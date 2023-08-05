As the weather warmed up this year, so did Luke Kluver’s golf game.
It reached the point where the Norfolk High graduate could draw a large crowd of onlookers while simply playing a weekend round with a couple of friends — a round that ended up memorable in more ways than one.
Kluver looks to carry on his summer of success in a pair of back-to-back big-time events.
First, he will play in his third Pinnacle Bank Championship starting on Thursday, Aug. 10. It will be at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, the course where Kluver qualified by shooting a two-round total of 132 in the Indian Creek Invitational on July 8-9.
Then he quickly pivots to the U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills Country club in Parker, Colorado, which tees off on Monday, Aug. 14.
“Summer’s been good,” Kluver said. “Obviously qualifying for the Pinnacle Bank and then following that up by qualifying for the U.S. Amateur, they’re two events that you feel like you have circled on your schedule. To be able to qualify for those and play in those events is going to be super exciting. It kind of feels like the work you put in is worth it.”
Kluver worked his way out of a rough spring. After transferring to Oklahoma from Kansas for his junior season, he was able to earn a spot in the Sooners’ lineup for only three tournaments.
“It’s hard as a golfer to go through that because you are playing at such a high level,” he said. “When you are barely off, it exaggerates it. You’re getting beat or missing cuts. There’s golfers at the pro level going through it, but they seem to just fight their way through it and trust their team around them. That’s about all that you can control.”
Kluver kept his confidence while working to improving his game, keeping his faith that better days would soon return.
That started to take place during the Northeast Amateur at Wannamoisett Country Club in East Providence, Rhode Island, on June 21-24.
He shot back-to-back 68s in the second and third rounds before finishing tied for 40th.
“I had a really good round going in the Northeast Amateur in Rhode Island,” Kluver said. “I didn’t end up shooting a good final round, but I shot myself into contention on the third day. I got myself inside the top five with about 20 holes to go. I stumbled down the stretch in the third round and didn’t have a good fourth round.
“But to be able to kind of feel the excitement of being in contention, I don’t think I was quite ready for that moment because I haven’t been in contention or played a lot of rounds throughout the school year. I feel like that round kind of jump-started the rest of the summer, to be honest.”
Success quickly followed. That included winning the Indian Creek Invitational on July 8-9 to earn an automatic spot in the Korn Ferry Tour’s Pinnacle Bank Championship.
He returns to that even after qualifying in 2018 and ’19. He failed to qualify in 2020, and the last two years the Nebraska stop was limited to members of the Korn Ferry Tour since it was the last event before the playoffs began.
“Our state does a great job of supporting the Pinnacle Bank Championship,” Kluver said. “The fans really get on the backs of their home-state players. It’s fun to play in front of them.
“I’m really excited for my family in Norfolk to be able to come out and support me. I’m having my brother (Jake) on the bag, and it’s the first time he’ll caddie for me on a stage like that. We’re really looking forward to it and both excited.”
Kluver said he thinks his previous experience in the Pinnacle Bank Championship will help him, as will his time at Oklahoma this spring.
“I think I’ve learned a lot the last two times I’ve played the Pinnacle Bank,” he said. “I’ll put a lot of the success I’ve had this summer with the struggles that I went through last year in Oklahoma of just fighting to get in the lineup and be part of a team that has coaches who know how to put their players in tough situations day in and day out.”
Four days after qualifying for the Pinnacle Bank Championship, Kluver won a qualifier for the U.S. Amateur at Wild Horse Golf Club near Gothenburg.
If Kluver makes the cut at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, he won’t have a day off before the U.S. Amateur begins.
“You need to keep your body in shape,” he said. “I’m sure it’ll be warm in Omaha like it usually is. But I don’t think you change how you approach these events. I know the course in Omaha and how it plays. The only challenge with it is kind of staying within yourself and playing on a higher stage.”
Qualifying for the two big tournaments was the main focus for Kluver. He wants to make sure now that he’s prepared.
“I’m not one who really sets a weekly goal,” he said. “Those are two events that I had circled, so now I let the results take care of themselves. I’ve put in the time and effort in my golf game leading up to those weeks, and Pinnacle Bank backs right up to the U.S. Amateur.
“My brother and I were in Colorado this week to prepare for the U.S. Amateur, and now we’ll prepare for the Pinnacle Bank. I’m hoping to play our game and see where that takes us.”
He said improvement in several areas of his game had helped lead to his strong summer.
“Ball striking in general has been very solid,” Kluver said. “If I go back to the school year at Oklahoma, I just wasn’t quite ball striking it like I normally do. I like to play it cut, and back in the school year it just seemed to be overcutting or not cutting, so I was fighting a two-way miss.
“This summer, I got some good work in with my swing coach, Mike Cornell. I feel like we have the swing in a good spot. It’s always good to see some putts drop, and I have a lot of confidence in my putter right now.”
Kluver should possess plenty of confidence. Even a round with friends at Norfolk Country Club can result in a magical day with the way he’s playing.
A good early sign in that round was his first ever hole in one at the country club and second of his career. He used a 9-iron to ace the 157-yard hole No. 7.
And the excitement just built from there as he added a course record 59 to his hole in one.
“It kind of jump-started the rest of the round,” Kluver said. “I was 12-under through 13, and by the time I got to hole 15, word got out that I was flirting with 59. There were about 50 or 60 people who were following me in golf carts during a normal round. I had two buddies I was playing with, and this was the most people we had ever played in front of. They loved that.
“It was pretty exciting to shoot the course record and shoot a number every golfer hopes to shoot one day.”
Kluver broke his own course record of 62 that he set in 2018 when he was a senior at Norfolk High School.
Kluver said it was special to break that mark by three strokes.
“It’s one of those days where everything seems to be going right,” he said. “I think I made one 15- to 18-footer, and everything else was inside 10 feet. The ball striking was really good, and it was really fun to make that all happen.”
The past couple of months have put the spring struggles in the rear view mirror.
“When it does pop out on the other side, it just seems to be that much better,” Kluver said. “There’s obviously still a lot of things that I need to learn and parts of my game that can become better.
“But being able to play these next two weeks and fighting through what I did in the spring, I have to give a lot of credit to coach (Ryan) Hybl at Oklahoma and the teammates I go against every week, and the team I have in Nebraska and the support I get every week.”
He’s especially looking forward to getting some home-state support next week.
“I really hope the town of Norfolk and Nebraska are excited to get out to the Pinnacle Bank,” Kluver said. “I really love playing in front of the state, so hopefully a bunch of fans can make it out there and watch the players on the Korn Ferry, not just myself but other professional golfers, because it’s such a great event to be at.”