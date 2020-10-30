Kenesaw turns game at Allen into runaway

ALLEN — A fumble recovery for a touchdown put Kenesaw up 26-8 in the first quarter and spelled doom on this Halloween weekend for the Allen Eagles as they dropped a final 16 game to Kenesaw, 64-20 here Friday afternoon in the Class D2 playoffs.
The Eagles came into the contest undefeated, but injuries and misfortune led to the Blue Devils’ win on this afternoon.
“They (Allen) were right with us until that fumble,” Kenesaw coach Craig Schnitzler said. “They hit us in the face all night, but that turnover really gave us an edge.”
After Kenesaw scored first, the Eagles answered with a four play drive to make it 6-6.
Kobe Kumm hit Ty Krommenhoek on a conversion pass and the Eagles were up 8-6 with 6:35 left in the opening 12 minutes.
“We had our chances early, but this was a great team, we couldn’t make big mistakes,” Allen coach Dave Uldrich said. “The tide turned in the game fast - which is what you would expect with a team like this.”
Sean Duffy scooped a fumble at the Eagle 25 and raced to the end zone to make it 25-8 with just over 40 seconds left in the first for Kenesaw.
After Tyson Denkert kicked the extra point, the score was 26-8.
“My dad taught me to play smash-mouth football,” Schnitzler said. “It’s what we hang our hat on here over the past 20 years or so. Allen hit us right back in the nose but we got a break or two and took advantage of those breaks.”
Not only did the Blue Devils take advantage of the breaks, they dominated from that turnover on and turned the Eagles away by a 44-point margin.
“We kept fighting from there but that was a huge hole,” Uldrich said. “They are a great team and when you come in short-handed and make some mistakes you’re going to get beat.”
Allen did score a touchdown late in the first half on a 54-yard run by Anthony Isom, but the Blue Devils were already in the lead 50-14 after the Eagle score.
“We got beat by a better football team here today,” Uldrich said. “We weren’t ready to play at the beginning and they took advantage when they had the ball.”
Denkert picked off a pass to open the second half to set Kenesaw up at its own 39, two plays later, Trey Kennedy was standing in the end zone after a nine-yard run up the middle.
The score was up to 56-14.
“We wanted to dominate this game,” Schnitzler said. “I didn’t think we would but we did. They missed some breaks and we got them.”
Uldrich was proud of his players.
“This has been a great year and a strange year,” Uldrich said. “We missed some games but I have been so proud of these kids. We came to play every night through it all.”
Kenesaw (8-1) 26 24 6 8 — 64
Allen (7-1) 8 6 0 6 — 20
FIRST QUARTER
K: Tyson Denkert 74 run, run failed, 11:17.
A: Joe Grone 33 run, Ty Krommenhoek pass from Kobe Kumm, 6:35.
K: Denkert 45 run, run failed, 4:53.
K: Denkert 35 run, Denkert kick, 1:41.
K: Denkert 25 fumble return, Denkert kick, 40.9.
SECOND QUARTER
K: Joel Katzberg 22 pass from Denkert, Denkert run, 9:54.
K: Denkert 16 run, Deric Goldenstein pass from Lane Kelley, 5:34.
K: Trey Kennedy 4 run, Kennedy run, 3:30.
A: Anthony Isom 54 run, run failed, 2:50.
THIRD QUARTER
K: Kennedy 9 run, pass failed, 5:59.
FOURTH QUARTER
A: Kobe Kumm 10 run, run failed, 6:53.
K: Nick Kuehn 41 run, Brady Adams run, 3:07.
