Keeping with traditions

Traditions are passed down from one generation to another. Traditions can be not only a family thing, but rather a large event that a community puts together every year. Once one generation is getting older, it is up to them to pass the metaphorical baton on to the next willing person to take charge and carry out these events, but there no guarantee that they will be carried out with the next generation because everyone has to choose what is important to them and what they want to pass onto the next group.
Just as traditions are passed onto the generations by those who have come before us, so are the morals and ideas of society today. It’s obvious that the times are different than when my grandparents grew up and their grandparents before them, and so throughout all of history.
It is important to hold on to these traditions and morals, but we also must be willing to change with the times. The morals of the times are being carried out through our nation’s leaders. It is important for them to be in office to not only keep these ideas alive, but when it’s time for the next leader to step up to the plate, we need to be willing to let them carry out the ideas and ideals of the next generation. Things may not be carried out in the same manner, but may work out in the end. The only thing that I would change with term limits is making politicians retire a certain age. I would like to see politicians retiring by the age of 75. Some of these people have dedicated their lives to serving in our government; although they choose to not retire, it would be nice to see them carrying out their retirement in a relaxing way. They’ve done their part in passing on the traditions our country wants to keep; it’s time for the next group to take on that duty, while the last one relaxes.
They don’t have to necessarily be done with politics forever. I imagine it would be a situation where they are still willing to give their advice and opinions to those who want it. It’s kind of like when a father hands down the family farm to his kids. He may not be in charge anymore, but he is still willing to lend a helping hand. It could also be described as a teenager leaving the house to go to college. They may be a young adult capable of making their own decisions, but it is beneficial to be able to call someone that is trust-worthy for advice on a situation that person may know more about. The wisdom of those who come before us is a welcome piece of advice as people try to navigate through an unfamiliar situation.