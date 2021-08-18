Kindergarten has changed over the years

What was kindergarten like when you went to school? If you’ve been online lately, you’ll notice lots of photos of bright-eyed smiling 5-year-olds on their first day of school. They’re usually carrying a backpack that’s bigger than their back and is weighed down by a small box of crayons and some glue sticks. So cute. In 10 years, these parents won’t get a first-day-of-school smile quite as easily.
Think back to your kindergarten year. For most of us, it’s been quite a few years but it’s still probably memorable.
On my first day of school, I got on a school bus with my five brothers and sisters after standing at the end of our lane waiting for it to pull up and open those long glass doors. Our bus driver, Bill Mazuch, was a special guy and I remember writing his name on some of my papers in case anyone wondered who would take me home at the end of the day.
In the 60’s, kindergartners only went to school two days a week the first semester and, as we learned the rigors of education, three days a week the second semester. We also laid down on our mats in the afternoon and took nice long naps with the shades pulled and the lights dimmed. If you were really good that day, you could be the nap fairy and tap people with a wand when it was time to get up for a snack and recess. It was a wonderful way to be introduced to the world of education.
We still had lots of time to learn important things like all the nursery rhymes, our colors, numbers and ABCs. I was so pleased to hear our little granddaughter tell us about Humpty Dumpty’s fall as I thought nursery rhymes weren’t the thing to teach kids any more.
When I went to school, kindergartner girls wore short dresses until the temperature was under 30 degrees and then they could wear tights. Those cotton dresses with buttons up the back weren’t real conducive to swinging and were really tricky on the teeter totters. I don’t remember caring. I do remember being terrified on the school merry-go-round that had a steel bar you held onto for dear life. We have a wood seated merry-go-round in our backyard we need to set up for our grandchildren so they can have the same terror of falling between the bars when some big kid pushes them too fast.
In my kindergarten photo, my cropped hair is caught back with a barrette that didn’t quite catch my straight cut bangs. At least I had all my teeth which wasn’t the case in the first grade photo. Overall, kindergarten was a good year.
Reflect on what your kindergarten was like and then memorialize it today with a nice afternoon nap and snack.