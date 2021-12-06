Norfolk Catholic girls wrestling
Norfolk Catholic’s inaugural girls wrestling program welcomes six candidates — seniors Ivy Vu and Haylee Serres, juniors Grace Koch and Quinlyn Kennel, sophomore Jordan Aschoff and freshman Miranda Headley.

The Knights will be a sanctioned team — wrestling only against other girls in practice and at meets — and will be coached by Henry Aschoff and his staff. The Knights also will have Nicole Aschoff as the designated girls squad’s own coach.

“My daughter, Jordan, was our student manager last year; she did not wrestle with any of the boys during practice but did every drill they did, and Quinlyn wrestled in a youth program in Cambridge when she was in grade school, so she’s got a little bit of mat time,” coach Henry Aschoff said. “Otherwise, they’re beginners and are absorbing everything quickly and are excited about the opportunity.”

Because the boys who will be on the boys wrestling squad were involved in the state football championship game, the girls “have had the wrestling room to themselves” for the past week, according to Aschoff.

“It was a good thing, because it really allowed us to work on fundamentals with them,” Aschoff said. “They are trailblazers, and we are working to get better every day. If we can do the fundamentals and work to improve each match, the outcomes will take care of themselves.”

Norfolk Catholic girls wrestling roster

Seniors: Haylee Serres and Ivy Vu.

Juniors: Grace Koch and Quinlyn Kennel.

Sophomore: Jordan Aschoff.

Freshman: Miranda Headley.

