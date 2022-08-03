Have you ever watched one of those “man on the street” interview shows in which a reporter asks random folks questions and usually gets a wrong and sometimes hilarious answer?
My guess is that if the senior center did something similar and asked folks if they knew how the center was funded that many would answer in the same way. A consistent response would be that the center is a city of Norfolk funded and operated program.
That would be the wrong answer but would also have been my answer before I retired and became involved with the center and learned differently.
The fact is the center is an independent corporation funded from fundraisers, some contributions from Meals on Wheels participants, partial funding through the Nebraska Area on Aging and most importantly donations from individuals and organizations.
The center receives no separate on-going funding from the city and operates through a volunteer board of directors, elected by the membership, and a director hired by the board.
Unlike the senior centers in Wayne, Columbus and Kearney, which are funded and in some cases operated by their city, Norfolk’s center and many smaller centers in the area are not so funded or operated.
Although some smaller centers operate out of city owned buildings or have their utilities paid by the city. The center did receive a greatly needed and much appreciated generous donation from the city’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds this fiscal year which was certainly helpful.
I am writing this column about these matters now because the center just finished its budget year at the end of June. As the board of directors has seen over the last several months, our income is consistently less than our expenses. We have tried to cut expenses.
We have tried to increase income by renting out office and celebration space, hosting the Red Cross blood drives and putting on fundraisers. However, despite our best efforts, the center continues to lose money month to month which is not sustainable.
The need to try to control costs has certainly had negative effects. With the large number of Meals on Wheels now being served food costs have increased substantially. The cost to produce those meals through purchase of commodities and employees to prepare them has delayed our ability to return to congregate meals as were served before the COVID-19 related shut down.
So, does all this mean the center is going to close its doors next week — no; next year — no; in three years — hopefully not; after that, very possible unless our long-term financial outlook greatly improves.
We realize there is a strong push to improve various aspects of the City of Norfolk to attract young families and workers to the community. All of that is good and necessary for the community to be vibrant and to grow. But we need to keep in mind that as a part of the community ages into their later years, their needs and quality of life is important as well.
The Norfolk Senior Center strives to help serve that need and will need additional financial help to accomplish that in the future.