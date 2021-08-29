LHNE boys cross country

Members of the Lutheran High Northeast cross country team are (from left) David Rodriguez, Ronald Molina, Kolby Nielsen and coach Andrew Keseman.

 Andrea Beaudette/Correspondent

Editor's Note

The following story was originally published in the 2021 Falls Sports Preview edition on Aug. 26.

Andrew Keseman is taking over the cross country coaching reins at Lutheran High Northeast this season.

Keseman will lead a small squad of three runners — senior Ronald Molina, junior Kolby Nielsen and freshman David Rodriguez — but he notes that Molina and Nielsen were key contributors last season, while Rodriguez is “progressing and improving rapidly, and should become a big contributor for the team.”

“We’re putting in a lot of over-distance, trying to build up to be very competitive for our first meet on Sept. 2,” Keseman said. “Since we have a small team, we need to build everyone up to a point where they can be competitive at a varsity level.”

Keseman said another consideration of having just three runners is that all three will have the opportunity to seek personal development.

“While we don't have a lot of depth to the team with so few runners, that gives every runner the opportunity to run against the best in our class,” he said. “We plan on using that to develop a competitive spirit and push for big improvements and setting new personal best times.”

The Eagles’ motivational slogan for the season is: "Te Deum laudamus," which is Latin for "God, we praise you."

“We want to focus on how God has impacted and changed our lives and how we get to respond to that by reflecting Christ to the world,” Keseman said.

LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER

Senior: Ronald Molina

Junior: Kolby Nielsen

Freshman: David Rodriguez

Tags

In other news

New coach takes reigns at Norfolk High

New coach takes reigns at Norfolk High

Dave Hepner came to Norfolk for the first time in 1987 to play basketball for Nebraska Christian College, where he was part of a national championship team in 1990.

Panthers will have a new look in 2021

Panthers will have a new look in 2021

The Norfolk High football team’s new coach, Chris Koozer, didn’t waste any time getting involved with his squad, and he is already putting his stamp on the Panthers’ approach to the 2021 season.

Seven seniors to lead Norfolk High boys cross country

Seven seniors to lead Norfolk High boys cross country

The Norfolk High boys cross country program will go as far as its seven seniors take it, and the group has its sights set on a successful journey to a special end of the season at the state cross country meet in Kearney.

Panthers softball will rely on hitting and defense early

Panthers softball will rely on hitting and defense early

The Norfolk High softball team returns hitting and defense, with five returning position players and 10 overall letter winners, and fourth-year coach Derek Siedschlag said those areas would need to be solid until the Panthers’ pitching is established.