Finding out that his boys team successfully defended its title in its home invitational came as a pleasant surprise for Norfolk Catholic cross country coach Jon Krings on Friday.
The Knights used their depth to edge out Wayne 38-44 to win the Norfolk Catholic invite for the third consecutive season at Skyview Park.
In the girls race, Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won the meet for the fourth time but added her first team title.
She had plenty of company in the top 10 from her teammates with Sophia Wortmann finishing second, Elizabeth Wortmann seventh and Rylie Arens eighth. That allowed the Warriors to cruise to a championship by 49 points.
Norfolk Catholic’s boys were led by runner-up Dominic Liess. Alec Foecking came in eighth and Yair Santiago 13th for the Knights, who placed four runners in the top 20 and all six competitors in the top 30.
“I thought the boys ran really well,” Krings said. “I thought they ran a lot closer today then they were last Friday (at the Boone Central invite), which is a point that we emphasized throughout practices this past week.”
Krings said running as closely together as possible is a key to the Knights’ success.
“Even if you’re not a scorer, that fifth and sixth position can push other people back and be the difference between winning and losing the race,” he said.
Krings said he was happy to see Norfolk Catholic perform well at Skyview Park.
“As someone who used to run this course in high school as a competitor and not as a Knight, having it as your home course is an advantage,” he said. “It is a tough course, so it’s great that we can train here. It makes us tougher, too, not just for this week, but for all the hard courses.”
Bloomfield/Wausa sophomore Luke Woockman won the individual gold by a comfortable margin of 22.5 seconds over Liess. He was hoping to break 17:00 but was satisfied with his time of 17:03.56.
“I prayed a couple times, and that helped me push through the hills,” he said. “I don’t enjoy hills, but they are what separates cross country from track.”
Woockman is the first boy to win the meet other than Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker since 2018. Noecker is now winning college races for South Dakota State.
“I’m happy that Carson Noecker isn’t there to just destroy me every single race,” Woockman said. “Now there’s a chance.”
Finishing ahead of Battle Creek’s Jaxon Kilmurry, who placed third, was a goal for Woockman. He’s also focusing on continuing to improve throughout the season in preparation of the state meet.
“I’m hoping to medal at state,” he said. “I missed medaling by one position last year. I was a freshman, so I wasn’t too upset about it. But it was a little disappointing.”
CROFTON’S GIRLS took advantage of their experience on hills to finish with 16 points.
“Any hilly course, we always do really well at,” Warriors coach Mickey Doerr said. “We were expecting good things, and we’ve also had really good practices. You have to do it on the day of, but it was a good team effort across the board.”
It’s a case of practice makes perfect.
“That’s just where we live — it’s hilly,” Doerr said. “Even the easy days are hilly. But that’s the nice thing about having hilly practices and hilly races early on — it makes state easier. The course in Kearney doesn’t seem hilly at all, just a normal day.”
Jordyn Arens, the three-time defending Class D state champion, won in 20:20.67 with Sophia Wortmann coming in second in 21:36.94.
“Going into this season, we were hoping that all of them would run together and work off each other,” Arens said. “We’re excited that they were able to do that this race and use each other to push each other.
“I was talking to my coach, and he said they were in a pack with each other just passing people until the very end where they broke up a little more. I’m really happy with them. Sophia was our second runner, and she had a great finish that I got to watch.”
As for her time, Arens was wanting something faster.
“It wasn’t what I was hoping for, but my quad has been bothering me a little bit so I’m OK with it and happy with it,” she said. “I’m going to move forward and keep training and keep getting better.”
Lutheran High Northeast sophomore Callie Fisher came in fourth in 22:00.31, the highest finish of her career.
“I think it went well,” she said. “It’s basically our home course, so I felt comfortable running on it. I really enjoyed it, and the weather was nice, too.”
Fisher said the familiarity with the course along with the experience she gained as a freshman in the sport paid off.
“I often get stress when I’m running, so I like to know where I’m going,” she said. “It helps me know when to surge and work up the hills.”
Norfolk Catholic invite
GIRLS
Team scoring: Crofton 16, Wayne 65, Albion Boone Central 65, O’Neill 74, Wisner-Pilger 76, Battle Creek 89, Oakland-Craig 107, Bloomfield/Wausa 127, Stanton 142, Madison 150.
Individual medalists: 1. Jordyn Arens, CRO, 20:20.67; 2. Sophia Wortmann, CRO, 21:36.94; 3. Alea Rasmussen, W-P, 21:50.97; 4. Callie Fisher, Lutheran High Northeast, 22:00.31; 5. Taya Dickau, O’N, 22:04.63; 6. Carolyn Magnusson, O-C, 22:21.11; 7. Elizabeth Wortmann, CRO, 22:22.21; 8. Rylie Arens, CRO, 22:29.34; 9. Kassidy Beister, ABC, 22:36.39; 10. Ashley Dickau, O’N, 22:36.60; 11. Grace Herman, BC, 23:00.24; 12. Lilyan Hurner, WAY, 23:02.28; 13. Brynn Petersen, ABC, 23:06.22; 14. Ava Elliott, WAY, 23:12.55; 15. Tiernee Freeman, B/W, 23:18.56.
Norfolk Catholic results: 35. Julie Liess, 24:57.04; 43. Jordan Aschoff, 25:43.71; 64. Miranda Headley, 33:16.43.
BOYS
Team scoring: Norfolk Catholic 38, Wayne 44, Bloomfield/Wausa 51, Battle Creek 73, Albion Boone Central 75, Pierce 81, O’Neill 109, Osmond 148, Humphrey St. Francis 178, Madison 194, Wisner-Pilger 216, Stanton 223, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 229.
Individual medalists: 1. Luke Woockman, B/W, 17:03.56; 2. Dominic Liess, NC, 17:26.06; 3. Jaxon Kilmurry, BC, 17:37.46; 4. Dawson Meyer, Oakland-Craig, 17:43.23; 5. Logan Spence, ABC, 18:08.43; 6. Drew Miller, WAY, 18:14.02; 7. Alex Frank, WAY, 18:17.18; 8. Alec Foecking, NC, 18:20.07; 9. Micah Cuevas, ABC, 18:22.09; 10. Tristan McLeod, Elkhorn Valley, 18:22.77; 11. Max Berg, O’Neill, 18:24.45; 12. Kyle Abler, PIE, 18:28.91; 13. Yair Santiago, NC, 18:41.54; 14. Emmanuel Gonzalez, WAY, 18:32.69; 15. Cade Wakeley, B/W, 18:32.69.
Other Norfolk Catholic results: 20. Nathan Kalous, 18:55.19; 22. Jonah Ash, 19:11.27; 29. Zachary Foecking, 19:46.36.
Lutheran High Northeast result: 55. David Rodriguez, 21:35.48.