone does their role and gets along well. Now we need to bring some fire. We need someone to bring us to the finish.”
The Eagles focused on cutting down on errors with several players hitting negative for the season, but also still staying aggressive.
Wright Oswald thought Lutheran High Northeast took a step towards that, especially during its strong start to the third set.
“One of the things the girls want to accomplish this year is focus on us.” she said. “We were down 2-0, but we’re going to focus on who we are as a team and what we can do. I think that’s what they did right from the start of that set. We had the fire and energy, and now we just need to have that for the whole game.”
Josie Spence led the Eagles with nine kills while Raegan Lewis added seven. Kealy Ranslem finished with 24 set assists and Faith Baumgartel had 28 digs.
Sophomore middle Mallory Wolf contributed eight kills for the Knights, who also got 10 set assists from Hannah Hoesing.
“Mallory is a very consistent player for us,” Bellar said. “You wouldn’t think her balls are down sometimes, but she’s consistent for what she does and she does a nice job with placement.”
Norfolk Catholic 25 25 25
Lutheran High NE 18 21 22
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (kills-aces-blocks): Aubrey Barnes 2-0-0, Kenzie Janssen 3-0-1, Sidonia Wattier 6-1-0, Avery Yosten 13-0-1, Mallory Wolf 8-1-0, Hayden Brummer 2-2-1, Jacey Wolf 0-1-0, Hannah Hoesing 0-1-0, Anslee Watters 0-0-0, Aspen Fischer 0-0-0. Totals 34-6-3.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (kills-aces-blocks): Josie Spence 9-1-0, Emme Scott 0-1-0, Kealy Ranslem 2-0-0, Kennedy Suckstorf 2-0-1, Sophia Wolff 5-2-0, Faith Baumgartel 1-0-0, Lexie Dinkel 4-0-0, Whitney Boning 0-0-0, Raegan Lewis 7-0-0. Totals 30-4-1.
Set assists: Norfolk Catholic 29 (Wattier 13, Hoesing 10, J. Wolf 5, Brummer 1), Lutheran High Northeast 27 (Ranslem 24, Baumgartel 2, Spence 1).