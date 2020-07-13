Kluver, Norfolk runners-up at ‘replacement’ for state

OMAHA — Another group of high school golfers who saw their seasons canceled this spring had an opportunity to compete with their high school teammates and coaches on Monday at The Player’s Club at Deer Creek, an Arnold Palmer signature golf course.
A handful of schools were among the top finishers in Class A in the previous year’s state tournament were invited by a group of Creighton Prep parents and coaches to compete in the one-day event. The Nebraska Golf Association and the Nebraska School Activities Association supported the ‘substitute’ Class C tournament in Oakland back on July 1. Creighton Prep high school parents along with the coaches went ahead and planned a state tournament for Class A schools.
“It’s a beautiful day — all of the kids were wearing their uniforms and it’s fun to see them compete as a team even though the golf season is canceled,” Creighton Prep parent David Kramer said. “A couple of parents started chatting about hosting something and to see if kids were interested. We have all been talking for a while and so we wanted to make it happen.”
Nine Class A schools along with Omaha Skutt Catholic in Class B, participated in the 2020 COVID Cup, including the Norfolk Panthers.
Kramer said he and a few other parents got the coaches on board, had the teams organized and were able to get the “OK” from the NSAA to set out a similar high school format golf tournament. The winning team was given the COVID Cup, medals were given to the top five teams and there were also trophies awarded to the top three individual golfers.
“We wanted to try to mirror what a high school tournament would be,” Kramer said.
Norfolk, traveling to Omaha, finished as the team runner-up with a total score of 315, just eight behind the team champion Creighton Prep (307).
“I’m really happy with a 315,” Norfolk coach Jerry Cover said. “It’s close to what we normally average.”
Senior Jake Kluver, led the Panthers with a 74, two over par, and finished tied for first place in the tournament with Charlie Zielinski of Omaha Skutt Catholic and Josh Kramer of Creighton Prep.
“It was surreal — it was kind of sad but it was a lot of fun today,” Jake Kluver said. “When we found out we were going to play one last time together, it had meant a lot to me.”
They weren’t able to play a playoff hole, so based off of a tiebreaker handicap hole on No. 6, Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Zielinski nudged Kluver by one stroke.
At the turn, Kluver had a 39 but was able to finish strong with a 35 on the back nine.
“The back nine was good but I just had too many big numbers on the front including two penalty shots where I hit two balls in the water,” Kluver said.
Norfolk golfers have never even seen The Player’s Club at Deer Creek, which played into the other team’s advantage.
“We thought we could compete this year and with the state tournament being in Norfolk, we were looking forward to that,” Cover said. “This was a great opportunity to see the kids play one more time.”
The 7,100 yards of 18 holes at The Player’s Club at Deer Creek is meant to challenge golfers and it did on Monday.
“I struggled a little bit today and it was tough, especially the walks between holes,” Isaac Heimes said.
Heimes shot an 82 for the Panthers while Carson Klein finished with a 79, tied for fifth individually and John Canham shot an 80 and he tied for sixth overall. Norfolk’s Berkly Brummond rounded out the group with an 88.
A few teams outside of the Omaha and Lincoln areas traveled to Omaha including the 2019 Class B champion, North Platte who finished in seventh place with a score of 344.
Monday was the last day Kluver, Canham and Brummond were able to compete as a team.
Norfolk’s coach Cover was also his last day in the Panther colors as he is going into retirement.
“We got to use our maroon shirt one last time,” Cover laughed.
Team scores
Creighton Prep White 307, Norfolk 315, Gretna 321, Creighton Prep Blue 335, Creighton Prep Black 342, Kearney 342, North Platte 344, Omaha Skutt Catholic 353, Papillion La-Vista 355, Papillion La-Vista South 397.
Top 15 individuals
1. Charlie Zielinski, OSC, 74; 1. Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 74; 1. Josh Kramer, CP, 74; 2. Jake Boor, CP, 76; 3. Drew Niemann, CP, 77; 3. Christopher Atkinson, Gretna, 77; 4. Luke Strako, 78, CP; 4. Rex Souillere, 78; 5. Carson Klein, Norfolk, 79, 5. Kasch Morrison, NP, 79, 5. Jack Truscott, CP, 79; 6. John Canham, Norfolk, 80; 6. Colton Stock, Gretna, 80; 7. Jacob Hellman, Westside, 81; 7. Jack Davis, PLV, 81.
Other Norfolk scores
Isaac Heimes, 82; Berkly Brummond, 88.