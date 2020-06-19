It was not only a successful home opener for the Kelly’s 18-and-under fast-pitch softball team, but it also was a win for everyone at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park on Thursday.
The Kelly’s 18U and Genoa fast-pitch softball teams started the season a little later than usual, but they were able to get under the lights and play organized softball.
“It was really exciting just to be back on the field,” Kelly’s coach Angela Yorba said. “We were determined to get on the field even if it was going to rain.”
There was a positive vibe in the air as spectators were out enjoying just another night at the softball field, despite this being the first game of the summer.
“At the beginning it seems like people didn’t really know what to expect. It’s nice to be out here doing something normal that the kids feel good about,” Genoa coach Renae VanDriel said.
In the first game, it was a classic pitchers’ duel as Kelly’s Grace Day and Genoa’s Katie Paczosa filled the strike zone and caught hitters off-balanced.
Day struck out nine hitters and allowed two hits on one unearned run, in five innings of work for Kelly’s.
“She’s got a really exceptional ability to read a situation and identify a pitch strategy; she does it all on her own,” Yorba said. “She’s one of the most adaptable players we have on the field.”
On the other side, Paczosa had seven strikeouts and gave up only two hits.
With the game all knotted up at one heading into the final inning, Kelly’s Haley Fleetwood reached base on an error, moved to second base and, with two outs, would score on a single up the middle by Kaylee Bacon to end the game.
“For the first game under our belt, celebrating the win was pretty exciting,” Yorba said.
The second game was the complete opposite, and it was all Genoa.
Genoa jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but right when Kelly’s scored a run in the top half of the second inning, Genoa responded and put the game away with a big five-run inning.
“We wanted to put the ball in play — once I see that they are struggling, we wanted to put the bat on the ball, put the ball in play and do some bunt situations,” VanDriel said. “Once they see the ball off the bat, they start to feel a lot more confident in themselves so they start to swing and make solid contact.”
In the second inning, Genoa batted around the order once, with two hits and reaching base three times via a walk.
Whitney Schmidt got the win in the circle as she gave up only one run on one hit while she had six strikeouts.
Kelly’s will see the field again on Friday as it travels to Omaha for its first tournament of the season while Genoa will travel to play in its first tournament in Yankton, South Dakota.
Game one
Genoa 100 00 1 2 2
Kelly’s 000 11 2 2 1
WP: Day; LP: Paczosa; 2B — Kelly’s: K. Bacon; Genoa: Cherry.
Game two
Kelly’s 010 0 1 1 1
Genoa 250 7 5 1
WP: Schmidt; LP: Buss.