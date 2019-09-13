Knowing something and doing something about it are two different things.
Is there a single person among us for whom this isn’t true at least some of the time?
We may, for example, know that the house needs to be cleaned but yet can’t quite pull ourselves away from a favorite reality TV show to face the reality of our dust bunnies.
We may know that we should go to bed earlier because we need to be fresh for the morning meeting at the office the next day, but that new novel is so good — well, we just can’t put it down.
We may know that we should use a reusable drink container and save the oceans, but sometimes it’s easier to buy a bottle of water.
We may know that we shouldn’t eat that second—or third or fourth — chocolate chip cookie, but, hey, what’s good for the Cookie Monster is good for us, too, right?
And we certainly know that we should get off our duffs and move more. And we certainly know that we should get our kids off their duffs and make them move more. But knowing this doesn’t necessarily translate into a lot of movement.
Apparently, doctors are trying to change this with prescriptions for outside time. Yes, actual prescriptions from actual doctors.
My husband saw a TV show about this the other night and told me about it. And I was like, “Say WHAT?” But when I researched this online, what I discovered is that, yes, doctors are writing medical prescriptions for outside time, as well as park time and exercise — and have actually been doing so for several years.
It’s certainly no secret that our children are not spending enough time running around and playing outside. And it’s certainly no secret that our society has problems that could be helped or solved by outside time and exercise. Obesity, depression, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, general aches and pains—all might be improved or eradicated with regular doses of exercise and outside time.
And if a doctor’s prescription inspires people to finally make these life changes, that’s great. Right? Well, yes. Kind of.
The potential for change is great, certainly. But the idea that we need a doctor to actually write a prescription to facilitate such changes is not so great.
Prescriptions are great for illnesses that can’t be cured without them. But do we need prescriptions for things that we can cure ourselves?
If we need a prescription for something as obvious as the need to exercise and spend time outside, do we also need a prescription to order us to be kind to people? Maybe police should start issuing fix-it tickets to remind citizens not to commit a crime. Maybe landscapers should start issuing written mandates for watering lawns.
Importantly, we need to think about the role of parents in our society. To be sure, there are some bad parents out there. I’d like to think, though, that most parents know how to do what’s best for their children. But if parents need a doctor’s prescription for outside time, perhaps I am presuming too much.
Are we becoming a society in which parents need others to prescribe their parenting behavior? Will parents need a doctor to prescribe fruits and vegetables for their children? Will parents need a doctor to prescribe daily reading time? Will parents need a doctor to prescribe teaching of manners?
Where will it end?
Perhaps the prescription of the future is this: Exercise your mind and think for yourself.
Readers may contact Sheila at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.