Norfolk High’s Jake Kluver, a two-time state medalist and a member of the 2018 Class A state champion golf team, made his college decision official on Monday, with his sights set on playing collegiate golf as a Creighton Bluejay.
During his time as a Norfolk Panther, Kluver has been a part of the varsity golf team every year, as he was a part of the 2018 Class A state championship team while he contributed to third-place team finishes in the state tournament as a freshman and junior.
In 2019, Kluver played in the 2019 PGA Junior Championship in Hartford, Connecticut, after finishing second at the 2019 Nebraska Junior PGA Championship. He also tied for sixth place at the Nebraska State Junior Amateur. He was also a member of the Nebraska Junior Cup Team, winning the final hole for the clinching half-point as Nebraska defeated Kansas last August at Omaha Country Club.
Over the past three months, Kluver had time to think about his college decision and decided he wanted to take his talents to Creighton.
“I’m very excited. It’s been a dream of mine to play college golf,” Kluver said. “It feels really good to finally make this decision.”
Kluver will get to play under coach Judd Cornell, who is in his first season of coaching the Bluejays after he spent six seasons on the coaching staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I'm really excited for Jake,” Cornell said. “He has talent in every part of his game and is a great person to be around on a daily basis. He joins a freshman class that will continue to push each other and be very positive influences for each other to be successful at Creighton.”
Kluver links with Cade McCallum, Jackson Thompson and Charlie Zielinski as the latest golfers to join the Creighton men’s golf team.
He isn’t the first Kluver son to sign with a Division I school, as his older brother, Luke, signed with the University of Kansas just a year ago.
Norfolk High golf coach Jerry Cover said Jake was a little more of a late bloomer compared with his older brother, but he knows Jake is going to do very well at Creighton.
“He’s got a lot of drive right now, and it is very important for him to do the best that he can,” Cover said. “It’s a great fit for him. I’m going to be really excited to watch him improve throughout his career.”
After getting his decision out of the way, Kluver and the Norfolk golf team can center their attention on the upcoming spring season.
“I’ll definitely be playing free this spring, and it will feel good,” Kluver said.