DODGE – A pair of experienced juniors paved the way for Oakland-Craig to pick up a not-at-all easy sweep of Howells-Dodge in Thursday’s season opener.
Brandi Helzer put down 15 kills while Adi Rennefeldt recorded 41 set assists to lead the Knights to a 26-24, 25-25, 25-19 victory at Howells-Dodge Elementary School.
“I thought it was a good opening night for us,” Oakland-Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. “This is my fourth season at Oakland-Craig, and this is the first time we’ve ever had a sweep over Howells-Dodge. We’ve always gone five sets with them.
“Credit to Howells-Dodge. I was expecting maybe not as tight of a game, but they really gave it to us. We had some ball-control mistakes early on when I would like us to be more error free, but for a first match of the season, I thought we did OK.”
Howells-Dodge featured a lineup much different from last year’s Class D2 state champions and started a pair of freshmen.
Oakland-Craig led each of the first two sets 23-18 but had trouble closing out the Jaguars.
In the first, Howells-Dodge tied the set at 24 before a pair of errors allowed the Knights to take the 1-0 lead.
In the second, the Jaguars closed to within 23-22 before Adi Rennefeldt sent a beautiful attempt over the net behind her head then assisted Briar Ray for the clinching point.
“We just believed in ourselves,” Adi Rennefeldt said. “We didn’t break down. To finish, we knew we just had to keep going.”
Having a setter and outside hitter back as the foundation for an otherwise new group is a benefit, Becky Rennerfeldt said.
“It’s great to have (Adi) on our side,” she said. “She can put the ball pretty much wherever she wants. Then Brandi is also a two-year starter, so those two girls are going to have to show a lot of leadership because we have a lot of new faces on the court otherwise.
“I thought the other girls played well. Our sophomore, Briar Ray, had some mistakes early but she stepped up in the end.”
Ray was second on the team with 12 kills, including five in the final set.
Adi Rennefeldt, who broke the Class C2 single-season assists record last year, said the Knights are working hard to become a cohesive team.
“A lot of them I’ve never set to before, so I tell them what to do and we develop and connect that chemistry,” she said. “I’ve been playing with the seniors who graduated for a while, so that was tough. My friend, Brandi, is a great leader, so it’s great to have us two together.”
Becky Rennerfeldt said the duo’s experience paid off when the sets were tightening up.
“They are used to being in stressful situations and closing out,” she said. “I wish we would have done it sooner. In that second set when we were up 18-11, we need to finish those earlier. But I think we’ll just grow from here as the season goes on.”
Natalie Pieper led Howells-Dodge with 10 kills while freshman setter Hope Baumert had 21 set assists.
“We were really proud of them,” Jaguars coach Sara Franzluebbers said. “We told them they were just a few points behind. Honestly, I thought they looked really good. We just didn’t come out on top this time.”
She was especially encouraged about how her team kept battling back after falling behind in sets.
“What I was really impressed with was seeing the seniors and juniors who have been out there before really helping the sophomores and freshmen,” she said. “I’d see the younger players look at them about ‘is this where I should be?’ or ‘is this my ball?’ and they were very encouraging with them.
“For picking out our lineup two days ago, I’m happy with where we are at.”
Oakland-Craig 26 25 25
Howells-Dodge 24 22 19
OAKLAND-CRAIG (kills-aces-blocks): Briar Ray 12-2-1, Adi Rennerfeldt 2-2-0, Brandi Helzer 15-0-1, Bailey Pelan 7-0-0, Karley Eriksen 5-0-0, Bailey Denton 0-0-0, Morgan Ray 9-1-0, Anisten Rennerfeldt 0-2-0. Totals 50-7-2.
HOWELLS-DODGE (kills-aces-blocks): Hope Baumert 1-1-0, Kara Cerveny 4-0-0, Peyten Becker 2-0-0, Ava Noyd 4-0-3, Natalie Pieper 10-1-2, Kenadie Throener 4-0-0, Jade Bayer 0-0-0. Totals 25-2-5.
Set assists: O-C 45 (Adi Rennerfeldt 41, B. Ray 2, An. Rennerfeld 2), H-D 21 (Baumert 21)