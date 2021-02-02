PIERCE--Brennen Kelley made the most of his first game in the Norfolk Catholic starting lineup.
The junior scored 20 points--13 in the first half--to provide a spark, and the Knights caught fire offensively and defensively to defeat O’Neill for the second time in a week, this time a decisive 66-43 win in the opening round of the Mid-State Conference boys basketball tournament.
“Brennen has been playing well for us, but early in the season he would place his value on whether he hit shots or not; we needed to get him past that, because he can do a lot of amazing things,” Norfolk Catholic coach Kevin Manzer said. “He’s become a more complete player, and it’s been fun to watch him grow.”
Kelley’s opportunity to start the game arose due to the absence of senior standout Christian Mickelson due to illness, but as important as Mickelson has been as a scorer and leader of the team, Manzer described the situation as the Knights’ version of ‘next man up.’
“When we beat them a week ago we had Christian for that game, and tonight we didn’t,” Manzer said. “Our guys took that as a challenge, and they’re very confident. We love having Christian; he’s a phenomenal player, but we feel that you could take any player from this team, and we’d still be in really good position.”
Kelley’s drive to the basket to open the game gave Norfolk Catholic an immediate lead, and the Knights never trailed, leading 16-4 after the first quarter.
Norfolk Catholic had scored the last seven points of the first period and, after the Eagles’ Keaton Wattier scored to open the second, the Knights extended that run to lead 25-6 before Wattier scored back-to-back baskets and Drew Morrow ended the half with a 3 from the left corner to give O’Neill some momentum at the break--even though the Eagles still trailed 26-13.
Norfolk Catholic’s lead might have been even larger had the Knights capitalized on several shot opportunities from either block during the first two periods.
“We didn’t finish around the basket very well early on, but that’s been a journey all season,” Manzer said. “We’re just trying to get better at that; we have yet to reach the 50 percent mark from 2-point field goals, and we only take close-in 2s. Our goal is for that to be up around 60 or more percent.”
A 19-point third quarter by O’Neill, which got a boost from a pair of 3s by Parker Heiss, allowed the Eagles to close within seven points twice--the last time at 32-25.
“We knew that was going to happen; that third quarter is always vital; that’s prime time for the other team to go on a run,” Manzer said. “If you can just minimize that so it’s an eight-point run, not a 12-point run, that makes a big difference.”
Norfolk Catholic withstood the rally by using its defense to begin turning takeaways into transition chances and, as a result, quickly returned the lead to double figures--making 5 of 7 free throws during a three-minute span when fouled while taking the ball to the basket.
“It was probably our best game defensively so far,” Manzer said. “We’ve done a lot of improving on that end.”
That defensive effort continued into the final period as the Knights increased a still-tenuous 41-32 lead into a 56-36 advantage by rattling off a critical 15-2 run.
Once again, it was Kelley who initiated the burst, this time drilling a long 3 from the wing, and later adding a three-point play on a drive and free throw to end it with Norfolk Catholic leading 51-32 before the Knights cruised to the 66-43 win.
Manzer pointed to a noticeable statistical difference in Norfolk Catholic’s offense in the game--the Knights were 5 of 12 from the 3-point line.
“That’s the least amount of 3s we’ve taken,” he said. “We’ve really been working on getting great shots, whether that’s a 3 or pounding the ball into the post.”
For example, Preston Burbach--a long-range perimeter shooter during much of the season--made 1 of 2 3-point shots as part of his 11 points, instead often serving as playmaker by setting up teammates while working the ball toward the basket. The junior still contributed 11 points, along with handing out seven assists.
“We’ve wanted to get Preston going to the rim more,” Manzer said. “He can shoot if he’s open, but we’ve kind of settled on the way he can get to the rim and the things he can do around the basket being more beneficial.”
Sophomore Kade Peiper totaled 14 points for Norfolk Catholic, which improves to 12-5 and moves on to face Pierce, a 55-35 winner over Guardian Angels Central Catholic, in a semifinal to be played at Battle Creek on Friday night.
O’Neill, which was led by Wattier’s 12 points along with 11 from Landon Classen, slips to 9-9 on the season.
Mid-State Conference boys
O’Neill 4 9 19 11 -- 43
Norfolk Catholic 15 11 15 25 -- 66
O’Neill (9-9): Kyler Dean 0-0 2-2 2, Tyler Diediker 0-1 0-0 0, Landon Classen 2-8 7-8 11, Sean Coventry 0-1 0-0 0, Keegan Moore 0-10 0-2 0, Drew Morrow 2-8 1-1 6, Parker Heiss 3-6 0-0 8, Keaton Wattier 6-13 0-1 12, Peyton Mathews 0-4 4-6 4, Matthew Pardun 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 13-52 14-23 43.
Norfolk Catholic (12-5): Aden Dominisse 1-1 0-0 2, Brennen Kelley 8-13 3-7 20, Preston Burbach 2-7 6-6 11, Ben Hammond 1-7 0-1 2, Preston Eisenmenger 0-1 0-0 0, Travis Kalous 1-1 0-0 3, Jackson Clausen 1-1 0-0 3, Kade Peiper 5-10 4-6 14, Mason Timmerman 2-2 2-2 7, Nolan Fennessy 2-5 0-0 4. Totals: 23-48 15-22 66.