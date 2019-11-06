Saturday was a banner day for the Mid-State Conference as four of the league’s members won their district final matches and punched their tickets for the state volleyball tournament, set to begin Thursday in Lincoln.
Three of the four — Battle Creek, Wayne and Norfolk Catholic — also played in last week’s C1-7 subdistrict at Norfolk High.
The Bravettes defeated the Blue Devils in the final and the Knights in the semis. All three qualified for district finals — Wayne and Norfolk Catholic as wild cards — and all three won their matches Saturday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic was the fourth Mid-State team to qualify. The Trojans will compete for the D1 title. You can read more about them below.
For Norfolk Catholic, the last week has been a roller coaster. The Knights not only lost their subdistrict semifinal match last Monday, they also lost their star middle, junior Mary Fennessy, to a knee injury.
But Norfolk Catholic went back to practice the next day knowing that a wild card was a possibility and began to prepare for a district final without Fennessy.
The Knights did earn a wild card and on Saturday defeated Southern Valley in four sets to advance to state.
Another Knight middle, Abby Miller, said the team dedicated the match to their teammate. “We came in saying, ‘This is for Mary.’ We’ve just got to play our hardest so Mary can experience this with us,” she said.
One of the things Norfolk Catholic will experience in Lincoln is a rematch with No. 2 seed Wahoo.
The Warriors defeated the Knights in four sets on Sept. 12 in Wahoo.
Norfolk Catholic coach Michaela Bellar said the Knights know the two-time defending state champions very well.
“They’re a great team,” Bellar said.
“We know what they run, who their go-to players are. It’s going to be really big challenge us for us.”
The Knights have had, by all accounts, a great season and go into the state tourney with a record of 23-6.
Bellar said the team turned to the Bible — specifically Proverbs 27:17 — for this season’s theme. “It’s ‘Iron sharpens iron,’ Bellar said. “One person sharpens another. The girls had high expectations for themselves, and I told them, ‘You can achieve anything you set your mind to when you sharpen each other, build each other up, not dull each other by tearing each other down.’ It has been quite a journey.”
Senior Hayden Wolf leads the Knights with 282 kills and 51 service aces. Freshman Channatee Robles has added 264 kills.
Miller leads Norfolk Catholic in blocks with 90, while Carly Marshall has 805 set assists and Taylor Kautz has 497 digs.
Wayne has earned the No. 4 seed in Class C1 and will take on fifth-seeded and 32-2 Broken Bow. The Blue Devils took care of business on Saturday by defeating Chase County in four sets.
Wayne coach Traci Krusemark said playing in the Mid-State Conference has gotten her team ready for the postseason.
“We had to play Battle Creek three times in less than two weeks, and they’re a top-10 team. We’ve had to play Norfolk Catholic; they’re in the top 10.”
The Blue Devils rely heavily on their all-state candidate and middle, Lauren Pick, who has amassed an incredible 523 kills and 21 solo blocks on the season.
Hailey Backer leads the team in digs with 485, Sydney Redden recorded 34 service aces and Kiara Krusemark had 971 set assists.
BATTLE CREEK spent the final three weeks of the regular season playing Norfolk Catholic and Wayne, three times each.
The Bravettes went 1-2 against the Blue Devils and 2-1 against the Knights. Coach Cody Wintz said it prepared them for the stretch run.
Despite a 28-5 record, Battle Creek drew the No. 8 seed and will face 33-0 St. Paul in the first round. Not only are the Wildcats undefeated, they’ve not dropped a set all season — 79-0.
Tria McLean is a double threat for the Bravettes with 325 kills and 485 set assists. Her teammate, Riley Seifert, leads the team in kills with 354.
Libero Paytyn Taake has 514 digs and 44 service aces, while Renee Brummels has recorded 74 solo blocks.