OMAHA — The Norfolk High Panthers made great strides as a team and got a big event win on the first day of Class A action at the Nebraska state track and field meet at Burke Stadium on Wednesday.
Shon King set a new personal record and won the state championship in the long jump with a top distance of 23 feet, 2½ inches. He completes his season having never lost a meet in the long jump.
“It feels amazing,” King said. “All the hard work finally paid off and here I am now.”
The senior’s first attempt of the day was marked as a foul after he stepped over the board. Many might allow that — combined with the strong competition that comes with running at a state meet — to throw them off for the rest of the day. King, however, knew to keep a cool head.
“I knew that first one was really good and I only scratched by about half an inch,” he said. “So I just did about the same thing I did in my first jump.”
It was on that jump that King responded with a distance of 23-2¼.
No other jumper would even crack 23 feet for the rest of the day, let alone beat King’s mark. Nonetheless, he was feeling pressure from other jumpers who were putting up good distances of their own. So he added another quarter of an inch just to be safe.
“I love to bring something to the crowd, and I love when they cheer me on so that definitely helped me today,” King said. “It gives me the adrenaline to do the best I need.”
Meanwhile, Tyler Sellin was able to qualify for the finals of the 110-meter hurdles by finishing with the sixth-best time among the three heats. Sellin now goes into Thursday with a chance to win the race but feels he has a lot to work on before taking home the gold.
"I felt like I popped up too fast, which led to not as much speed,” he said. “I just need to work on keeping my hips up and keep my legs going over. Make sure they don’t hit any hurdles.”
Daylin Mallory set a new personal record in the discus with a distance of 154-6. Although it wasn’t enough to get him to the finals, he was more than happy with the development he’s had since the season started.
“This is my first time here at a state meet,” Mallory said. “Over this year as a whole, I (set a new personal record) by about 40 feet so I’m pretty satisfied with it.”
Additionally, the relay team finished the 4x800 in 20th out of 20 participating teams with a final time of 8 minutes, 20.96 seconds. Nevertheless, coach Aaron Bradley was pleased with his squad, which made it as far as it did with little experience.
“None of them had even been here before,” Bradley said. “This is a stepping stone for those kids and also for our program.”
The Panthers will get a crack at a few more events in their final day on Thursday. Mallory goes into the shot put while Sellin looks to win the 110-meter hurdles. Cole Uzzell competes in the 800-meter run while Isaac Ochoa represents the maroon and white in the 1,600.
BOYS
Boys (after 5 of 17 events): Elkhorn South 45, Lincoln North Star 15, Papio South 14, Fremont 13, Gretna 12, Millard West 10, Papillion-La Vista 10, Norfolk 10, Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln East 9, Lincoln Pius X 8, Lincoln Northeast 6, Omaha Central 6, Omaha North 6, Lincoln Southwest 5, Omaha Creighton Prep 5, Kearney 3, Grand Island 3, Millard North 3, North Platte 2, Omaha Burke 2, Omaha Westside 1.
Finals
3,200: 1. Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 8:59.66. 2. Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star, 9:03.66. 3. Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 9:04.37. 4. Sam Kirchner, Millard West, 9:24.05. 5. Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:25.29. 6. Carter Waters, Fremont, 9:28.81. 7. Grant Wasserman, Lincoln North Star, 9:33.25. 8. Cade Suing, Gretna, 9:41.55.
4x800 relay: 1. Fremont, 7:53.03. 2. Papio South, 8:05.49. 3. Elkhorn South, 8:06.04. 4. Creighton Prep, 8:06.43. 5. Lincoln Pius X, 8:09.33. 6. Millard North, 8:09.99. 7. Omaha Burke, 8:10.75. 8. Lincoln East, 8:11.07.
Discus: 1. Alex Herman, Papillion-La Vista, 180-8. 2. Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 170-6. 3. Tristan Gray, Omaha North, 170-1. 4. Maddox Burton, Lincoln Southeast, 168-8. 5. Zach Michener, Elkhorn South, 168-1. 6. Caiden Fredrick, Papio South, 166-3. 7. Nic Davis, North Platte, 166-0. 8. Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, 164-4.
High jump: 1. Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South, 6-8. 2. Trevor Marshall, Gretna, 6-8. 2. Brian Kardell, Elkhorn South, 6-8. 4. Aiden Berggren, Millard West, 6-6. 5. Matthew Dunaski, North Star, 6-4. 6. Taveon Thompson, Lincoln Southeast, 6-4. 7. Will Vanderbeek, Kearney, 6-4. 8. Richard Harbols, Kearney, 6-2.
Long jump: 1. Shon King, Norfolk, 23-2½. 2. Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South, 22-10. 3. Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 22-5. 4. Nolan Mayer, Lincoln Southwest, 22-¼. 5. Reece Grosserode, Lincoln Pius X, 21-11½. 6. Luke Davis, Papio South, 21-8½. 7. Zendrick O’Neal, Lincoln Southeast, 21-7.25. 8. Kaidyn Jackson, Lincoln North Star, 21-4.
Qualifiers for Thursday finals
100: Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke, 10.65; Carson Bartak, Creighton Prep, 10.76; Luke Davis, Papio South, 10.83; Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 10.83; Lesley Richardson, Bellevue West, 10.84; Dominic Sedlacek, Gretna, 10.92; Reggie Harris, Millard So., 10.98; John Yrastorza, Lincoln Southeast, 11.04.
200: Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke, 21.71; Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South, 21.80; Luke Davis, Papio South, 21.85; Reggie Harris, Millard South, 22.10; Trevor Marshall, Gretna, 22.12; Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 22.18; Carson Bartak, Creighton Prep, 22.30; John Yrastorza, Lincoln Southeast, 22.39.
400: Nick Brokaw, Millard West, 49.93; Sam Easley, Lincoln Pius X, 50.19; DeKendrick McCray, Lincoln East, 50.23; Tyson Baker, Fremont, 50.65; Hunter Kuehn, Lincoln High, 50.94; Asher Jenkins, Bellevue West, 50.95; Kymani Sterling, North Platte, 51.02; Micah Moore, Fremont, 51.15.
110 hurdles: Alex Schall, Kearney, 14.67; D'Andre Ndugwa, Kearney, 14.96; Jack Dahlgren, Kearney, 14.98; Javon Leuty, Lincoln High, 15.23; Connor Plahn, Lincoln North Star, 15.25; Tyler Sellin, Norfolk, 15.31; Cameron Gunn, Omaha North, 15.39; Noah Smith, Gretna, 15.54.
300 hurdles: Abraham Hoskins, Omaha Central, 40.57; Cameron Gunn, Omaha North, 40.83; Braden Wiese, Papio South, 41.15; Jack Dahlgren, Kearney, 41.22; Ashton Sagehorn, Fremont, 41.48; Andrew Pick, Gretna, 41.50; Andrew Brown, Omaha Central, 41.58; Joey Ridder, Lincoln East, 41.64.