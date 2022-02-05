WAYNE — The Class C No. 5 Norfolk Catholic Knights will play the No. 3 Wayne Blue Devils for the Mid-State Conference tournament title after two physical semifinal games on Friday night at Wayne High School.
The Knights defeated No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic 56-45 in the first game of the evening with Wayne holding on to beat the No. 6 O’Neill Eagles 53-42.
Norfolk Catholic entered the final eight minutes holding onto a slim 34-33 lead. The Knights ended up going on an 8-0 run and didn’t allow a field goal in the fourth quarter until there was one minute, 48 seconds left.
“Against what we do, there’s only so many offensive things that a team can do and, once we pick up a pattern that you’re doing, it’s up to you to adjust,” coach Kevin Manzer said. “If you do that, we feel like we’re pretty quick to adjust as well.”
The Knights were led offensively by Ben Hammond. The senior had a 3-point play during the late run and scored his team’s first 12 points on four triples to the tune of a season-best 22 points. He last hit that total on Dec. 18 against Wahoo Bishop Neumann.
“I was just taking what the defense gave me, trying to distribute to our other teammates and just trying to follow the game plan,” Hammond said. “When the 3s are open, I’ll take them and when the drives are open, I’ll go for that.”
In the second quarter, the Trojans began to spread the ball out on offense, with two 3s by Tate Thoene as part of an effort that put them up 29-23 with 2:32 left.
However, a 3 by Mason Timmerman, two free throws by Hammond and another two by Karter Kerkman with five seconds left put the Knights up 30-29 at halftime.
This was Cedar Catholic’s first loss to a C2 team all season. Its previous three losses had come to teams in Class C1 or higher, with one coming against Dakota Valley, South Dakota, which is 14-0.
“We didn’t bounce pass the ball when we should. We didn’t really throw it inside when we should,” Cedar Catholic coach Matt Steffen said. “I think a lot of those issues are just something we have to iron out.”
IN THE LATE SEMIFINAL, O’Neill took a 38-37 lead with 5:25 left in the game following a layup by Sean Coventry.
On Wayne’s next possession, the initial shot missed and was rebounded by Sedjro Agoumba, who found Tanner Walling down low. Walling ended up drawing a 3-point play, sparking a 16-4 run that put his squad up for good.
“I was in a good position, and the and-one that helped us turn the momentum a little bit,” he said.
It was another day at the office for a defense that’s been a big reason for Wayne’s success.
That showed in how well it defended some of the Eagles’ best players. Drew Morrow (who averages 16 points a game) was held to just six against the Blue Devils. It was only the fourth time he’s been held to single digits all season.
“The kids work really hard on it. They buy into it. They’re proud of their defense,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “The goal is to keep them under 40 points every game. We feel like we can win a lot of games if we do that.”
Following a tight first quarter, Wayne used 3s from Brandon Bartos and Colson Nelson to open things up in the next eight minutes.
After halftime, it was the Blue Devils coming out a bit flat, as they made just one field goal in the period. O’Neill, meanwhile, used four points from Landon Classen, two from Morrow and a 3 from Brady Sidak to cut the deficit and make it a 35-32 game.
“We’ve got to be more confident with the five guys that we have on the floor,” O’Neill coach Seth Kallhoff said. “We belong and I don't think anybody doubts that right now, but we’ve got to find ways to win those big games.”
As for Wayne, the Blue Devils now have a chance to win their third straight Mid-State Conference tournament title.
“You don’t want to take these opportunities for granted. So regardless of who we’re playing, they’re going to be up for it for that reason alone,” Sweetland said. “Just sprinkle in the fact that we get a second chance at a team that beat us, I think that’s a little extra motivation as well.”
This stage is a bit less familiar to Norfolk Catholic, but as long as the Knights are here, they want to make the most of it.
“We’re happy to be in the championship game, but it’s not enough,” Manzer said. “I expect our guys to be relaxed, focused and ready to go.”
Tip-off will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at Wayne High School. Cedar Catholic and O’Neill will face off in the third-place game at 3:15 p.m.
1,000 points
Although the Eagles and Trojans didn’t crack the title game, two of their best players had something to celebrate. Cedar Catholic senior Tate Thoene and O’Neill junior Landon Classen both joined the 1,000-career-points club in their respective games.
Mid-State Conference tournament semifinals
Cedar Catholic 13 16 4 12 — 45
Norfolk Catholic 14 16 4 22 — 56
HARTINGTON CEDAR CATHOLIC (16-4): Tate Thoene 4 1-2 12; Grant Arens 1 1-2 3; Andrew Jones 1 0-1 2; Brett Kleinschmidt 2 1-5 5; Carson Arens 2 0-0 5; Carter Arens 3 2-2 9; Jaxson Bernecker 2 2-2 7; Nolan Becker 1 0-0 2. Total 16 7-14 45.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (16-2): Mason Timmerman 2 3-4 9; Brennen Kelley 5 0-1 11; Preston Burbach 0 1-3 1; Ben Hammond 5 8-10 22; Karter Kerkman 1 2-2 4; Kade Pieper 2 1-1 5; Nolan Fennessy 2 0-0 4. Total 17 15-21 56.
O’Neill 12 11 9 10 — 42
Wayne 14 15 6 18 — 53
O’NEILL (15-4): Kyler Dean 0 1-2 1; Landon Classen 7 3-6 19; Sean Coventry 1 0-0 2; Drew Morrow 3 0-1 6; Keaton Wattier 2 1-4 5; Brady Sidak 3 0-0 9. Total 16 5-13 42.
WAYNE (19-2): Alex Phelps 1 2-2 4; Carter Junck 0 2-2 2; Colson Nelson 2 0-0 6; Brandon Bartos 4 2-3 11; Tanner Walling 4 7-8 16; Sedjro Agoumba 3 0-3 6; Daniel Judd 3 0-0 6; Camron Weaselhead 0 2-2 2. Total 17 15-20 53.