In 2019, Norfolk Catholic followed up a state-runner up finish with something that’s unheard of on West Madison Avenue — a losing season.
The Knights returned to the playoffs the next year but suffered a humbling loss to David City Aquinas at home in the first round. They completed a two-year stretch in which the 10-time state champions went 9-9.
A little more than a year after that night, those struggles would seem like a lifetime ago.
The 2021 season saw the red and white return to the Class C2 state championship game. After a 22-point loss at home to Boone Central to start their season, the Knights got big wins against Wahoo Bishop Neumann, Ord and Oakland-Craig — a trio of C1 powers — to retake the attention of football fans throughout Nebraska.
The hot streak continued with wins at Wayne and at home against Hartington Cedar Catholic to win their district and earn the No. 1 seed heading into the state playoffs. The Knights then beat that same Cedar Catholic team 20-13 in Hartington in the quarterfinals.
Norfolk Catholic stomped Wilber-Clatonia at home in the state semifinals, returning to Lincoln and capping off an 11-game winning streak.
It came to an end in the championship game, as the Knights fell victim to a dominant Fremont Archbishop Bergan team that ran the table.
In 2022, with expectations back to where they’ve been for so many years, the Knights return many of the impact players from that team. This time, they’re looking to finish the job.
“I feel good about where we are,” coach Jeff Bellar said. “We’ve had a good summer in terms of strength training.”
The more games you want to play, the more depth you’ll need on the roster. Norfolk Catholic hasn’t had as much as it had years ago since going from Class C1 to Class C2 ahead of the 2018 season. However, with so many contributors returning, that could change this year.
“We went through a lot of depth through the early 2010s and then that kind of went away for a little bit where numbers weren’t maybe quite as good or just not as much experience,” Bellar said. “I think that’s finally turned a little again this year where we can be two deep in a lot of spots.”
Many of those returning contributors were freshmen when the team had a losing season in 2019. With one more year left as Knights, they’re ready to add another banner to the school.
“We have more seniors and more experience than we have in probably the last two, three or four years,” Bellar said. “You always remember your last game, and obviously we were beaten by a very good football team in Archbishop Bergan, but I thought our kids played well and got a little better every game last year.
“We really had a lot of tough games that we were able to win close battles to get all the way to the state championship game.”
Perhaps the team’s biggest strength will be its offensive and defensive lines. Kade Pieper highlights those spots as a returning all-state selection. The senior led the team in tackles last year and is committed to North Dakota State for football. He was selected to the Daily News’ Class C Elite Eight team last year.
Pieper’s one of many starting linemen coming back for another go-around. Nolan Fennessy has some of the best size on the team at 6 feet, 5 inches and 250 pounds.
Ethan Reardon and Ben Sousek also return as starters on the offensive line with the latter set to get more reps at guard. Caden Arens returns as the second-leading tackler on the team last season. Although they lost Isaac Wilcox to graduation, it opens up the door for Mason Weidner to contribute.
Behind the offensive line is a running back stable bringing back its best. Karter Kerkman didn’t enter the 2021 season as the top running back on the depth chart but wound up running for 1,852 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Kanyon Talton will lighten the load as a fullback along with Brandon Kollars, who, even after missing some games because of injury, was still one of Norfolk Catholic’s leading tacklers.
“He’ll play a lot for us in the backfield, “ Bellar said. “A lot of experience back there.”
Meanwhile, Carter Janssen is ready to take the reins as the starting quarterback for the second straight year.
An area where the Knights do lose experience comes in the receiving game. Top options Preston Burbach and Brennen Kelley have graduated. They bring back Mason Timmerman, but their next best returning options from last year were backs.
However, it does present an opportunity for new names to emerge. Max Hammond, who handled kicking duties for the red and white last year as a freshman, will be more involved on the perimeter. Fans also could see more from junior Sam Speidel.
He hasn’t played football since junior high and has been on the cross country team the past two falls, but Bellar sees good physical traits that could transfer over to the gridiron.
“I think his body kind of grew out of the cross country size because he’s probably 6-3 or 6-4 and weight (of) 210,” Bellar said. “So he’s going to be a big kid for us, and I think he’s going to give us some depth at that position that will help us.”
This depth will come in handy when it comes to giving players experience and when keeping bodies fresh.
“It’s always nice to be able to have maybe a senior or a junior as a one and a sophomore backing up, but they can get a little time there,” Bellar said. “Maybe strong enough to be able to get that time, but not have to carry the load when you’re a younger person.
“I think that’s typically when we’ve had our most success,” he said.
The latter will play big dividends if they want to go deep into November again. It will be especially tested early on in the year.
Norfolk Catholic’s season begins with a pair of big road trips. On Friday, they travel to face Oakland-Craig, which forced the red and white into overtime before the Knights got out with a 20-14 win.
Oakland-Craig has made it to at least the state semifinals three of the past four years in C2, winning the state title in 2019.
The next week, the Knights head west to take on Ord, which has won a state championship (2020) and made the state semifinals (2021) in the two years since moving from C1 to C2. Norfolk Catholic won last year’s matchup with the Chanticleers 30-7.
In total, the Knights will travel 284 miles to play two powerhouses for weeks one and two.
In Bellar’s eyes, playing teams of that caliber right out of the gate will force them to answer questions early on and give them little room for error.
“The challenge you run into when you play somebody good right away is that you’re kind of unsure of is ‘Hey are we weak here or here? What do we need to work on?’ ” Bellar said. “Normally, you get exploited when you play somebody good right away so we’ll have to push it to be ready for those first two games.
“Hopefully after those first two games,” he continued, “we’ll know a little more about ourselves and then we can get ready for those district games as they come on later in the year.”
This summer, temperatures have routinely been at or close to triple digits.
With fall still a ways away, there’s a good chance that heat continues into the regular season, making depth all the more important.
“If you get those kinds of temperatures, you can’t play 48 minutes in the first two or three games. You’ve got to have a backup come in,” Bellar said. “Early in the year, we’ve got to try to have as much depth as we can.”
Those opening games will be followed with home contests against Hooper Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Louisville. Norfolk Catholic then begins district play with a road trip to face Atkinson West Holt, which will be playing 11-man football for the first time since 2015.
Once that’s completed, the Knights will get to rekindle an old rivalry with a team making a return to Class C2.
Battle Creek spent the last two seasons in C1 and made the playoffs in both of them. It made a first-round exit in 2020 before advancing to the state semifinals in 2021, where the Braves lost to Pierce.
The Braves bring back a plethora of talented linemen as well as running back Trent Uhlir.
“They’ll be awfully good,” Bellar said. “That will be a tremendous challenge in the middle of the year.”
The purple and gold will head to Memorial Field on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Norfolk Catholic then will get a long week to prepare for a trip to face Ponca before ending the season with home games against Wayne and Hartington Cedar Catholic.
Like last year, the camaraderie going into the year has impressed Bellar, perhaps even more so given the number of returning contributors.
The Knights coach often takes a look at team workouts to see what they’re doing. What he sees is a core ingredient needed for teams that want to end up in Lincoln.
“I see guys really liking to work together,” he said. “I tell our guys that all the time, that you have to be talented to play at the end of the year and be in a championship-type game, but also the teams that get there or even have success there are the ones that really care about each other, and I think this group does.”
What Bellar also hopes to see is not just the capability to handle season-defining moments, but also a desire to be a part of them.
“You hope that we have guys that say, ‘Hey, I want to be in a tight game. I want to make the highlight play to try to win this at the end,’ ” he said. “I think we do have that and again me thinking that, I guess we’ll see if it comes to fruition as we watch them perform.”