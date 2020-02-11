Jake Kluver signs

Norfolk High senior Jake Kluver signed a letter of intent on Monday to attend Creighton University and compete in golf. Pictured here are Klay Kluver (from left), his father, Georgia Kluver, his sister, Michelle Kluver, his mother, Jake Kluver and Norfolk High golf coach Jerry Cover. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Ron Petersen

Norfolk High’s Jake Kluver, a two-time state medalist and a member of the 2018 Class A state champion golf team, made his college decision official on Monday, with his sights set on playing collegiate golf as a Creighton Bluejay.

During his time as a Norfolk Panther, Kluver has been a part of the varsity golf team every year, as he was a part of the 2018 Class A state championship team while he contributed to third-place team finishes in the state tournament as a freshman and junior.

In 2019, Kluver played in the 2019 PGA Junior Championship in Hartford, Connecticut, after finishing second at the 2019 Nebraska Junior PGA Championship. He also tied for sixth place at the Nebraska State Junior Amateur. He was also a member of the Nebraska Junior Cup Team, winning the final hole for the clinching half-point as Nebraska defeated Kansas last August at Omaha Country Club.

Over the past three months, Kluver had time to think about his college decision and decided he wanted to take his talents to Creighton.

“I’m very excited. It’s been a dream of mine to play college golf,” Kluver said. “It feels really good to finally make this decision.”

Kluver will get to play under coach Judd Cornell, who is in his first season of coaching the Bluejays after he spent six seasons on the coaching staff at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I'm really excited for Jake,” Cornell said. “He has talent in every part of his game and is a great person to be around on a daily basis. He joins a freshman class that will continue to push each other and be very positive influences for each other to be successful at Creighton.”

Kluver links with Cade McCallum, Jackson Thompson and Charlie Zielinski as the latest golfers to join the Creighton men’s golf team.

He isn’t the first Kluver son to sign with a Division I school, as his older brother, Luke, signed with the University of Kansas just a year ago.

Norfolk High golf coach Jerry Cover said Jake was a little more of a late bloomer compared with his older brother, but he knows Jake is going to do very well at Creighton.

“He’s got a lot of drive right now, and it is very important for him to do the best that he can,” Cover said. “It’s a great fit for him. I’m going to be really excited to watch him improve throughout his career.”

After getting his decision out of the way, Kluver and the Norfolk golf team can center their attention on the upcoming spring season.

“I’ll definitely be playing free this spring, and it will feel good,” Kluver said.

Tags

In other news

Iran issues take spotlight off impeachment

For many years, the U.S. has had tensions with Iran. However, in the last couple of years, these tensions have worsened. On Dec. 31, 2019, the U.S. embassy in Iraq was attacked by pro-Iranian protesters. As a result, President Donald Trump took to the platform he knows best-Twitter, and prom…

Sightings still need to be solved

Early January was not only the start of a new year, but a start for concerns about recent mass drone sightings. Although this was a very hot topic at the time, now, not even three weeks later, it seems as if everyone has forgotten about them. The drones brought a lot of speculation, but we s…

No relief to be coming soon

Tensions have always been high between Iran and the United States. The recent killing of Qassem Soleimani was the main reason that the tensions escalated dramatically. The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared that Iran would take “severe revenge.” However, the President a…

We must prevent a full-out war

On January 3, the major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed by the United States. The death of Iran’s head of paramilitary forces, Qassim Soleimani, has sparked a precarious precedent.

Drones are great technology, nothing to be afraid of

“Do you think they are scoping out to bomb Nebraska?” a freshman asked me. He’s referring to drones that were spotted looking very suspicious flying over Nebraska and Colorado. “No”, I responded remembering when drones were first a really big thing and the same fear was present. Is someone s…

Still not making any sense

A drone is an aircraft that can be navigated without a human pilot on board the aerial vehicle, which pretty much means the aircraft can be flown from the ground on a remote or phone. Some drones have the specialty of cameras to be able to see at different heights and some are just for the p…