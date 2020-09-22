Forcing patients to wait for dental care goes against the grain for many dentists, including Drs. Charles Skoglund and Adam Langan of Norfolk.
After all, periodontal disease is not something that stops, Skoglund said.
So not being able to do routine dental work for patients during the first weeks of the coronavirus pandemic was a little disconcerting. During the first six weeks of the pandemic, dentists were allowed to treat patients only in emergency or essential situations, said Skoglund, who operates Family 1st Dental, and Langan, who operates Langan Dental Health and Implant Center, both in Norfolk.
That meant “no fillings, no dentures,” Skoglund said.
Now that dental offices are open again, dentists and their staffs are seeing patients and performing many of the procedures that had to be delayed.
And while dealing with the coronavirus has caused them to change a few procedures, providing a safe environment for patients is nothing new to dentists and their staffs who have made infection control a priority since the mid-1980s, when the AIDS epidemic began, Skoglund said.
“Dentistry has always been prevention based. New grads have had infection control beat into their heads,” Skoglund said. “Since 1984, we haven’t touched a patient without wearing gloves and a mask. We’ve always had safety at the forefront.”
However, because of the ongoing pandemic, new procedures have been put in place. Now most dentist offices are screening patients to make sure they don’t have a fever and haven’t come into contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus. At Family 1st, staff also check the patient’s blood pressure.
When patients arrive for their appointment, they call the office from their cars and wait there until the staff lets them know they can come into the office.
“We try not to have more than one person in the waiting room,” Skoglund said.
A similar procedure is followed at Langan. Patients have the option of waiting in their car until a staff member takes them back to the exam room, Langan said. Or they can stay in the waiting room as long as they wear a mask.
Both dentists have added layers of protection for themselves and their patients. For instance, at Langan’s office, he and all of the clinical staff wear two masks, a face shield, two layers of head protection and a gown that he made that can be sanitized between patients.
Both dentists thoroughly clean exam rooms between patients, they said.
While all of these precautions are being taken to ensure patient safety, it hasn’t always been easy for dentists to acquire the necessary items.
When some dentists had trouble acquiring personal protective equipment, the Nebraska Dental Association helped locate the necessary items, Skoglund said. He appreciates organizations, such as Nucor, that made items such as masks and face shields.
“A lot of industries have stepped up to help,” he added.
He also appreciates that patients have been understanding, he said.
“Patients have been very good,” he said. “They realize this is something we don’t understand. There’s been concern and confusion ... but they’ve handled it pretty darn well.”
Langan agreed. While some patients were initially apprehensive about answering screening questions, most people are used to it and there are few complaints.
“I’m confident the things we are doing are protecting patients very well,” Langan said. “We want to keep people healthy.”