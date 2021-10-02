WAYNE — Norfolk Catholic had won all 21 of its previous games against Wayne under coach Jeff Bellar. But to get No. 22, it took a couple of crucial plays in the final minutes.
Brennen Kelley stepped in front of a Tanner Walling pass, and Karter Kerkman powered to a highlight reel-worthy 54-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 25 seconds left. Those, followed by a four-and-out by the defense, was enough to lift the Knights to an 18-14 triumph in a battle of ranked teams.
Norfolk Catholic's offense had spent the entire second half sputtering with its first four drives ending with an interception, two punts, and a fumble. But when Kelley perfectly read Walling's pass near the Wayne sideline and leaped for an interception with 4:50 to play, it finally gave the offense some life.
"It was a game-changer," Kelley said. "It really flipped the field for us and helped us score that last touchdown."
Kerkman, who finished with 177 yards on 23 carries, found a crease on the right side and took off for a first down. It looked like he was bottled up near the 22-yard line, but Kerkman somehow churned through several would-be tacklers and suddenly broke free, racing the rest of the way for the game-deciding score.
"I didn't go down. I didn't hear a whistle, so I kept running," Kerkman said. "That's what coach teaches us to do, run through contact."
The Blue Devils finished with 334 yards of offense, but penalties and timely stops from the Knights kept Wayne out of the end zone.
"End of story, too many penalties to win a ballgame against a good program," Wayne coach Russ Plager said. "We had everything we wanted to do. We felt like we were in good play calls. We just had too many penalties to shoot ourselves in the foot."
After a 55-yard touchdown pass on its first possession, Wayne drove to 2 yards away from a touchdown on its next two drives, but were held to zero points. Instead, Norfolk Catholic led 12-7 at halftime thanks to back-to-back touchdown drives that each took more than 4 minutes, including a 98-yard march after stuffing Wayne on fourth-and-1.
Still, Wayne grabbed the momentum with an interception three plays into the second half and led after Tanner Walling's quarterback keeper. But the Blue Devils wouldn't get inside the Norfolk Catholic 39 the rest of the night.
"That was a big start to the second half," Plager said. "We had the momentum going in our direction, and then we got more penalties."
As it turned out, the resiliency was huge for Norfolk Catholic. It outgained Wayne 137-24 in the fourth quarter.
"That's the most important thing that I saw tonight," Bellar said. "Our kids never gave up. They stayed in the fight."
THE WAYNE offense struck fast early on with a 55-yard touchdown play from Walling to Alex Phelps, who finished with 152 yards on five receptions. Wayne then it was 2 yards away from potentially going up 14-0 with a fourth-and-goal situation less than 9 minutes into the game. On what appeared to be a touchdown pass, officials ruled that receiver Yair Alcantara went out of bounds, then back in, and was the first to touch the ball, resulting in a 15-yard illegal participation penalty — and then Wayne's sideline reaction sparked an unsportsmanlike penalty, giving them fourth-and-goal from the 32, and punted.
Norfolk Catholic responded with a nine-play, 80-yard drive punctuated by Kerkman's 6-yard TD run early in the second quarter, but Wayne looked to be on track to match with another score. The Blue Devils marked 63 yards in 12 plays, but Brandon Bartos was stuffed on third-and-1 from the 2. On fourth down, Wayne tried a quarterback sneak with Walling, but he was stonewalled before he got to the line of scrimmage.
That allowed the Knights to put together an answer. Carter Janssen made a gutsy decision to keep on an option play on fourth-and-5, and two plays after that, he connected with Preston Burbach, who broke through a pair of tacklers and dove for the goal line. That capped an 11-play, 98-yard drive that left Wayne with just 22 seconds left in the first half.
"We've got to keep working on doing what we do," Bellar said.
Game notes
* It was the 22nd straight time that Norfolk Catholic has defeated Wayne dating back to the early 1990s. The Knights have won every meeting in Bellar's tenure.
* Penalties were a theme throughout the game. The Blue Devils finished with 10 for 85 yards, including one player ejected in the final minutes, while the Knights had two for 10 yards. Wayne committed seven penalties for 60 yards in the first half alone.
* Norfolk Catholic finished with a 367-334 advantage in total offense, bolstered by a 137-24 advantage in the fourth quarter. Wayne had outgained it 220-178 in the first half and 310-230 through three quarters.
Norfolk Catholic 18, Wayne 14
NC 0 12 0 6 — 14
Wayne 7 0 7 0 — 14
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
W: Alex Phelps 55 pass from Tanner Walling, Yair Alcantara kick, 10:08.
SECOND QUARTER
NC: Karter Kerkman 6 run, kick failed, 11:11.
NC: Preston Burbach 13 pass from Carter Janssen, run failed, 0:22.
THIRD QUARTER
W: Walling 14 run, Alcantara kick, 8:48.
FOURTH QUARTER
NC: Kerkman 54 run, run failed, 3:25.