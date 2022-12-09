It was a successful home opener for both Norfolk Catholic squads on Friday night.
Norfolk Catholic's girls rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to shut down Wahoo Neumann in the fourth quarter for a 36-31 victory. In the nightcap, the Knights led by 10 in the second quarter, hit seven 3-pointers in a 27-point third quarter, and went on to win 62-51.
"Early in the year, it's about battling and finding a way to win," Norfolk Catholic girls coach Tim Kassmeier said. "In the past two years, we might've lost those games early and then made a run late (in the season). Now we're hoping we can make a little run early so we can be in better shape at the end of the season. But at the same time, we had some kids back from last year, so we expected to play at hopefully a higher level."
In the girls game, the hosts went on an 8-0 run to regain the lead in the second half and were able to hang on from there.
The second half didn't start off so well, however.
After Norfolk Catholic had led 13-11 late in the second quarter, Neumann opened the second half with five points in 53 seconds, including a Nicole Blum 3-pointer, before a steal and layup by Bosak and another by Caitlin McGuigan made it 24-13. Norfolk Catholic's veteran group proved its resiliency, battling back before a Saylor Fischer 3-pointer cut the gap to 29-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
That shot by Fischer, who wound up with a game-high 16 points, coming off an inbounds play with 8 seconds left in the third quarter seemed to switch the momentum.
"That was a big shot. I'm not going to lie," Kassmeier said. "I saw her just relax a little more then. She was really good in the fourth quarter, being able to drive in the lane and hit some free throws down the stretch to seal it for us."
Addison Corr then took over, drilling a long two with 7:13 left, and her 3-pointer just 22 seconds later flipped the lead in capping an 8-0 scoring run. Corr finished with 14 points, 12 of them in the second half.
"I thought they took charge of the game for us," Kassmeier said. "Obviously, making shots makes it easier for you to do that. We had some good looks in the first half that didn't go in
Neumann would lead just one more time on Bosak's layup a minute later, but the Cavaliers would be held scoreless for the final 5:50. Corr hit 1 of 3 free throws to tie the game once again with 5:26 left. The Cavaliers missed the front end of a 1-and-1 twice in 14 seconds, and then Fischer gave the Knights the lead for good when she hit both free throws with 4:13 to play.
Norfolk Catholic finally stretched the lead by more than a possession with 42.7 seconds left when Fischer hit both ends of a 1-and-1, and then Corr added a free throw with 24.4 seconds left for the final margin.
"I thought our kids did really good late in the game. We kept them to one shot every time, so they didn't have second-chance opportunities," Kassmeier said.
Norfolk Catholic held a slim 5-4 lead through the first quarter and led much of the second until Bosak tied it at 13 with a layup with almost 3 minutes left in the first half. Neumann missed three times with a chance to take the lead over the next two possessions, but Bosak hit two free throws with 22 seconds left in the half to give the Cavaliers the lead. Neumann had a chance to extend the lead before the break, but missed from 3-point range.
"Credit Neumann's defense," Kassmeier said. "They really got in the passing lanes. There are things that, hopefully, we can fix going forward."
IN THE BOYS game, the Knights put together a victory that was shorthanded without senior center Kade Pieper in the lineup.
"We thought about going some four-out, one-in, but quickly realized we could get shots better by working on what we've been working on this year, which is three-out," Norfolk Catholic boys coach Kevin Manzer said. "Our high-low, that's the best we've executed it so far. We had a lot of good reads out of it, and our shot selection was really good."
Wahoo Neumann rallied from Norfolk Catholic's early 15-5 lead to pull within 28-27 on a fast-break layup three minutes into the second half. But that's when the fireworks started.
Triston Hoesing hit back-to-back corner 3s in front of the Knights' bench to force a Neumann timeout less than 40 seconds later. Carter Janssen then took advantage of open looks in the paint on consecutive possessions, then Karter Kerkman found Hoesing again for 3 to prompt another Neumann timeout with the Knights leading 41-29.
"We know (Hoesing) has the capability," Manzer said. "We said before the season that he's going to surprise some people because he didn't play last year and nobody knows who he is."
Hoesing led the Knights with a game-high 16 points, while Nolan Fennessy finished with 12 points and Janssen had 11.
"We challenged Nolan to really play well," Manzer said. "Nolan has yet to show how good he is this year, and he did that tonight. He still has much more potential. He's still getting his legs under him. But when he decides to play and be aggressive, he's as good as there is."
Mason Timmerman then heated up beyond the arc, hitting a pair of 3s from near the student section for a 49-31 lead to punctuate Norfolk Catholic's 25-4 scoring run to end the third quarter.
Neumann got to within 55-48 on a Kanon Cada jumper with less than 90 seconds left in the game. Norfolk Catholic outscored the visitors 7-3 the rest of the way, including a pair of wide-open looks by Janssen, to seal the win.
Jacob Rezac hit five 3-pointers for a team-best 15 points for Neumann.
"To say that you're down a starter — one of your best players — and you still come out and win convincingly, that's huge," Manzer said.
Girls game
WN 4 11 14 2 — 31
NC 5 8 12 11 — 36
WAHOO NEUMANN (1-2): AJ Bosak 0 3-5 3, Nicole Blum 1 0-0 3, Kinslee Bosak 5 3-5 13, Caitlin McGuigan 2 2-4 6, Julia Ingwersen 1 0-1 2, Jill Johnson 0 0-1 0, Grace Ryan 0 0-0 0, Bridget Whitney 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 8-16 31.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (2-1): Kenzie Janssen 1 0-0 2, Addison Corr 5 2-5 14, Channatee Robles 1 0-0 2, Hanna Brummer 0 0-0 0, Eva Hartzell 0 0-0 0, Saylor Fischer 5 4-5 16, Morgan Miller 1 0-0 2, Jacey Wolf 0 0-0 0, Sidonia Wattier 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-10 36.
Boys game
WN 5 12 14 20 — 51
NC 9 13 27 9 — 62
WAHOO NEUMANN (2-2): Turner Ahrens 2 0-0 6, Jacob Rezac 5 0-0 15, Jack Johnson 0 0-0 0, Luke Meis 2 0-0 6, Henry Stuhr 3 0-2 6, Kanon Cada 3 0-1 6, Connor Schutt 3 6-8 12. Totals: 18 6-11 51.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (2-1): Mason Timmerman 2 0-0 6, Nolan Fennessy 5 2-4 12, Carter Janssen 5 1-4 11, Max Hammond 0 0-0 0, Triston Hoesing 5 1-2 16, Braeden Burbach 1 0-0 2, Karter Kerkman 4 3-4 15. Totals: 22 7-14 62.