Andrew Keseman is taking over the cross country coaching reins at Lutheran High Northeast this season.
Keseman will lead a small squad of three runners — senior Ronald Molina, junior Kolby Nielsen and freshman David Rodriguez — but he notes that Molina and Nielsen were key contributors last season, while Rodriguez is “progressing and improving rapidly, and should become a big contributor for the team.”
“We’re putting in a lot of over-distance, trying to build up to be very competitive for our first meet on Sept. 2,” Keseman said. “Since we have a small team, we need to build everyone up to a point where they can be competitive at a varsity level.”
Keseman said another consideration of having just three runners is that all three will have the opportunity to seek personal development.
“While we don't have a lot of depth to the team with so few runners, that gives every runner the opportunity to run against the best in our class,” he said. “We plan on using that to develop a competitive spirit and push for big improvements and setting new personal best times.”
The Eagles’ motivational slogan for the season is: "Te Deum laudamus," which is Latin for "God, we praise you."
“We want to focus on how God has impacted and changed our lives and how we get to respond to that by reflecting Christ to the world,” Keseman said.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST CROSS COUNTRY ROSTER
Senior: Ronald Molina
Junior: Kolby Nielsen
Freshman: David Rodriguez