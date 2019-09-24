MADISON — Madison school officials and a parent disagree over whether an incident was handled appropriately in which a kindergartner was beaten up by classmates.
Racquel Villa of Madison said her kindergarten son was held down at school and beaten during recess. Villa said a girl and five boys held her son down, kicked, punched and jumped on him repeatedly.
Villa said she took her boy to the doctor. He did not have any broken bones but had severe bruises all over his body, including around the groin area.
She also has shared her story on social media. The incident, which happened Sept. 12, was captured on school surveillance video.
Villa said as far as she knows, the students were not disciplined but only spoken to about appropriate behavior.
Because of the incident, Villa said her son has not returned to school and she is transferring him to another school.
Karla Kush, Madison elementary school principal, read a prepared statement to the Daily News on Monday morning.
Kush said the school district could not disclose confidential information, including the name of the student or those involved in the incident.
“We are aware that a family of a kindergarten student had a negative experience on the playground with his classmates,” Kush said. “The school district launched an investigation, which included both reviewing the school district security footage and interviewing students.”
Kush said the district also contacted law enforcement “out of an abundance of caution.”
The family has not met with the superintendent of schools and has not requested a meeting with him, Kush said.
Alan Ehlers is the superintendent and would be agreeable to meeting with the family if requested, Kush said.
The school district also strives to ensure that all its students are welcome and affirmed by both staff and their fellow students, Kush said.
The school district also has taken additional steps in response to this family’s concern, including specific instruction to the kindergarten students on appropriate playground behavior, Kush said.
Villa said she was the one who contacted the Madison Police Department, which she did on Sept. 13 — the following day. Because of the ages involved, she was told that no charges could be brought against the students, she said.
In addition, Villa said she met with both the principal and superintendent already and they reviewed the security tape together.
“They didn’t want to do anything,” she said.