With the holidays coming right around the corner, families are busy planning out all the details, such as food and figuring out who is hosting. However, not many people think about the setup at the dinner table. Now, I’m not referring to the setup of food, but the setup of the seating arrangements at the dinner table. Some families have separate tables for kids and another for adults, but others combine the kids and adults together. In my opinion, the adults and kids should be seated at separate tables for the meal.
An article titled “Should You Have a Kid’s Table at Thanksgiving?” published by Familyeducation explains the benefits of separating children and adults at the Thanksgiving meal. One important pro of having separate tables is space. All the older relatives won’t have to worry about being crowded with the kids and can have their own space to enjoy a meal and socialize. Having more space, this can allow children to be messy in their own area and not have to worry about spilling and bringing a mess to the adult table. Another reason for the splitting of tables is simply just interaction with one another. With the kids together, they can talk, play and be themselves without disrupting the adults. The same concept goes for the adults. They can talk among themselves about topics meant to be discussed for adults only and hold other conversations without the younger kids having to hear.
Opposing viewers may argue that kids should be seated with the adults during the meal. One reason for believing this is the lack of supervision. Some don’t agree with separating the children because they can’t always see what is going on at the other table. Another reason for people to be in favor of only one table is having more family time with each relative of any age. Some families believe they are leaving the kids out of family time, especially when the holidays are a time for all to be together. Having the children with the adults can ensure more quality time with each other, not just the older relatives and the children spending time separately.
For my family's Thanksgiving, I sit at the table with the rest of my cousins. However, there is not enough room for every adult at the other table that is available, so usually a couple of adults sit with my cousins and me. Because most of us grandchildren are older, our “kids'' table really consists of a couple of adults, the older grandchildren and the younger grandchildren. However, most of the grandchildren are only a few years apart from one another, so the age range is not too big. I’m not opposed to our setup because my extended family is not very big compared to other families. If I were to be a part of a Thanksgiving that consisted of more younger kids, I would be in favor of a separate table for them to sit at.
Having separate tables for children and adults is a great way to hold a Thanksgiving meal, or any holiday meal for that matter. A children’s table can give more space for the adults and the kids themselves, along with having a better atmosphere for children and adults to socialize and interact with the relatives their age. It is quite clear to see that the separate tables can bring the holidays less stress and make the day easier for the whole family.