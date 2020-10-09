ALBION — Norfolk Catholic's boys geared up for next week's district by winning the Mid-State Conference cross country championship Thursday at the Albion Country Club.
"The boys are really consistent, really high-class pack runners," Norfolk Catholic coach Jon Krings said. "That showed to be really important for the day."
The Knights placed five in the top 11 to hang on and defeat a talented Pierce squad 27-30.
Ben Hammond paced Norfolk Catholic with a second-place finish. "It started out pretty good. I got out a little faster than what I wanted to but just had to kind of grind through it, then got to the finish and tried kicking as hard as I could," Hammond said.
The Knight junior said he spent much of the early part of the race in third place. "Then I got into fourth and then the second, third and fourth ran together and then I passed them a little bit later, probably the last 800 (meters)."
Dalton Brunsing finished sixth, while Travis Kalous, Dominic Liess and Trey Foecking were ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.
Mason Sindelar of Pierce was the only athlete better than Hammond on the warm, windy afternoon. The Bluejay senior dominated from the gun, finishing the 5,000-meter trek in 16 minutes, 37 seconds — a minute and 11 seconds faster than Hammond.
Sindelar said he didn't expect to have such a comfortable distance between himself and second place. "I never know what to expect. Every race, I could expect somebody to be in front of me for all I know."
Sindelar now turns his attention to the Class C district next week, also in Albion. The two-time defending state runner-up will go head-to-head with last year's state champ, Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle.
"I need to be able to keep a solid pace," Sindelar said. "It's kind of tough going from a first mile of 4:50 and trying to keep that throughout the entire 5K."
Sindelar's sister Alexus had to settle for second in the girls race as freshman Jordyn Arens of Crofton set the pace and never looked back.
"The wind was a difficulty in this race, but other than that, I really enjoyed the long downhills," Arens said. "It was really fun just to be able to compete with Pierce for the last time. This is the last meet I have with them."
Arens especially enjoyed competing with Sindelar. The Crofton runner covered the 5K in 19:26 while Sindelar was 42 seconds behind.
"I came in, I was kind of nervous," Sindelar said. "I knew that I had to try to stay with Jordyn. She's a fantastic runner."
Once the gun sounded, Sindelar said she had to set her own pace.
"As soon as it started, I was like, 'Just got to do 1,000 meters at a time, gotta run my pace.' I can't push myself faster than I can, because then I won't be able to finish."
Finishing was particularly important for Sindelar, because for the first time in years, Pierce had four girls competing, which allowed the Bluejays to post a team score.
"I've been waiting since junior high to have a team and it only took five years, but we finally have one," Sindelar said.
"And next year, we've got some junior high girls coming up and I'm really excited for that, because I really think that Pierce can make a difference and kind of announce ourselves.
"Because when I started cross country, it was so small, but now we've kind of branched and we've gotten some new football boys coming over and some volleyball girls switching over."
One volleyball girl in particular, Payten Simmons, provided that fourth runner who allowed Pierce to post a runner-up team score of 40 points, behind only defending Class C state champion Boone Central, which won with 25.
Simmons finished sixth on Thursday while teammate Callie Arnold was fifth and Savannah Gilmore 27th.
Boone Central appears ready to defend its state crown after winning the conference meet with five girls in the top 11.
Jordan Stopak and Alicia Weeder finished third and fourth, respectively. Morgan Johnson was eighth, while Autumn Simons and Sam Weeder were 10th and 11th., respectively
"I was very pleased with our effort," Boone Central coach Justin Harris said. "We basically ran in the spots we kind of needed to.
"Our fifth runner ran great, moved up to our fourth spot. That's nice to see this time of the year that we have five very capable runners."
Emily Faltys' seventh-place finish paced Norfolk Catholic, which finished fourth in the team race.
"It was a good run; our team competed well," Faltys said. "Charli Fischer had an injury with her leg, so it wasn't her best run, but other than that, we're looking forward to districts next week and state, hopefully."
Krings was pleased with Faltys' competitiveness. "She's been moving up every single week, which is really impressive, and Charli Fischer is dealing with a bad case of shin splints. But she really pushed through, persevered and has a lot of grit."
Of the other Norfolk Catholic athletes, C.C. Kahn finished 13th, Fischer was 16th and Jordan Aschoff 32nd.
MID-STATE CONFERENCE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Boys team scores: Norfolk Catholic, 27; Pierce, 30; O'Neill, 64; Boone Central, 67; Wayne, 88; Crofton, 104; Battle Creek 109.
Boys top 10 and Norfolk Catholic athletes: 1. Mason Sindelar, PIE, 16:37; 2. Ben Hammond, NC, 17: 48; 3. Chris Efta, PIE, 17:51; 4. Bradley Schindel, BNC, 17:55; 5. Brady Thompson, O'N, 18:00; 6. Dalton Brunsing, NC, 18:03; 7. Jesus Zavala III, WAY, 18:16; 8. Connor Arens, CRO, 18:16; 9. Travis Kalous, NC; 10. Dominic Liess, NC, 18:41; 11. Trey Foecking, NC, 18:50; 13. Wyatt Ash, NC, 18:50; 16. Ty Lammers, NC, 19:12; 20. Alec Foecking, NC, 19:52; 26. Sam Speidel, NC, 20:29; 30. Owen Ash, NC, 20:52; 34. Nolan Thramer, NC, 21:04; 79. Brady Faltys, NC, 24:14; 83. Leo Hernandez, NC, 30:50.
Girls team scores: Boone Central, 25; Pierce, 40; Crofton, 58; Norfolk Catholic, 68; Wayne, 73; O'Neill, 79; Battle Creek, 87.
Girls top 10 and Norfolk Catholic athletes: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 19:26; 2. Alexus Sindelar, PIE, 20:08; 3. Jordan Stopak, BNC, 21:26; 4. Alicia Weeder, BNC, 21:37; 5. Callie Arnold, PIE, 21:48; 6. Payten Simmons, PIE, 21:48; 7. Emily Faltys, NC, 21:48; 8. Morgan Johnson, BNC, 22:18; 9. Laura Hasemann, WAY, 22:22; 10. Autumn Simons, BNC, 22:23; 13. C.C. Kann, NC, 22:36; 16. Charli Fischer, NC, 23:40; 32. Jordan Aschoff, NC, 27:13.